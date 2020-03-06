Earthquake: 5.5 quake felt near Mexico border

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake was reported Friday evening at 7:52 p.m. Pacific time 27 miles from San Luis, Ariz., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 32 miles from Calexico, Calif., 34 miles from Somerton, Ariz., 35 miles from Yuma, Ariz., and 39 miles from El Centro, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of six earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur per year in the United States, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

