Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

When will California reopen? Here’s a reality check from across the state

1/83
Healthcare workers celebrate as Claudia Martinez is discharged from the ICU after she reocvered from COVID-19 at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista.  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
2/83
Carson residents Kaeli Burks, 3, left, and her cousin Bailey Watson, 5, look out the window of their car after their mothers helped them with self-testing at a new drive-up testing site for COVID-19 in Carson. Free COVID-19 testing is available to all city residents thanks to a partnership between the city and US Health Fairs.   (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
3/83
Tom Sean Foley pauses on a walk with his kids, Cathelen Claire, “C.C.,” 3 and Timothy Joseph,4, to take a photo in front of the “Love Wall,” mural by artist Curtis Kulig, outside of Smashbox Studios in Culver City.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
4/83
Protesters stand along Mission Blvd. in Pacific Beach during A Day of Liberty rally on Sunday, April 26, 2020. The protesters were against the government shutdown due to the coronavirus.  (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
5/83
People make orders at a food truck along Shoreline Avenue in Long Beach.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
6/83
An aerial view of surfers waiting for a wave as they join thousands of beach-goers enjoying a warm, sunny day in Newport Beach.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
7/83
Beach goers ignore social distancing and beach closures as they walk on an access road to Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
8/83
Medical staff, wearing protective gear, work inside a COVID-19 isolation area inside the emergency department at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, where patients with the virus are being treated.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
9/83
Bowie Davis, 3, plays in her kiddie pool while her dad, Ed Davis, watches at their home near The Strand in Hermosa Beach.   (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
10/83
\\A woman walks out onto the sand at a deserted Venice Beach in spite of law enforcement efforts to keep people off of closed Los Angeles County beaches.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
11/83
Neighbors practice social distancing while enjoying the nice weather near The Strand in Hermosa Beach.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
12/83
Counter-protesters attend a protest to call on state and local officials to reopen the economy in downtown Los Angeles.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
13/83
A group of protesters cheer on cars during a vehicle caravan protest to call on state and local officials to reopen the economy in downtown Los Angeles.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
14/83
Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation staff member Navi Cavaltera waters a flower pot put up by the community to show their support for the nursing staff of the facility in Yucaipa. Eighteen of 20 coronavirus-related deaths in Yucaipa were residents of the skilled nursing facility.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
15/83
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask passes a mural on a store on Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
16/83
Jonte Florence, a freestyle dancer, does a handstand on a mostly empty Hollywood Walk of Fame. Florence said he normally performs for hundreds of tourists along the busy street.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
17/83
The Tyrannosaurus rex overlooking the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue from the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum wears a protective mask while practicing social distancing.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
18/83
Businesses are shuttered and pedestrians are few and far between on Hollywood Boulevard.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
19/83
Daniel Rogerson wears a vintage military gas mask while riding a bike along the beach path in Santa Monica, which is closed to enforce social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.   (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
20/83
A man gets some exercise on Santa Monica Beach, which is closed to enforce social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
21/83
A face mask seller in colorful dress appears to be part of a mural behind a bus stop on Soto Street on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. Life around Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. and Soto St. has slow down as California officials extended stay-at-home orders into May and residents entered Easter weekend with unprecedented limits on their movements. Most of the people are adhering to the orders by mayor to wear masks while out running errands. Los Angeles, CA.   (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
22/83
Life around Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. and Soto St. has slow down as California officials extended stay-at-home orders into May and residents entered Easter weekend with unprecedented limits on their movements. Most of the people are adhering to the orders by mayor to wear masks while out running errands. Los Angeles, CA.   (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
23/83
UC Irvine Medical Center health care workers return their gratitude as about 25 Orange County first responders vehicles participate in a drive-by parade of gratitude as they battle COVID-19 at the hospital.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
24/83
Billy Budd, 55, of Hollywood, walks along Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood with a protective face covering against the coronavirus. Budd is a scenic artist for movies and television who is currently out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
25/83
