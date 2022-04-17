Advertisement
Share
Music

Rapper Isaiah Rashad addresses leaked sex tape for first time at Coachella

By August BrownStaff Writer 
Share

During his Coachella performance on Saturday night, the rapper Isaiah Rashad made his first public comments about a video that leaked in February that appeared to show him in a sexual situation with men.

Rashad, a fixture of the SoCal label Top Dawg Entertainment (alongside Kendrick Lamar and SZA), played a prerecorded video just before his Sahara Tent set. The short clip included media commentary and voiceovers about the unauthorized release of the footage. “The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him. However, it backfired,” said one voice in the clip.

Indio, CA - April 16: Bilie Eilish performs at Coachella on Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Indio, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Live updates from Coachella 2022: History-making Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion lead Day 2

The Times’ Mikael Wood and Suzy Exposito report live from the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

While artists like Lil Nas X and Tyler, the Creator have opened up new room in hip-hop for for queer Black men, Rashad’s outing was against his will.

Advertisement

An emotional Rashad told the Coachella crowd that fan support had been a lifeline for him. “I see all the messages and all the positivity,” he said, to swells of cheers. “Y’all kept me alive these last couple months.”

The 30-year-old Rashad then played a typically incendiary set, featuring songs off his well-regarded 2021 LP “The House Is Burning” such as “RIP Young” and “Lay Wit Ya,” and “Rope // Rosegold,” from 2016’s “The Sun’s Tirade.”

Later in the show he was joined onstage by the buzzy new TDE signee Doechii for “Wat U Sed.”

MusicCoachella
August Brown

August Brown covers pop music, the music industry and nightlife policy at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement