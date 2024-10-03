Your guide to Charter Amendment HH: Clarifying L.A. city business

The Los Angeles City Charter spells out the powers and duties of city departments, offices and elected officials, among other things. Voters have approved 29 changes to the charter since 2000, the last time a new charter went into effect. Just five ballot measures have failed to pass, according to city officials.

This year, city officials have put forward two grab-bag measures to amend the charter: Amendment HH and City Charter Amendment II.

Amendment HH proposes changes intended to strengthen and update the city’s governance powers, including clarifying the roles of elected officials and commissioners. The measure was compiled from suggestions drawn from across city departments. It needs a simple majority of votes to pass.