Stuart Reyes and his sister, Stephanie, sell masks for $5 each at 3000 block of West Century Boulevard in Inglewood. Stuart said he is selling masks to support his mother.   (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
26/83
A jogger runs on a closed trail past dozens of pieces of caution tape, torn off by hikers and mountain bikers at El Escorpion Canyon Park on Saturday in West Hills.   (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
27/83
Alex Herron and nurse Mercy Pineda at a blood drive sponsored by USC athletics and the American Red Cross at USC’s Galen Center.   (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
28/83
Los Angeles City Hall displays blue lights to show support for healthcare workers and first responders.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
29/83
After being indoors for several days because of rainy weather and coronavirus stay-at-home orders, Olivia Jacobs, 4, and her mom, Cia Jacobs, enjoy a warm and sunny afternoon making chalk drawings on the sidewalk in front of their home in West Hills.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
30/83
An Oceanview Plaza security guard sports a whimsical mask while on patrol.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
31/83
Jacob De Wilde, left, and Lesli Lytle load a car with food during a food distribution organized to mark Good Friday.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
32/83
As a late season storm continues to make its way across the Southland, a young basketball player dribbles along an alley through an Elysian Park neighborhood in Los Angeles.  (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
33/83
People are silhouetted in a window of an apartment building in Hollywood, where a stay-at-home order remains in effect to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.   (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
34/83
The Wilshire Grand Center display blue lights and a heart to show support for health care workers and first responders.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
35/83
Women wear masks as they stroll along Highland Avenue in Hollywood. Wearing masks while outdoors now is mandatory in the city of Los Angeles.   (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
36/83
Pascacio DaVinci uses two campers as housing and storage for his artwork. He has been a street vendor in South L.A. for more than 20 years. “If it’s my time to die, it’s my time to die,” he said. “Mask or no mask, it won’t matter.”   (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
37/83
Patients are removed from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after 39 tested positive for the coronavirus and nursing staff was not showing up to work.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
38/83
A man drops off his self-administered coronavirus test in a blue bin at a drive-up test site at the Veterans Administration Parking Lot 15 outside of Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
39/83
A mural and quote by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. overlooks a new mobile testing site for people with symptoms of the coronavirus at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles.  (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
40/83
A specimen is turned in at the new mobile testing site for people with symptoms of the coronavirus at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles.  (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
41/83
Hippie Kitchen in Los Angeles hands out food, water and toiletries to homeless people and residents of skid row. Additionally, masks were offered to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
42/83
Nurses pose for a fun photo between breaks in drive-through public testing for the coronavirus at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
43/83
Anthony Antonio, left, buys a mask along Prairie Avenue in Hawthorne.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
44/83
A man wearing a mask walks along Anaheim Street in Long Beach. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced an order requiring all residents to wear a face covering when visiting the majority of essential businesses, in hopes that it will protect workers and slow the spread of the coronavirus.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
45/83
A woman shows her notice from her doctor that allows her to obtain a test for coronavirus at a new drive-up testing site in a parking lot at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
46/83
LAPD clears people from using the skate park at Venice Beach during the coronavirus stay-at-home order in Venice Beach.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
47/83
The sun sets as a lonely figure cycling up the 1st Street bridge toward Boyle Heights.  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
48/83
Matthew Huff, left, who has lived in Los Angeles for 10 years and works as a personal trainer and rideshare driver, works out with his friend Cuauhtli, last name not given, at a park in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles.  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
49/83
Wearing gloves and a mask, Robyn Freeman of Orange County prays after taking Communion on Sunday at the Godspeak Calvary Church in Newbury Park. Communion was given at the church using social distancing and other precautions.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
50/83
A person who wishes to remain anonymous strikes from her car to support McDonald’s employees who are demanding the company cover healthcare costs of any worker or immediate family member who gets sick from COVID-19 in Los Angeles.  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
51/83
Cassidy Roosen, with Beach Cities Health District, holds up a sign that says, “We’re All in This Together,” while waiting to direct cars at a drive-through, appointment-only coronavirus testing location at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
52/83
Juliann Hartman, center, and her husband, Butch, wave signs they created to cheer up people on Calabasas Road in Calabasas during the pandemic.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
