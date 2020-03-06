Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Earthquake: 5.5 quake felt near Mexico border

Earthquake
By Quakebot
March 6, 2020
8:54 PM
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake was reported Friday evening at 7:52 p.m. Pacific time 27 miles from San Luis, Ariz., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 32 miles from Calexico, Calif., 34 miles from Somerton, Ariz., 35 miles from Yuma, Ariz., and 39 miles from El Centro, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of six earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur per year in the United States, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

Quakebot
Quakebot is a software application developed by The Times to report the latest earthquakes as fast as possible. It is currently run by Casey Miller, a journalist on The Times’ Data and Graphics Department. Learn more by reading our list of frequently asked questions.
