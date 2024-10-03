Your guide to Charter Amendment II: Updating Los Angeles city administrative procedures

The Los Angeles City Charter spells out the powers and duties of city departments, offices and elected officials, among other things. Voters have approved 29 changes to the charter since 2000, the last time a new charter went into effect. Just five ballot measures have failed to pass, according to city officials.

This year, city officials have put forward two grab-bag measures to amend the charter: City Charter Amendments II and HH. Charter Amendment II proposes changes intended to clarify and update some city administrative and operational practices. It needs a simple majority of votes to pass.