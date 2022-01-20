Classic movies in SoCal: ‘King Kong,’ ‘Casablanca,’ ‘Aguirre,’ ‘El Topo’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Aguirre, the Wrath of God’

Welcome to the jungle! We’ve got Klaus Kinski as a conquistador traipsing around the Amazon in search of the legendary city of El Dorado in Werner Herzog’s savage 1972 historical fable. In German, English and Quechua with English subtitles. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. $10 p.m., Jan. 23. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Aladdin’

“Why don’t you come with me, little girl, on a magic carpet ride?” says our plucky hero to Princess Jasmine in Disney’s fun-filled 1992 animated musical. With the voices of Robin Williams and Gilbert Gottfried. El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 7 p.m. Jan. 21; 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 22-23 and 29-30; 10 a.m. and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 24-25 and 27-28; 10 a.m. and 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 26. $12. (800) DISNEY6. elcapitantheatre.com

‘Boogie Nights’

Mark Wahlberg makes a name for himself in the adult-film industry in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s and ’80s in writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s dark 1997 drama. Burt Reynolds and Julianne Moore also star. Presented in 35mm. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 6 p.m. Jan. 21-22, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $20. drafthouse.com

‘Casablanca’

Humphrey Bogart plays the cynical nightclub owner Rick and Ingrid Bergman is the woman who broke his heart in 80th-anniversary screenings of this Oscar-winning 1942 tale of romance and intrigue directed by Michael Curtiz. TCM Big Screen Classics, various local theaters (see website). 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23, 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 26. $15. fathomevents.com

‘Eight Men Out’ with ‘Matewan’

Indie filmmaker John Sayles will appear in person for a Q&A between screenings of his 1988 retelling of baseball’s notorious Black Sox scandal and his 1987 historical drama about a brutal coal miners strike in 1920s West Virginia. John Cusack and Charlie Sheen star in the former, and Chris Cooper and Mary McDonnell in the latter. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘El Topo’

The Frida Cinema’s rooftop drive-in screening series returns with a 4K restoration of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s hallucinatory 1970 homage to the spaghetti western genre; in Spanish with English subtitles. Mess Hall at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin. $30 per car; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org

Film Maudit 2.0

This showcase for edgy, avant-garde and/or LGBTQ-themed cinema continues with in-person and virtual screenings. Highways Performance Space & Gallery, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Through Jan. 23. $5, $10; passes, $65. Info and schedules at filmmaudit.org

‘I’m Not There’

Christian Bale is Bob Dylan ... and so are Heath Ledger, Cate Blanchett, et al., in director Todd Haynes’ 2007 riff on the various personae the legendary singer-songwriter has adopted over the course of his decades-long career. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘King Kong’

Something went wrong for Fay Wray and you-know-who in this classic 1933 adventure about a great big ape running amok in Manhattan. Presented in 35mm. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m,. Jan. 25. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘Magnolia’

The lives of disparate characters intersect over the course of several days in the aforementioned Paul Thomas Anderson’s enigmatic 1999 ensemble drama also set in the San Fernando Valley. With Tom Cruise, John C. Reilly and Julianne Moore, and songs by Aimee Mann. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25-27. $10, $12; advance tickets sold out; some additional tickets available day of show. thenewbev.com

‘What’s Up, Doc?’

The late Peter Bogdanovich is celebrated with a screening of the dearly departed filmmaker’s riotous 1972 homage to the classic screwball comedies of the 1930s and ’40s. Barbra Streisand and Ryan O’Neal star. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘The Wild Bunch’ with ‘Straw Dogs’

Sam Peckinpah’s shockingly violent 1969 western starring William Holden, Ernest Borgnine and Warren Oates screens with the director’s disturbing 1971 thriller starring Dustin Hoffman. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 7:15 and 10 p.m. Jan. 21. $14-$24. secretmovieclub.com