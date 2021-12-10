Classic movies in SoCal: ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘Casablanca,’ ‘The Matrix’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Airport’

Please fasten your seatbelts and return your seat backs and tray tables to their full upright and locked positions for this star-studded 1970 airborne-disaster flick. With Burt Lancaster, Dean Martin and Oscar winner Helen Hayes. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 7 p.m. Dec. 15. $15. laemmle.com

‘But I’m a Cheerleader’

Director Jamie Babbit will be on hand as the UCLA Film & Television Archive screens the filmmaker’s satirical 1999 cult classic about a teenage lesbian (“Russian Doll’s” Natasha Lyonne) who gets shipped off to gay-conversion camp by her parents. Cathy Moriarty, Clea DuVall and RuPaul Charles also star. Presented in 35mm. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Free; advance registration closed; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

‘Casablanca’

Humphrey Bogart plays the cynical nightclub owner Rick and Ingrid Bergman is the woman who broke his heart in this Oscar-winning 1942 tale of romance and intrigue directed by Michael Curtiz. Screening as part of the Academy Museum’s “Vienna in Hollywood: Émigrés and Exiles in the Studio System” film series. Presented in 35mm. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

Advertisement

‘A Christmas Story’

Peter Billingsley is a 9-year-old who knows exactly what he wants from Santa in this nostalgic 1983 holiday tale based on the writings of Jean Shepherd. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 10. Free with toy donation. thefridacinema.org

‘Short Cuts’

Storylines intersect and familiar faces abound in Robert Altman’s multi-character 1993 comedy-drama set in L.A. and inspired by the writings of novelist Raymond Carver. With Julianne Moore, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jack Lemmon, Robert Downey Jr., Lily Tomlin, Tom Waits, et al. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Dec. 15. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Elf: An IMAX Fan Event’

Gwen Stefani invites you into her home — virtually, anyway — as the pop star hosts a special live-streamed presentation of the 2003 holiday comedy starring Will Ferrell, James Caan and Zooey Deschanel. AMC Orange 30, 20 City Blvd W., Orange. 5 p.m. Dec. 13. $18.79-$20.29. imax.com

‘Fanny and Alexander’

Swedish siblings come of age at the turn of the last century in legendary director Ingmar Bergman’s sumptuous 1982 family drama. In Swedish and German with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Fargo’

You’ll be saying “Yah, you betcha” like a real Minnesotan after catching a 25th anniversary screening of the Coen brothers’ darkly comic 1996 crime fable. With William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi and Oscar winner Frances McDormand. Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA, Level, 4th floor, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. 8:15 p.m. Dec. 12. $17.55-$26; for ages 18 and over only. rooftopcinemaclub.com

‘Home Alone in Concert’

A young Macaulay Culkin battles a pair of dimwitted burglars as the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Angeles Chorale perform John Williams’ score live to accompany three screenings of the 1990 holiday comedy. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. $66-$198. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

‘The Lion in Winter’

Peter O’Toole is England’s Henry II and Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn is his estranged wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, in this delightful 1968 historical drama. Anthony Hopkins and Timothy Dalton also star. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘The Matrix’

It’s mankind versus the machines, but thankfully, Keanu Reeves is on our side in the Wachowskis’ brain-bending 1999 sci-fi action thriller. Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving also star. Presented in 35mm. Hollywood Legion Drive-In at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Dec. 14. $30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

‘Meet Me in St. Louis’

Clang, clang, clang goes the trolley in this glorious 1944 MGM musical starring the incomparable Judy Garland and directed by husband-to-be Vincente Minnelli. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11-12. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence’

Rock icon David Bowie stars as a British officer being held in a Japanese POW camp in the Javanese jungle during World War II in Nagisa Ōshima’s thought-provoking 1983 drama. Ryuichi Sakamoto, who composed the film’s score, also stars. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘On Golden Pond’

Henry Fonda and the aforementioned Katharine Hepburn each took home Oscars for their roles in this hit 1981 drama about an aging curmudgeon and his long-suffering wife. Jane Fonda also stars. TCM Big Screen Classics, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec. 15. $15. fathomevents.com

‘Valley Girl’

The titular teen (Deborah Foreman) hooks up with with a punk rocker (Nicolas Cage) from Hollywood — as if! — in this tune-filled 1983 rom-com directed by Martha Coolidge. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. Presented in 35mm. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13. $20. drafthouse.com

‘Wings of Desire’

The angels wanna wear your red shoes in Wim Wenders’ lustrous, multilingual 1987 fantasy tale set in Berlin. With Bruno Ganz and Solveig Dommartin. Presented in 35mm with English subtitles. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. $14. secretmovieclub.com