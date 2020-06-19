What’s on TV This Week: Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland and more

SUNDAY

“The 2020 ESPYS” will shine a light on athletes’ commitment to their sports and service to their communities. NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and her partner WNBA great Sue Bird cohost. 6 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2

Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Oprah Winfrey are among the celebs celebrating essential workers in “United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes.” Harry Connick Jr. hosts and John Fogerty, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper and Wynton Marsalis are slated to perform. 8 p.m. CBS

The special “John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day” has the Grammy winner and wife Chrissy Teigen joined by stars including Stevie Wonder, Anthony Anderson, Shaquille O’Neal and Patton Oswalt. 8 p.m. ABC

God save the queen! The debut of “Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets” spills the tea on England’s Elizabeth I. 8 p.m. KOCE

Anne Burrell and Alex Guarnaschelli try to turn a new batch of the “Worst Cooks in America” into less-worse cooks as the culinary competition returns. 9 p.m. Food Network

Wither Raymond Burr? “The Americans’” Matthew Rhys is “Perry Mason,” the dogged defense lawyer created by novelist Erle Stanley Gardner, in this new mystery drama set in 1930s Los Angeles. Robert Patrick and John Lithgow also star. 9 p.m. HBO

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Kevin Costner saddles up for Season 3 of “Yellowstone.” 9 p.m. Paramount Network

It’s just a short hop on the “L” to the South Side of Chicago for a third season of the Windy City-set drama “The Chi.” 9 p.m. Showtime

You can’t keep a good fiend down in Season 2 of the creepy supernatural drama “NOS4A2.” With Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings. 10 p.m. AMC; also BBC America

Bracket this! Jeff Ross, Natasha Leggero, Gilbert Gottfried and Margaret Cho are among the comics facing off in a “Tournament of Laughs” in this new series hosted by “SNL’s” Jason Sudeikis. 10 p.m. TBS

MONDAY

The return of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” finds the magic-and-comedy duo serving up a seventh season of illusions and shenanigans. 9 p.m. The CW

Four young organists pull out all the stops at an international music competition in Montreal in the documentary “Pipe Dreams” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The special “Eric Andre: Legalize Everything” catches the comic riffing on the now-canceled reality series “Cops” and other topics on stage in New Orleans. Anytime, Netflix

“American Masters” remembers the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Beloved” and other novels that explored the African American experience in “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The Memphis megachurch drama “Greenleaf” returns for a fifth and final season. With Merle Dandrige, Keith David and Lynn Whitfield. 9 p.m. OWN

“Frontline” takes on a pharmaceutical company that pressed doctors to prescribe highly addictive painkillers to patients in the exposé “Opioids, Inc.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Famous faces vie for the title of “Celebrity Show-Off” from the comfort of the own homes in this new competition series hosted by “The Big Bang Theory’s” Mayim Bialik. 10 p.m. TBS

WEDNESDAY

The documentary “Athlete A” tells the stories of female survivors of sexual abuse committed by former USA Gymnastics team doctor and now convicted sex offender Larry Nassar. Anytime, Netflix

Amateur chefs on a fantastical set offer their kooky creations to the judges in the new culinary competition “Crazy Delicious.” Anytime, Netflix

A professional organizer helps everyday folk get their stuff together in the new series “Hot Mess House.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. HGTV

Filmmaker Sharon Liese’s sensitive 2020 documentary “Transhood” tracks the journeys of four transgender youngsters and their families in Kansas City, Mo., over the course of four years. 9 p.m. HBO

Next stop, the Cretaceous period in a new installment of “Prehistoric Road Trip.” 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

The Land of Ooo is calling you in “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” a new set of four animated tales featuring Finn and Jake from the 2010-18 Cartoon Network series. Anytime, HBO Max

Cliff Steele, Mr. Nobody, et al., are back in action as the DC Universe series “Doom Patrol” makes the leap to its new streaming home. With Brendan Fraser and Alan Tudyk. Anytime, HBO Max

If you’re looking for “Search Party,” the edgy comedy starring “Arrested Development’s” Alia Shawkat also relocates as it returns for a third season. Anytime, HBO Max

Submitted for your approval, it’s Season 2 of the Jordan Peele-hosted reboot of Rod Serling’s classic sci-fi anthology series “Twilight Zone.” Anytime, CBS All Access

“Broke” has gone bust and so this Pauley Perrette-Natasha Leggero sitcom is ending its run after just one season. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Hosted by Robin Roberts, the special “Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes” pays tribute to female teachers, healthcare workers and others helping to hold it all together during the coronavirus pandemic. 10 p.m. Lifetime

FRIDAY

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams make beautiful Icelandic music together in the new mockumentary “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.” With Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato and “Downton Abbey’s” Dan Stevens. Anytime, Netflix

They’ll be tossing the caber, blocking the jammer and doing whatever one does in calcio storico fiorentino in “Home Game,” a new docuseries about lesser-known sports from around the globe. Anytime, Netflix

The best in game shows, talk shows, soap operas, etc., are feted at the socially distanced “47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.” 8 p.m. CBS

I can see her halo: “Twilight’s” Kristen Stewart heads the cast of “Charlie’s Angels,” the Elizabeth Banks-directed 2019 reboot of the action franchise based on the 1970s-era TV series. Banks and Patrick Stewart also star. 8 p.m. Starz

“Chicago Hope’s” Christine Lahti portrays feminist icon and Ms. Magazine cofounder Gloria Steinem in “Gloria: A Life” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

We like her, we really like her: Two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger picked up her second statuette for her spot-on portrayal of legendary entertainer Judy Garland in the tune-filled 2019 bio-drama “Judy.” 8 p.m. Epix

Here’s Ewan! Mr. McGregor plays Danny — the kid from “The Shining,” all grown up — in “Doctor Sleep,” the 2019 horror sequel based on the Stephen King novel. Rebecca Ferguson (“The Town”) also stars. 8 p.m. HBO

“The Wrong Housesitter” has worn out her welcome and then some in this thriller. With Anna Marie Dobbins, Jason-Shane Scott and Vivica A. Fox. 8 p.m. Lifetime