What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Good Lord Bird,’ NBA Finals and more

SUNDAY

A noted naturalist looks back at where he’s been in the documentary “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.” Anytime, Netflix

The Miami Heat and your Los Angeles Lakers battle it out as the “NBA Finals” continue. 4:30 p.m. ABC; also 6 p.m. Tue., Fri. (if necessary)

Michelle Obama is the first of the “First Ladies” to be profiled in this new series. Robin Wright narrates. 7 and 9:30 p.m. CNN

In the year 2199: The sci-fi drama “Pandora” launches a second season. Priscilla Quintana stars. 8 p.m. The CW

The family sitcom “black-ish” gets animated for a special expanded election-themed episode. With Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. 8 p.m. ABC

Monty Python’s Michael Palin lends his voice to a new episode of “The Simpsons.” 8 p.m. Fox

All that pep comes at a price in the thriller “Cheer Squad Secrets.” With Margaret Anne Florence and Anita Brown. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A widow, her new suitor and her nosey neighbor walk into a whodunit in the four-part mystery “Flesh and Blood” on “Masterpiece.” With Francesca Annis, Stephen Rea and Imelda Staunton. 9 p.m. KOCE

“The Walking Dead” ends its 10th season with debut of the zombie drama’s newest spinoff “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” hot on its heels. 9 and 10:06 p.m. AMC

The special “The Lost Lincoln” probes the provenance of a photograph purporting to show the 16th president as he lay dying from an assassin’s bullet. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Romans, go home! The historical drama “Britannia” returns for a second season. With David Morrissey. 9 p.m. Epix

John Brown’s body lies a-mouldering no more in “The Good Lord Bird.” Ethan Hawke portrays the fiery 19th-century abolitionist in this new miniseries based on the James McBride novel. 9 p.m. Showtime

U.K. cabinet ministers assemble to deal with a nationwide power outage in the limited series “COBRA.” Robert Carlyle (“Once Upon a Times”) stars. 10 p.m. KOCE

Funny folks like David Letterman, Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Burr and Iliza Shlesinger pay homage to “The Comedy Store” in this new docuseries about the venerable West Hollywood venue. 10 p.m. Showtime

You can check out any time you like: The debut of “World’s Most Unexplained” stops by a downtown L.A. hotel with a dark history. 11 p.m. Travel Channel

MONDAY

AnnaSophia Robb doesn’t know what to expect in the new horror drama “The Expecting.” Anytime, Quibi

Attorney and civil rights activist Bryan Stevenson is the inaugural guest in the interview series “Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“The Infiltrators” let themselves get arrested by the Border Patrol to get an inside look at an immigrant detention facility in this documentary on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

In the not too distant future, a simple test will determine who our “Soulmates” are in this anthology series. With Malin Akerman and “Succession’s” Sarah Snook. 10 p.m. AMC

TUESDAY

A traumatized widower undergoes an experimental treatment in the new terror tale “Black Box.” With Mamoudou Athie and Phylicia Rashad. Anytime, Amazon Prime

“The Lie” concocted to shield their teen daughter from a murder charge spins out of control in this new thriller. With Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard and Joey King. Anytime, Amazon Prime

The docuspecial “187: The Rise of the Latino Vote” recalls the response to California’s controversial 1994 ballot measure that was intended to deny undocumented immigrants access to public services. 8 p.m. KCET

Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba and Grammy winner Linda Ronstadt are among the honorees at the 33rd annual “Hispanic Heritage Awards.” 8 p.m. KOCE

A tech pioneer’s artificial intelligence program runs amok and what happens “Next” is anyone’s guess in this limited series. “Mad Men’s” John Slattery stars. 9 p.m. Fox

The special “Latino Vote: Dispatches From the Battleground” tracks efforts to increase Latinx participation in the Nov. 3 election. 9 p.m. KOCE

Luis Miranda, community activist and father of “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is celebrated in the documentary “Siempre, Luis.” 9 p.m. HBO

The docuseries “The FBI Declassified” cracks open the files on some of federal law enforcement’s toughest cases. Alana de la Garza narrates. 10 p.m. CBS

“Frontline” investigates shortages of personal protective equipment, ventilators, etc., during the coronavirus pandemic in the new exposé “America’s Medical Supply Crisis.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

It’s all there in red and white in “Books of Blood,” a new terror tale based on the Clive Barker horror anthology. With Britt Robertson and Anna Friel. Anytime, Hulu

Broadcast networks and cable news outlets offer live coverage as Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris meet in a “Vice Presidential Debate.” 6 p.m. various channels

Hell is empty and all the “Devils” are here in this imported series set in the world of high finance. Patrick Dempsey (“Grey’s Anatomy”) stars. 8 p.m. The CW

“Doctor Who” faces off against “The Faceless Ones” in this animated re-creation of one of the sci-fi drama’s long-lost 1960s serials. With Patrick Troughton as the Second Doctor. 8 p.m. BBC America; concludes Thu.

Dead men do tell tales as the Canadian-made forensics drama “Coroner” returns for a second season. With Serinda Swan. 9 p.m. The CW

The documentary “Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth” tells the tawdry tale of a sports-radio personality caught up in some shady dealings. 9 p.m. HBO

Viewers submit their own footage of strange phenomena and inexplicable encounters in the new series “Paranormal: Captured.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

THURSDAY

A Baltimore teen dreams of joining a dirt bike crew in the 2020 coming-of-age tale “Charm City Kings.” With Jahi Di’Allo Winston and rapper Meek Mill. Anytime, HBO Max

The saga of Talon (Jessica Green) continues in a third season of the fantasy drama “The Outpost.” 9 p.m. The CW

That cookbook is evil — evil, I tells ya! — in the Halloween special “The House That Dripped Chocolate” starring “Good Eats’” Alton Brown. 9 p.m. Food Network

An unhappy homemaker (Haley Bennett) develops a peculiar psychological disorder in the disturbing 2019 melodrama “Swallow.” 9 p.m. Showtime

FRIDAY

The docuseries “Deaf U” gets up close and personal with deaf and hard-of-hearing students at Washington, D.C.’s Gallaudet University. Anytime, Netflix

A struggling playwright (writer, director and star Radha Blank) tries to break into the rap game in the 2020 comedy “The Forty-Year-Old Version.” Anytime, Netflix

“The Haunting of Hill House” will continue until morale improves in Season 2 of this supernatural drama. With Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton and Henry Thomas. Anytime, Netflix

They’ve got “The Right Stuff” to win the space race in this new series based on the Tom Wolfe bestseller about the early days of NASA. With Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”) and Jake McDorman. Anytime, Disney+

Working class hero: A new edition of “Classic Albums” revisits the recording of former Beatle John Lennon’s primal 1970 disc “John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The 2020 horror thriller “Gretel & Hansel” flips the script on the classic Brothers Grimm fairytale. With Sophia Lillis and Alice Krige. 9:45 p.m. Epix

It’s check out time for “Room 104” as this anthology series ends its run after four seasons. 11 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

Midnight ... and the kitties are sleeping in director Tom Hopper’s disastrous 2019 adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Cats.” With Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden and Judi Dench. 8 p.m. HBO

Your pom-poms won’t save you from the “Cheer Camp Killer” in this new TV movie. With Mariah Robinson and Jacqueline Scislowski. 8 p.m. Lifetime

She makes the catch and meets her match in the TV movie “My Best Friend’s Bouquet.” With Chaley Rose and Nathan Witte. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Be afraid, be very afraid: The docuseries “Eli Roth’s History of Horror” is back for a second season. 10 and 11 p.m. AMC

