‘Encanto’ composer Lin-Manuel Miranda won’t attend Oscars after wife’s positive COVID test

Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda won’t attend the Oscars ceremony on Sunday after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Anousha SakouiStaff Writer 
Lin-Manuel Miranda will not make it to the Academy Awards this year after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, the composer said via Twitter on Saturday.

The “Hamilton” creator is nominated for an original song Oscar for the animated feature “Encanto” and also directed the biopic “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” that is in contention for awards. The composer said he had successfully traveled to Hollywood this weekend with this family, and although he had not tested positive, was taking a cautious approach and avoiding the major gathering.

Miranda is one of the first high-profile attendees to publicly drop out of the event this weekend as testing was imposed on the Oscars’ guests to avoid an outbreak at the awards. The show on Sunday will culminate days of parties across town at a time when a new variant of the illness is spreading across the region.

“Made it to Hollywood... This weekend, my wife tested for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested , but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you,” he tweeted.

Earlier this month, the British equivalent of the Oscars, the BAFTAs, was suspected to have led to a flurry of infections. “Belfast” filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, Oscar-nominated for directing, producing and writing the movie, tested positive for the coronavirus, as did the film’s Ciarán Hinds, a supporting actor nominee.

Those attending the Oscars or Friday’s Governors Awards were required to submit two negative PCR tests as well as proof of vaccination, the academy has said. Presenters and performers at the Oscars will not be required to be vaccinated but will have to show that they have recently tested negative for the virus.

