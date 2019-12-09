Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
The complete list of 2020 Golden Globes nominees

Golden Globe statues appear on stage prior to the nominations for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Golden Globe statues appear on stage prior to the nominations for the 76th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Dave LewisDigital Editor 
Dec. 9, 2019
4:50 AM
The nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes will be unveiled today in Los Angeles beginning at 5 a.m. PST. Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson are scheduled to announce the nominees.

Here’s how to watch the nominations live, and refresh your memory of last year’s big winners here.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5. Ricky Gervais is hosting for the third time. Tom Hanks is set to receive the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Here is the list of nominees:

Lead actress in a TV comedy:
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Comedy series:
“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“The Politician”

Dave Lewis
Dave Lewis has been an entertainment writer and editor for more than 10 years. Originally from Minneapolis, he joined the Los Angeles Times in early 2015.
