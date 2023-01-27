Unauthorized vehicle disabled while attempting to enter Camp Pendleton

Camp Pendleton’s main gate reopened around 9 p.m. Friday, more than two hours after a vehicle was disabled while trying to enter the massive Marine Corps base near Oceanside without authorization, officials said.

Unconfirmed video and reports of a car burning outside the base’s main gate circulated on social media Friday. CBS Los Angeles reported that officials said someone had tried to ram the gate.

Camp Pendleton has provided little information about the incident, sharing on Twitter only that the gate was closed after a vehicle made “an attempt to gain unauthorized access to the installation” about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“The MCB Camp Pendleton Provost Marshall Office deployed the final denial barriers and disabled the vehicle,” the tweet said. It added that the base would provide more details about the incident “when available.”

An email to the U.S. Marines communications office was not immediately answered Friday night. Key details of the incident, including whether anyone was apprehended or injured, remain unknown.