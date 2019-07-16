Richard Madden’s fans are none too pleased about his Emmys snub

Fans of actor Richard Madden had been feverishly dreaming of a possible Emmy ceremony reunion with the “Bodyguard” star and his former “Game of Thrones” cast mates.

When the nominations were announced Tuesday morning, though, “Bodyguard” became the first BBC show in nearly 50 years to score a nod for drama series, but its star was snubbed. Release the memes!

As critic Scott Feinberg of the Hollywood Reporter pointed out in a tweet, it was odd to see the show nominated without Madden getting a nod when he was in almost every scene.

So BODYGUARD is nominated for best drama series but Richard Madden, who is in every scene of the show, is not nominated for best actor in a drama series? GTFO! — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) July 16, 2019

The actor, who won a Golden Globe for the role, is riding high on great reviews for his recent film, “Rocketman,” and was even named one of 2019’s 100 Most Influential People by Time magazine. But the Television Academy was not sufficiently influenced to bestow a nomination.

Very strange that #Bodyguard's Richard Madden, a Golden Globe winner, couldn't get an Emmy nomination. That seemed as much of a lock as you can be. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/c84jJNWo4H — Philiana Ng (@insidethetube) July 16, 2019

The reaction by critic Philiana Ng of Entertainment Tonight was in line with many fans, using the handsome actor’s own image to express their dismay.

Richard Madden wasn’t nominated for an Emmy pic.twitter.com/4BMoMy42Q1 — lia🚀 (@tehonkycat) July 16, 2019

How did Richard Madden not get an Emmy nom for #Bodyguard? It was so deserved! pic.twitter.com/rNumWP4DQg — Sarah Razner (@misssarahrazner) July 16, 2019

Wow...Bodyguard got in Best Drama Series but Richard Madden (Golden Globe Winner) did not get a Best Actor nomination #Emmys #EmmyNominations pic.twitter.com/w9MRcqiVEI — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 16, 2019

Fans didn’t limit themselves to Madden-only memes, either.

When they listed the nominees alphabetically and you realize they skipped “M” for Madden #Emmys pic.twitter.com/oMGuiGY7bo — Joseph Braverman (@JBAwardsCircuit) July 16, 2019

No Emmy nomination for Richard Madden in bodyguard although he was in pretty much every scene #really 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/RoMCeI9tpM — Heather 🧜🏻‍♀️ (@xHeatherJCx) July 16, 2019

Some even channeled their outrage through his former “Game of Thrones” cast mates.



richard madden didn’t get an emmy nomination for bodyguard... pic.twitter.com/HhTzJTbjTs — holly (@jamesiruis) July 16, 2019

While fans are waiting to see if “Bodyguard” claims the Emmy for drama series (the first BBC series to be nominated in the category since “The Six Wives of Henry VIII” in 1972), they can soothe themselves with his recent Envelope Emmy chat with the Los Angeles Times’ Mary McNamara.