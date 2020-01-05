The complete list of 2020 Golden Globes winners and nominees

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are underway in Los Angeles and you can follow along here.

The big TV winners tonight include HBO’s “Succession” and “Chernobyl,” and Amazon’s comedy series “Fleabag,” while Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood” has picked up multiple trophies in the film categories.

Ricky Gervais is hosting for the third time. Tom Hanks is set to receive the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ellen Degeneres picked up the Carol Burnett Award.

Here is the list of winners:

TV

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Adam Nagaitis in a scene from HBO’s miniseries “Chernobyl.” (HBO)

WINNER: “Chernobyl”

“Catch-22”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR A TELEVISION FILM

Michelle Williams in a scene from “Fosse/Verdon.” (Eric Liebowitz / FX)

WINNER: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”



Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Olivia Colman as Elizabeth II in Season 3 of “The Crown” on Netflix. (Sophie Mutevelian)

WINNER: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR A TELEVISION FILM

Patricia Arquette of “The Act.” (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

COMEDY SERIES

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a scene from “Fleabag.” (Amazon Prime Video)

WINNER: “Fleabag”

“Barry”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Brian Cox in “Succession.” (Graeme Hunter/HBO)

WINNER: Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Phoebe Waller-Bridge from the Amazon series “Fleabag.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

DRAMA SERIES

Jeremy Strong, left, and Brian Cox in a scene from “Succession.” (Peter Kramer / HBO )

WINNER:

“Succession”

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR A TELEVISION FILM

Stellan Skarsgård in a scene from “Chernobyl.” (HBO)

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Ramy Youssef, star of the Hulu series “Ramy.” (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)

WINNER: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

LEAD ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson and Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes in the Showtime series “The Loudest Voice.” (JoJo Whilden)

WINNER: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Chris Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Movies

DRAMA

WINNER: “1917"

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in “Judy.” (David Hindley / LD Entertainment / Roadside Attractions)

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker.” (Niko Tavernise/ Warner Bros. )

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Brad Pitt, left, and Mike Moh in a scene from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. (Andrew Cooper)

WINNER:

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Rocketman”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL/COMEDY

Awkwafina from the film “The Farewell.” (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

WINNER: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY/MUSICAL

Taron Egerton as Elton John in “Rocketman.” (Photo Credit: David Appleby/David Appleby)

WINNER: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt in a scene from “Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood.” (Andrew Cooper / Columbia Pictures)

WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Joker” composer Hildur Gudnadóttir. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

DIRECTOR

From left: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Sam Mendes on the set of “1917.” (François Duhamel / Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures)

WINNER: Sam Mendes, “1917"

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

ORIGINAL SONG

Taron Egerton as Elton John in “Rocketman.” (Photo Credit: David Appleby/Paramount Pictures)

WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“Beautiful Ghosts,” “Cats”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2"

“Spirit,” “The Lion King”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern of “Marriage Story.” (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

ANIMATED FEATURE

“Missing Link.” (Laika Studios / Annapurna Pictures )

WINNER: “Missing Link”

“Frozen 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Toy Story 4”

SCREENPLAY

Quentin Tarantino, left, Brad Pitt and Elise Nygaard Olson on the set of “Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood.” (Andrew Cooper / Columbia Pictures)

WINNER: Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Lee Sun-kyun and Jo Yeo-jeong in the movie “Parasite.” (NEON/CJ Entertainment)

WINNER: “Parasite”

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”