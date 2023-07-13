Rihanna and Kid Cudi are ‘grateful,’ ‘thankful’: Grammy winners groove over Emmy nods

Rihanna and Kid Cudi celebrated their first Emmy nominations on Wednesday.

Who says musicians only want to win Grammys?

Both Rihanna and Kid Cudi were in full celebration mode Wednesday after finding out they had received their first Emmy nominations.

The “Umbrella” singer’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance earned five nominations, including one for outstanding live variety special.

Rihanna celebrated the announcement on Instagram by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from her lauded February performance.

“5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!!,” she captioned the slideshow post. “Im so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!”

The “Diamonds” artist’s halftime show — her first live concert in seven years — was also her first live performance since welcoming her son, RZA, with rapper ASAP Rocky in 2022..

Always one to make an announcement in style, Rihanna displayed a new baby bump for the first time during her Super Bowl performance. She officially confirmed she was pregnant with her second child after the show.

Rapper and actor Cudi also ecstatically expressed gratitude for the animated program nomination for his Netflix movie “Entergalactic.”

The flick, which was co-created by Cudi and “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, features voice performances by Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla Sign, Vanessa Hudgens, 2023 Emmy nominee Jessica Williams and Cudi.

The “Day ‘n’ Nite” artist took to Twitter to celebrate his movie’s recognition.

“ENTERGALATIC IS EMMY NOMINATED!!!! YES YES YESSSSSSSSS!!!” he tweeted. “OMG WTF THIS IS INSANE!!!!! THANK U GOD.”

He later tweeted a slightly more collected thank-you message to his inner circle for their unending support of him, name-dropping a fellow rapper.

“Love to all the homies that hit me and showed love about the emmy nom,” Cudi wrote. “[Travis Scott] hit me first before anyone sayin congrats. It feels good to know I got real homies, real family out here that support me always.”

In subsequent tweets, the “X” actor thanked the team behind the scenes that “busted their asses for 3 years” and made his “dream come to life.”

“Entergalactic” will square off against “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Rick and Morty” and Genndy Tartakovsky’s “Primal” for the award.