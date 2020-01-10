Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Movies

How to watch the 2020 Oscar nominations on Monday

Oscar statues
Oversized Oscar statues line the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the Academy Awards.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Jan. 10, 2020
8:30 AM
It’s that time of year again — though this time around it’s come a lot earlier: Oscar nominees will be announced early Monday morning, honoring the best in films over the last year and putting the West Coast entertainment industry on high alert at an ungodly, pre-sunrise hour.

The nomination announcements begin precisely at 5:18 a.m. Pacific time, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The nominees for all 24 categories of the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced in a two-part, live presentation streamed globally on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the academy’s digital platforms (Twitter, Facebook and YouTube among them).

The first part of the announcement will include the nominees for actor and actress in a supporting role, costume design, film editing, original score, animated short film, live action short film, sound editing and sound mixing, though not necessarily in that order.

2020 Oscars race

The second part of the announcement, which is set to begin at 5:30 a.m. Pacific time, will include actor and actress in a leading role, best picture, directing, animated feature film, cinematography, documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, original song, production design, visual effects, adapted screenplay and original screenplay — again, not necessarily in that order.

This year’s unusually accelerated awards season has already highlighted a bevy of frontrunners, including Golden Globe winners1917” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.” Additional nominations were announced by Hollywood’s various guilds earlier this week, bolstering the chances of Greta Gerwig’s reboot of “Little Women” and Taika Waititi’s quirky Hitler comedy “Jojo Rabbit.”

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place live Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. ABC, which airs the ceremony, confirmed Wednesday that the show will go without a host for a second year in a row.

