Out of options, some Altadena residents return to smoky homes that lack utilities

A view from the fire-damaged Altadena apartment window of Rosa Ramirez, 55. She and her family had been staying in hotels since being evacuated during the Eaton fire on Jan. 7.

Their homes survived the fire, but life is still difficult for these Altadena locals

Rosa Ramirez is one of many Altadena residents who seemed fortunate, at first. Her apartment complex was spared from the destruction of the Eaton fire.

The blaze claimed nearly half of all properties in the city. That includes nearly 4,900 single-family homes, 1,800 duplexes and bungalows and more than 200 apartment units, according to the L.A. County assessor.

Ramirez and her family had been staying in hotels since being evacuated during the Jan. 7 blaze. Yet their return home last week wasn’t triumphant — it had more to do with running out of resources.

My colleagues Ruben Vives and Andrea Castillo documented the situation of Ramirez and other fire survivors who moved back into inhospitable and, in some cases, damaged homes that lacked basic utilities.

Why are so many returning?

Ramirez’s apartment complex was deemed “uninhabitable” by an insurer, but she felt as though she had no choice but to return.

Last month, Homewell Insurance Service wrote to FEMA, saying that tenants couldn’t return for at least 60 to 90 days.

Still, about 60 people are living at the 47-unit complex, said Pablo Alvarado, executive director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, which recently began to assist the tenants.

Alvarez told The Times that these families don’t have the credit history or proof of income necessary to rent elsewhere. Others were initially sent to FEMA-approved hotels that were too far away from their jobs.

Residents say their rent ranges from $1,700 to $2,400 a month. Ramirez says she’s out of money to stay at hotels and has struggled to find similarly priced apartments.

What are conditions like at the complex?

Several families have been living in the complex for weeks, if not months. They say they have no gas to cook with or to warm up bath water. Others say parts of one building have been without electricity, while power outages are common throughout.

Some people say they need smoke remediation, while at a least a few say they’re living with holes in their ceilings left by firefighters.

Many families are also afraid of the environmental and health risks of living in a complex surrounded by destroyed homes, burned-out carports and damaged vehicles that could spread asbestos and lead.

Tenants also say that their two-story beige-and-brown stucco complex is surrounded by piles of debris and are asking for L.A. County officials to remove it.

Ramirez’s ceiling is smoke-stained, and she spends portions of her day separating clothing, bedding and other items into those that are salvageable and those that must be tossed out.

Residents have claimed that when they asked the apartment’s managers, Regency Management Inc., to make repairs, they faced retaliation, including power shutoffs.

Regency pushes back against allegations

Regency’s legal consultant, Jesus Carillo, said building management has reached out to various agencies to restore services. He also disputes any form of retaliation.

“We expedited all deposits and monies paid for the month if residents elected to move out,” Carrillo told The Times. “Although some residents are occupying the units, we have not charged rent and did not make a demand for such.”

He said the management group was working to restore power lost due to a damaged electric line. He added that management was waiting for clearance from county officials before restoring gas service.

What’s next?

Property management posted a note on some doors that said cleaning efforts would begin March 7, exactly two months after the Eaton fire ignited.

Carrillo told The Times that at least 42 units have been cleaned as of Wednesday, with three more scheduled to be completed in the coming days. The units were also slated to be cleared by a licensed environmental firm.

Carrillo said the management company filed a permit with the county to remove carpet debris. He said he’s hoping the EPA will also approve the removal of an electric vehicle from the property that poses a hazard due to its battery.

For more on the situation, please check out the full article here.

Lately, Seamus Blackley’s office has been partly taken over by a makeshift greenhouse. Around a corner filled with complex tech equipment, a particular tree is likely to catch your eye. That’s because the twisty, spindly room centerpiece with large, pointy, deep green leaves is no ordinary tree. Indeed, this tree doesn’t naturally survive in the climate of Southern California. Blackley, however, wants dozens of them. He is growing cacao trees.

