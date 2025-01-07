Fight on save Palisades High School as fire spreads onto campus

The Palisades fire has spread to the grounds of Palisades Charter High School.

“The baseball field is on fire,” said Allison Holdorff Polhill, senior advisor to school board member Nick Melvoin. “Neighbors have sent me photos of the baseball field on fire. And the tennis courts. Classroom bungalows may be on fire, but that is not confirmed. The fire department deployed over 90 minutes ago in an attempt to save the structures.”

California Pacific Palisades fire explodes as thousands of residents flee, homes lost A fast-moving fire in the Pacific Palisades grew to more than 700 acres Tuesday amid dangerous winds that officials had described as potentially life-threatening and destructive. Thousands were forced to evacuate.

Palisades High School is an independent charter school that operates on a campus owned by L.A. Unified. It is not in session this week, although there were staff members and student athletes at the school this morning. All were quickly evacuated as reports of the fire emerged.

Schools operated by L.A. Unified Schools began their second semester on Monday.

Four L.A. Unified schools had relocated to other campuses by noon on Tuesday.

Holdorff Polhill also reported that structures across the street from the campus were in flames.

