LAPD investigating police shooting in Highland Park

Los Angeles Police Department headquarters with a reflection of City Hall across the street.
Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in downtown L.A.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Tony BriscoeStaff Writer 
Police shot a man Saturday afternoon near a major intersection in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Around 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department announced the intersection of York Boulevard and Avenue 56 had been cordoned off because of an “officer-involved shooting” investigation. The department did not immediately provide information on the circumstances that led up to the incident. The man was wounded and taken to a hospital, according to a report by ABC7.

Police say they expect the area to be closed off to the public for several hours as officials investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Tony Briscoe

Tony Briscoe is an environmental reporter with the Los Angeles Times. His coverage focuses on the intersection of air quality and environmental health. Prior to joining The Times, Briscoe was an investigative reporter for ProPublica in Chicago and an environmental beat reporter at the Chicago Tribune.

