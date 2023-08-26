LAPD investigating police shooting in Highland Park

Police shot a man Saturday afternoon near a major intersection in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Around 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department announced the intersection of York Boulevard and Avenue 56 had been cordoned off because of an “officer-involved shooting” investigation. The department did not immediately provide information on the circumstances that led up to the incident. The man was wounded and taken to a hospital, according to a report by ABC7.

Police say they expect the area to be closed off to the public for several hours as officials investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.