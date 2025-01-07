Advertisement
California

Fight on save Palisades High School as fire spreads onto campus

A man retreats from the Palisades fire in Pacific Palisades
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
By Howard BlumeStaff Writer 
The Palisades fire has spread to the grounds of Palisades Charter High School.

“The baseball field is on fire,” said Allison Holdorff Polhill, senior advisor to school board member Nick Melvoin. “Neighbors have sent me photos of the baseball field on fire. And the tennis courts. Classroom bungalows may be on fire, but that is not confirmed. The fire department deployed over 90 minutes ago in an attempt to save the structures.”

A large plume of smoke from the Palisades fire rises over the ridge line.

California

Pacific Palisades fire explodes as thousands of residents flee, homes lost

A fast-moving fire in the Pacific Palisades grew to more than 700 acres Tuesday amid dangerous winds that officials had described as potentially life-threatening and destructive. Thousands were forced to evacuate.

Palisades High School is an independent charter school that operates on a campus owned by L.A. Unified. It is not in session this week, although there were staff members and student athletes at the school this morning. All were quickly evacuated as reports of the fire emerged.

Schools operated by L.A. Unified Schools began their second semester on Monday.

Firefighters battle a house fire off Bollinger Drive in Pacific Palisades, CA after a brush fire, called the Palisades fire

California

Palisades fire: Evacuations, road closures, shelters, schools, forecast

A fast-moving fire in the Pacific Palisades grows to 1,260 acres Tuesday amid ‘life-threatening and destructive’ winds. Nearby residents have been ordered to evacuate.

Four L.A. Unified schools had relocated to other campuses by noon on Tuesday.

Holdorff Polhill also reported that structures across the street from the campus were in flames.

California
Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