53/83
Grace Carter, 15, of Riverside, practices a dance routine at home after dance classes and school were canceled. She has to use the Zoom app on her iPhone to practice with her dance group."It’s hard. My bedroom is a smaller space. I miss all my friends at the studio,” Grace said.   (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
54/83
A man works from his home in Long Beach.  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
55/83
A San Bernardino County healthcare worker takes a sample at a coronavirus drive-through testing site at the county fairgrounds in Victorville.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
56/83
A Metro general service employee disinfects a bench in Boyle Heights.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
57/83
A runner jogs past the Pottery Barn in Pasadena. Some businesses in the area have boarded up their stores.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
58/83
Raquel Lezama and daughter Monica Ramos collect meals for the family at Manual Arts High School. Lezama was laid off from her $17.76-an-hour job at a Beverly Hills hotel.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
59/83
Homeless artist Matteo defends his work against removal by the Los Angeles Sanitation Department and police in Venice.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
60/83
A medical staff member enters Cedar Mountain Post Acute Care Facility in Yucaipa after 51 residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
61/83
The Iron City Tavern in San Pedro tries an incentive to lure takeout customers.  (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
62/83
Healthcare workers gather outside UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center to call for further action from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
63/83
Kristen Edgerle of Victorville collects information from a blood donor before drawing blood at The Richard Nixon Presidential Library blood drive during the coronavirus pandemic in Yorba Linda.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
64/83
A woman has the sidewalk all to herself while walking along California St. in downtown Ventura. Foot traffic is very light as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
65/83
Shauna Jin of Los Angeles, with her dog, Bodhi, practices social distancing with John Kiss of Los Angeles at the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
66/83
A lending library had some additional useful items, including a roll of toilet paper and cans of beans and corn, in a Hermosa Beach neighborhood.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
67/83
Protesters drive by the Getty House, the home of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, in Hancock Park. Tenant advocates are demanding a total moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus crisis.   (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
68/83
Venice residents Emily Berry and Gavin Kelley take a break at Venice Beach. Berry, a cocktail waitress at Enterprise Fish Co., lost her job due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Kelley, a manager at a performing arts school with a focus on music, said that he still has a job and that classes at the school will resume online this coming Monday.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
69/83
The JW Marriott at L.A. Live is sharing a message of hope with red lights in 34 windows, creating a 19-story display on the hotel’s north side.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
70/83
Juan Diaz Jr., a lifelong Dodgers fan, prays that the season will start by May in front of Dodger Stadium on what would have been opening day.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
71/83
Hayley, CEO and founder of Love My Neighbor Foundation, right, dances with Crystal Armster, 51, while she and her colleagues continue to feed the homeless on skid row amid the pandemic.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
72/83
A masked passenger on a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
73/83
Dede Oneal waits for a coronavirus test at the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
74/83
A man in a mask passes a closed restaurant along Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
75/83
Artist Corie Mattie paints a mural on the side of a pop-up store as a man takes a picture in West Hollywood.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
76/83
Medical assistant Zoila Villalta works with Rosie Boston, 32, of Glendale, who is donating blood for her first time at L.A. Care Health Plan downtown.   (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
77/83
A couple wait for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
78/83
With all Los Angeles schools closed until further notice, LAUSD buses sit idle in Gardena.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
79/83
A lone traveler makes his way to catch a flight in Tom Bradley International Terminal.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
80/83
Denise Young looks on as her daughter, Allison, 9, a fourth-grader at EARThS (Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences) Magnet School in Newbury Park, receives a Chromebook.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
81/83
Hollywood Boulevard is devoid of the usual crowds.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
82/83
Michael Ray, 11, plays before a movie at the Paramount Drive-In.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
83/83
Isabella Leader, 15, counts how many flags have been left for World War II veteran Lt. Col. Sam Sachs who was celebrating his 105th birthday at the Mom & Dad’s House, an assisted living facility, in Lakewood. Lt. Col. Sachs appealed to the public for birthday cards after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of a big celebration and wound up receiving thousands, including a letter and photo from President Donald Trump.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Hannah FryColleen ShalbyJames QueallyPhil Willon
April 28, 2020
9:57 AM
Share

Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to get requests from some local officials in California who want to begin easing stay-at-home rules put in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Most of the calls to reopen have come from areas that haven’t been hit as hard by the outbreak as hot spots such as Los Angeles and the Bay Area, where many officials say they are concerned about the effects of restarting the economy too soon. That fear is echoed by many health experts, who say lifting social distancing prematurely could cause additional outbreaks.

California
California lessons from the 1918 pandemic: San Francisco dithered; Los Angeles acted and saved lives
Experts try to understand how coronavirus Covid-19 disease may play out from Spanish flu pandemic of 100 years ago, San Francisco, USA - 01 Jan 1918
California
California lessons from the 1918 pandemic: San Francisco dithered; Los Angeles acted and saved lives
San Francisco went mask crazy. Los Angeles shut down early and stayed closed longer, but not long enough. Some lessons from the 1918 Spanish flu.

While promising to review all requests by local governments to modify the statewide stay-at-home order, Newsom has been hesitant to pin any action to a specific date, saying reports on the spread of the virus, along with hospitalizations and deaths, would “drive our decision-making.”

Advertisement

Here is a snapshot of what’s going on across the state:

531836_me_coronavirus_mural_JLC_0427_16562.JPG
Tom Sean Foley pauses on a walk with his children to take a photo in front of the “Love Wall,” a mural by artist Curtis Kulig, outside of Smashbox Studios in Culver City.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles

Mayor Eric Garcetti seemed optimistic that social distancing measures were proving effective and said he believed “the curve really is beginning to flatten,” even suggesting that easing restrictions under the city’s Safer at Home order could be weeks away.

Advertisement

Testing capabilities continue to increase, according to Garcetti, who said asymptomatic essential workers — including delivery, ride-hail and taxi drivers — as well as journalists, would now be able to be tested for the virus.

“These are folks that are on the front line, helping us get where we need to go, delivering food to our apartments,” he said.

Los Angeles County wrapped up a week in which the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus doubled.

That number crept higher Monday, as county health officials confirmed an additional 29 deaths and 942 new cases. Public Health Department director Barbara Ferrer said 11 of those deaths were among healthcare workers, and 92% of those who have died in the county had underlying health issues.

Advertisement

Ferrer has said the rising death count means staying home is more important than ever.

An interstate sits empty in San Francisco during the coronavirus crisis.
An interstate sits empty in San Francisco during the coronavirus crisis.
(Josh Edelson / AFP/Getty Images)

Bay Area

Six San Francisco Bay Area counties plan to keep stay-at-home orders through the end of May but will ease some restrictions, officials announced Monday.

Advertisement

“Thanks to the collective effort and sacrifice of the 7 million residents across our jurisdictions, we have made substantial progress in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, ensuring our local hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, and saving lives,” a statement by Bay Area health officers said.

The statement was sent on behalf of health officers for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties as well as the city of Berkeley, which has its own health department separate from Alameda County‘s.

The statement did not elaborate on what kinds of restrictions would be eased.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she understood it would be challenging to endure another month of staying at home as much as possible.

Advertisement

“It has already been very difficult, I’m sure for many of you, especially kids who cannot play with their friends or a lot of the seniors who are graduating high school. The kids who want to go to the parks. Not being able to see your grandma or grandpa,” Breed said Monday. But, she said, “public health is our priority.”

North Bay

Two northern Bay Area counties also extended their stay-at-home orders. Solano County, which includes Vallejo and Fairfield, extended its order through May 17.

Napa County announced its stay-at-home order will now be in effect indefinitely, but with the following changes:

Advertisement

• Permits construction with proper physical distancing.
• Permits drive-in religious services with proper physical distancing.
• Permits in-person residential real estate viewings with proper protocols.
• Permits landscaping and gardening maintenance that is not purely for cosmetic purposes.
• Allows the use of golf courses and driving ranges with documented protocol.
• Strongly recommends the use of cloth face coverings when outside the home.

North state

Elected officials in Butte, Glenn, Tehama, Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties in Northern California are among those who’ve asked Newsom to ease restrictions.

Advertisement

They say that cases and deaths in the region appear to have stabilized and that the stay-at-home order should be modified in those areas to help restart the economy.

They said that as of Friday, there was only one coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit at local hospitals.

“At this point, given the COVID-19 numbers locally — and our enhanced healthcare capacity — we ask you to allow our counties to exercise local authority to implement a careful and phased reopening of our local economies,” the letter said.

Central Coast
Last week, San Luis Obispo County officials asked Newsom to begin a slow and gradual reopening process, one they say is guided by science but also recognition that their region might be in better shape to ease stay-at-home rules faster than more populous areas such as Los Angeles County and Silicon Valley.

Advertisement

Santa Cruz County earlier this month eased some rules on beach access but urged those who went to follow social distancing.

California
A 2020 timeline: This is how California could reopen, from restaurants and schools to offices and sports
523314_ME_0410_Inglewood_Mask_Sellers_001.IK.jpg
California
A 2020 timeline: This is how California could reopen, from restaurants and schools to offices and sports
A UCLA medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert discusses a possible timeline for reopening California after the coronavirus shutdown.
More Coverage
Photos: How the coronavirus is changing the Golden State
Noticias en Español

Central Valley

A group of cities in Stanislaus County last week sent Newsom a letter proposing steps to loosen restrictions, saying that “a reopening process that may fit, and make sense, for Los Angeles and our neighboring Bay Area regions does not work for our county. Stanislaus County is nothing like the regions of San Francisco or Los Angeles.”

