Shocking before-and-after satellite images show destruction of Malibu and Altadena neighborhoods

The Eaton fire burns in the hills above Altadena on Jan. 8, 2025.

The Palisades and Eaton fires have left tens of thousands of residents evacuated and wondering what may be left of their homes in Pacific Palisades, Altadena and surrounding areas.

New satellite images give the first clear look at some of the neighborhoods most impacted.

The image below shows a famous strip of Malibu homes sandwiched between Pacific Coast Highway and the ocean just west of Topanga Beach.

Most structures of the strip near Tuna Canyon Road were gone by Wednesday, according to infrared satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies.

The Palisades fire, which began Tuesday and burned over 1,000 homes, businesses and other buildings by Wednesday afternoon, spared few homes in this stretch of PCH.

Some 50 miles away in Altadena, the Eaton fire had killed five people and burned dozens of homes as of Wednesday afternoon.

The image below shows homes and businesses on East Altadena Drive before and during the fire.

The satellite infrared image shows dozens of structures ablaze and many more completely destroyed on Wednesday.

The Eaton fire, which broke out Tuesday night, had burned some 10,600 homes in Altadena and Pasadena as of Wednesday afternoon.

Though the neighborhood pictured above was still burning vigorously Wednesday, further northwest the fire had already done horrific damage and left most homes in smoldering ruins.

The satellite photo above, taken over Marathon road in Altadena, showed near-total devastation of homes on Wednesday.

As fire resources were stretched thin, residents of Altadena found themselves battling the flames.