Your guide to California’s Assembly District 57 race: Elhawary vs. Martinez

Elhawary, born to Egyptian and Guatemalan immigrants, has a background working in education advocacy and has worked for the Community Coalition, an organization dedicated to the racially “exacerbated socioeconomic inequities” in South L.A. that was founded by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. She also worked on Bass’ 2022 mayoral campaign. Her biggest priority is solving the housing crisis. A foster mom, Elhawary also said she wants to invest in future generations by focusing on mental health and climate justice.

She has been endorsed by Bass, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell and Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles).

Elhawary said she appreciates the work Jones-Sawyer has done on parks and after-school programs for the district.

Martinez is a business owner, Marine veteran and has served as the executive director of the Florence-Firestone/Walnut Park Chamber of Commerce. In 2020, Martinez ran against incumbent Jones-Sawyer in a tight race, receiving 42% of the vote, and had the support of the California Correctional Peace Officers Assn.

Martinez has vowed to prioritize “community policing” that focuses on prevention and emphasizes positive interactions with law enforcement. He has been endorsed by U.S. Reps. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) and Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach) as well as L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

He said he differs from Jones-Sawyer when it comes to his approach to public safety issues. “I believe in second chances and received second chances myself throughout life,” he said. But, he added, he also believes “there have to be consequences when there’s a repeat of unlawful actions.”

Martinez and a former colleague, Graciela Ortiz, who is also running for public office, were both named this year as defendants in a civil lawsuit alleging that they were liable for the actions of a campaign worker, who pleaded no contest to sexual misconduct with a high school volunteer in a 2021 campaign they were managing.

An L.A. Superior Court judge removed Ortiz and Martinez from the lawsuit in April, after deciding that they are not liable based on the evidence presented. The case has remained active and a hearing is scheduled in October to determine if they will remain in the lawsuit.