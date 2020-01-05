The complete list of 2020 Golden Globes winners and nominees

The big TV winners tonight include HBO’s “Succession” and “Chernobyl,” and Amazon’s comedy series “Fleabag,” while Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood” has picked up multiple trophies in the film categories.
WINNER: Brian Cox, “Succession” Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones” Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” Billy Porter, “Pose”
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
WINNER: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Bill Hader, “Barry” Ben Platt, “The Politician” Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”
LEAD ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
WINNER: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” Chris Abbott, “Catch-22” Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy” Jared Harris, “Chernobyl” Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
1/61
Taylor Swift arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
“The Morning Show” actress Janina Gavankar arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)