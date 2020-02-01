Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near Mammoth Lakes

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was reported at 10:36 a.m. Saturday about 9½ miles from Mammoth Lakes in California’s Eastern Sierra, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake’s epicenter was 28 miles from Bishop, 64 miles from Clovis and 68 miles from Fresno, according to the USGS. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles.

A 3.1-magnitude quake followed in the same area at 10:55 a.m., the USGS said.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

Advertisement

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Did you feel these earthquakes? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