Advertisement

The cities suggested a first phase of reopening parks, churches and other houses of worship, restaurants, car washes and some other businesses, all following strict social distancing rules.

San Diego County

Some beaches in San Diego County were reopened Monday, and officials said for the most part, those who came out followed social distancing rules.

“I’m happy to report you stayed classy, San Diego,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

Advertisement

San Diego is still seeing growth in coronavirus deaths and cases.

The mayor said lifeguards and police officers were out in force, prepared to educate residents about what is and isn’t allowed — but it was largely unnecessary.

Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said that while the water was crowded during the early morning, it thinned out as the day progressed. Although most people followed the rules, he added that there were some “trouble spots” on boardwalks and at pocket beaches.

San Diego County has also been the scene of several protests calling for the reopening of the economy.

Advertisement

California
Photos show county lines separate packed beaches from empty ones
530535_la-me-heat-wave-beaches-oc_14_AJS.jpg
California
Photos show county lines separate packed beaches from empty ones
Southern California had its first big heat wave over the weekend, but L.A. County beaches are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Beaches in nearby counties were open, however. Here are a few scenes from the weekend.

Orange County

Thousands flocked to Orange County beaches this weekend, raising eyebrows. Orange County and Ventura County had beaches open during a heat wave, while Los Angeles County kept its beaches closed.

Newsom on Monday criticized Californians who flocked to the beaches and defied the statewide stay-at-home order. He vowed to increase statewide enforcement, if necessary.

Advertisement

“This virus doesn’t take the weekends off,” Newsom said. “The only thing that will set us back is people stopping to practice physical distancing and appropriate social distancing. That’s the only thing that’s going to slow down our ability to reopen this economy.”

Sandy stretches in Newport Beach could be off-limits over the next few weekends after Southern California’s first spring heat wave drew thousands to the city’s shoreline despite stay-at-home orders.

The Newport Beach City Council on Tuesday will consider closing the beaches for three weekends in May or blocking roads leading to popular beach spots on the Balboa Peninsula and Corona del Mar.

City officials say they have tried to keep most public beaches, parks and open spaces accessible to the public for the mental and physical well-being of residents. But the crowds that swarmed the sand over the weekend — looking to beat the heat and weary of isolating at home —"generated significant neighborhood impacts,” according to a news release from the city.

Advertisement

Laguna Beach had already kept its beaches closed.

California
Keep California stay-at-home order for as long as needed, vast majority say in new poll
la-photos-1staff-528551-me-0423-frontline-mwy-0947.JPG
California
Keep California stay-at-home order for as long as needed, vast majority say in new poll
According to a new survey, 75% of Californians say they understand and accept the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Newsom’s criteria

The governor has maintained that most of the six milestones he set to consider loosening the stay-at-home order have not been met. The only change the governor has made is to allow some elective surgeries to again be scheduled in hospitals, citing sufficient capacity.

Advertisement

The six criteria are the ability to closely monitor and track potential cases; prevent infection of high-risk people; prepare hospitals to handle surges; develop therapies to meet demand; ensure schools, businesses and child-care facilities can support social distancing; and develop guidelines for when to ask Californians to stay home again if necessary.

The rules have devastated the California economy. A March report showed a jobless rate of 5.3%, up from 3.9% in February, the largest jump in more than four decades of state data collection. But the rate is based on a survey that ended March 12, so it doesn’t reflect the positions axed by thousands of employers in the second half of the month.

According to a California Health Care Foundation/Ipsos survey, 75% want the order to continue as long as it’s needed. Only 11% wanted to stop the stay-at-home order, while 13% had no opinion. Among low-income residents, support was even stronger: 78% support the stay-at-home order and only 3% oppose it.

San Diego Union-Tribune staff writer Lyndsay Winkley contributed this this report.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Rong-Gong Lin II
Follow Us
Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter, specializing in covering statewide earthquake safety issues. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Colleen Shalby
Follow Us
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
James Queally
Follow Us
James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California for the Los Angeles Times.
Phil Willon
Follow Us
Phil Willon covers Gov. Gavin Newsom and California politics for the Los Angeles Times. Willon grew up in Southern California and previously worked for the Tampa Tribune and the Capital in Annapolis, Md.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement