New evacuation warnings issued as Bobcat fire continues chewing through San Gabriel Valley

Fears of a significant spread of the Bobcat fire dissipated overnight as Santa Ana winds failed to materialize, but residents of nearby foothill communities remain on high alert and several evacuation warnings are still in place.

“We didn’t have much wind overnight,” said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

As of early Wednesday, Woffard said winds were generally under 15 mph, but added, “we could get some gusts — 20 to 30 mph — later this morning.”

“We’re getting some stronger winds now, but they’re mostly on the ridges higher up above where the fire is currently,” he said about 7:30 a.m.

The massive blaze, which started above Azusa in the Angeles National Forest, has chewed through 11,456 acres and has 0% containment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The blaze, which ignited Sunday, continues to threaten the areas of Monrovia, Sierra Madre and Duarte, all of which were placed under evacuation warnings Tuesday. New evacuation warnings have been issued for Arcadia, Bradbury, Altadena and Pasadena.

Ash falls on a parked car as the Bobcat fire burns in the distance Wednesday morning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Officials warned that residents should have evacuation plans in place, organize their emergency evacuation supplies and have essential evacuation personal belongings easily accessible. Vehicles should be fully fueled, facing out in driveways and ready to leave.

The fire is one of several burning across the state, including at least six in Southern California, according to Christine McMorrow, a spokeswoman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Combined, the statewide fires have burned more than 2 million acres in what has been called the biggest wildfire season on record.

“We do still have a red flag warning through this evening,” McMorrow said Wednesday. “The winds are still a concern.”

Evacuations have been ordered for residents and Angeles National Forest visitors from Big Santa Anita Canyon, Mt. Wilson, San Gabriel Canyon and Monrovia Canyon, and regional national forests remain closed.

Maria Taylor, a representative for the Arcadia Fire Department, said smoke and ash were contributing to unhealthy air quality in the area Wednesday morning. She said the department is fully staffed, with all reserve engines ready should the fire escalate.

“We are actively monitoring the situation,” she said. “The main message that we have is get a plan, and plan ahead.”

Residents with large animals such as horses or cattle are being urged to begin moving those animals. Limited accommodations are available at the Pomona Fairplex Fairground for livestock and other large animals.

The Red Cross has also set up a temporary evacuation point at Santa Anita racetrack. At least three residents have accessed the facility, which is being used as a rest site for residents to gather and assess their needs and for the relief agency to present lodging options, according to Red Cross Los Angeles communications officer Marium Mohiuddin. More evacuees are expected, she said.

“We are asking people to come there so we can help them get to more comfortable places,” Mohiuddin said, noting that the Red Cross is currently working with nearby hotels and shelter sites to arrange potential accommodations.

“Wildfires go fast, so just make sure you’re ready,” she said.

Smoke advisories related to the Bobcat and El Dorado fires have been extended for most of Los Angeles County and parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, the South Coast Air Quality Management District said Tuesday night on Twitter.

Forecasts call for continued warm and dry weather, as well as gusty wind conditions, according to the National Weather Service, although “diminishing winds are possible” by Thursday, which may bring some relief.