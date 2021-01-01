What’s on TV This Week: A Jimmy Carter doc, ‘The Bachelor’ and more

SUNDAY

The man from Plains shares his love for the music of Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and others in the 2020 documentary “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President.” 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Mayim Bialik blossoms into a 30-something single gal in the sitcom “Call Me Kat.” With Cheyenne Jackson. 8 p.m. Fox; also 9 p.m. Thu.

“The Watch” is here to protect you from things that go bump in the night in this dark fantasy drama. 8 p.m. BBC America

“Till death do us part” is more of a threat than a promise in the thriller “Fatal Fiancé.” With Brittany Underwood. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A British woman (the venerable Glenda Jackson) plays detective while battling dementia in the mystery drama “Elizabeth Is Missing” on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Chefs Anne Burrell and Carla Hall confront the “Worst Cooks in America” for another season. 9 p.m. Food Network

Tim Allen is not gonna take it lying down as “Last Man Standing” returns for a ninth and final season. 9:30 p.m. Fox; also Thu.

Nathan Fillion is back on the beat in new episodes of the L.A.-set cop drama “The Rookie.” 10 p.m. ABC

The docuseries “Cal Fire” joins firefighters on the front lines of California’s frequently devastating and deadly blazes. 10:22 p.m. Discovery Channel

MONDAY

“Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure” is among the myriad offerings on a new streaming platform featuring content from Discovery, TLC, HGTV, etc. Anytime, Discovery+

Football player turned philanthropist Matt James becomes the franchise’s first-ever Black leading man as “The Bachelor” launches its 25th season. 8 p.m. ABC

They’re revved up and ready to go in a new season of “Antiques Roadshow.” 8 p.m. KOCE

An exorcist exercises his demon-exiling expertise in the Spanish-made supernatural drama “30 Coins.” 9 and 10:20 p.m. HBO

“The Hustler” is given a leg up on his or her unsuspecting teammates in this trivia challenge hosted by Craig Ferguson. 10 p.m. ABC; also Thu.

Pro cheerleaders fight for a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T in “A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Nicolas Cage is your guide to all things filth flarn filth! in the docuseries “History of Swear Words.” Anytime, Netflix

She’s got a song in her heart in a second season of the fantasy comedy “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Jane Levy stars. 8 p.m. NBC

A celebrity chef saddles up the old RV for a trek around the western U.S. in the special “Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.” 8 p.m. Fox

Gayle King, Jordan Peele and “Insecure’s” Issa Rae explore their family histories on a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The personal stories of everyday people are woven together to create the new series “PBS American Portrait.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Purported footage of UFOs, Bigfoot, etc., is scrutinized in the docuseries “The Proof Is Out There.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. History Channel

WEDNESDAY

They died and lived to tell the tale in the paranormal docuseries “Surviving Death.” Anytime, Netflix

The sports doc “Tony Parker: The Final Shot” gets up close and personal with the French-born basketball phenom. Anytime, Netflix

“Undercover Billionaire” is back and begets a spinoff, “Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City.” 8 and 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

They’re looking to relocate and pronto in a second season of the unscripted series “House in a Hurry.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. HGTV

Contestants put their ears to the test in a reboot of the game show “Name That Tune.” “30 Rock’s” Jane Krakowski hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

The docuseries “When Disaster Strikes” follows first responders and others in the aftermath of extreme-weather events around the globe. 10 p.m. KOCE

The flora’s unfriendly and the fauna’s ferocious in the docuseries “Nature Gone Wild.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

Professional chefs commandeer suburban families’ foodstuffs for an outdoor cook-off in the series “Kitchen Crash.” 10 p.m. Food Network

THURSDAY

No regrets, “Coyote.” “The Shield’s” Michael Chiklis plays a Border Patrol agent turned people smuggler in this crime drama. Anytime, CBS All Access

“The Crown’s” Vanessa Kirby portrays a mother-to-be whose world is unexpectedly shattered in the poignant 2020 drama “Pieces of a Woman.” Anytime, Netflix

Ted Danson goes from “The Good Place” to L.A. City Hall in the sitcom “Mr. Mayor.” Holly Hunter also stars. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

Pat and Vanna take their act to prime-time with the premiere of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.” 8 p.m. ABC

Speak of the devil: The aforementioned Gordon Ramsay rules over a fresh season of “Hell’s Kitchen.” 8 p.m. Fox

The acts are over the top to say the least in the talent competition “Go-Big Show.” Judges include Snoop Dogg and Rosario Dawson. 9 p.m. TBS

A reality-TV regular shares her side of the story in the new series “The Real Blac Chyna.” 10 p.m. WE

FRIDAY

A fairy-tale prince shares his side of the story in the animated musical “Charming.” With the voices of Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato. Anytime, Netflix

They’ll leave no leg unswept in new episodes of the “Karate Kid”-inspired drama “Cobra Kai.” Ralph Macchio and William Zabka star. Anytime, Netflix

The name’s Dickinson, Emily “Dickinson.” Hailee Steinfeld returns as the beloved poet in a second season of this comic drama. Anytime, Apple TV+

A Dublin woman (Clare Dunne) fleeing an abusive relationship struggles to create a safe space for “Herself” and her children in this 2020 drama. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Writer Fran Lebowitz plays raconteur on a tour of the Big Apple in the documentary “Pretend It’s a City.” Anytime, Netflix

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” That is the question in a new season of this improv comedy show hosted by Aisha Tyler. 8 p.m. The CW

Entrepreneurial types spend their self-made millions on “Self-Made Mansions” in this real estate series. 8 p.m. HGTV

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s adversarial relationship with the fourth estate is examined in “A Thousand Cuts” on “Frontline.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Legendary French actress Catherine Deneuve plays a ... legendary French actress in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s 2019 family drama “The Truth.” With Juliette Binoche. 8 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Something wicked this way comes in a second season of the supernatural drama “A Discovery of Witches.” With Matthew Goode. Anytime, Sundance Now

The true-crime series “Florida Man Murders” shines a light on the darker side of the Sunshine State. 7 and 8 p.m. Oxygen

Uneasy lies the head of “SNL’s” Pete Davidson in Judd Apatow’s 2020 slacker comedy “The King of Staten Island.” With Marisa Tomei. 8 p.m. HBO

A young woman is menaced by a sinister psychologist in the TV movie “Obsessed With the Babysitter.” With Kristen Vaganos. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A morning-show producer makes “A New Year’s Resolution” that leads to romance in this TV movie. With Aimee Teegarden. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

