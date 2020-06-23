Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with four counts of sexual assault

Ron Jeremy, one of the most iconic figures in the adult entertainment industry, has been charged with sexually assaulting four women in West Hollywood since 2014, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jeremy, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was charged with three counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors allege Jeremy attacked one woman at a West Hollywood home in 2014. The other three attacks allegedly happened at a West Hollywood bar in 2017 and 2019.

Hyatt is scheduled to make his first appearance in the case in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday afternoon. If convicted, he could face up to 90 years in prison.