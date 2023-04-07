One of the world’s most popular anime is back. Here’s where to find it

Welcome to Screen Gab, the newsletter for everyone wondering when and where their favorite anime will make its return.

As Tracy Brown writes in Screen Gab no. 78, that’s because the new season of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” — a franchise which produced Japan’s highest-grossing film ever in 2020 — premieres Sunday on a platform (Crunchyroll) different from the ones (Hulu, Netflix) where many U.S. viewers may have been catching up on the tale of a demon-fighting warrior in early 20th century Japan.

Also in this week’s edition, an all-timer of a mafia TV series, film critic Justin Chang’s guide to Kelly Reichardt, “Dance 100” host Ally Love and more. Plus, we want to know what you’re watching. Pretend we’re at the water cooler and give us your review of a TV show or streaming movie you’ve loved; it may be included in a future edition of Screen Gab. (Submissions should be approximately 100 to 150 words and sent to screengab@latimes.com with your name and location.)

Newsletter The complete guide to home viewing Get Screen Gab for everything about the TV shows and streaming movies everyone’s talking about. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

ICYMI

Must-read stories you might have missed

“Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer and contestant Greer Blitzer in “The Women Tell All” special. (Craig Sjodin/ABC)

‘The Bachelor’s’ crisis over race runs deeper than its creator: As Mike Fleiss departs and the show’s own Black stars publicly demand “accountability,” behind-the-scenes changes point to a franchise at the crossroads.

Trump loses his showmanship, and the narrative, to the slow churn of justice: The media coverage for Trump, typically fast-paced and omnipresent, had to adjust for his arraignment Tuesday. TV critic Lorraine Ali weighs in on a strange spectacle.

In ‘Beef,’ Ali Wong and Steven Yeun explore the underpinnings of road rage: The Netflix series, created by Lee Sung Jin and produced by A24, involves a life-changing road rage incident that spirals out of control.

Princess Peach started out as a boring damsel in distress. Times have changed: In “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” the elusive Peach has more personality than ever — and wins over a gamer who’d avoided the character all her life.

Turn on

Recommendations from the film and TV experts at The Times

Nezuko Kamado in “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.” (Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Anyone with even a cursory awareness of anime has likely heard of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” the hit series about a teenager who joins a secret troop of warriors tasked with ridding the world of demons. The 2020 “Demon Slayer” movie “Mugen Train” shattered Japanese box office records despite the COVID-19 pandemic and remains the highest-grossing Japanese film ever. Based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge, “Demon Slayer” follows Tanjiro Kamado, a gentle warrior searching for a way to turn his demon younger sister back into a human. Set during the Taisho era, the anime boasts plenty of slick action scenes of humans battling oni, but the real draw of the series is Tanjiro’s heart. Despite losing his family to a demon attack, Tanjiro’s unwavering empathy allows him to recognize the humanity even within monsters. The next season of the series kicks off with the “Swordsmith Village Arc,” premiering April 9 on Crunchyroll; previous seasons are also available to stream on Hulu and Netflix. —Tracy Brown

Micaela Ramazzotti as Lea Garofalo, left, and Gaia Girace as her daughter, Denise Cosco, in “The Good Mothers.” (Hulu)

Based on U.K. journalist Alex Perry’s 2018 true-crime book, subtitled “The Story of the Three Women Who Took on the World’s Most Powerful Mafia,” “The Good Mothers” (Hulu) is as fine a series as the genre has produced, both as a legal procedural and an intimate story of women enduring, or refusing to endure, a violent, misogynistic culture. Measured and intelligent, beautifully performed and convincing in every respect, the series (from British screenwriter Stephen Butchard, but in Italian and Calabrian) focuses on prosecutor Anna Colace (Barbara Chichiarelli), who intends to bring down the Calabrian crime syndicate known as the ‘Ndrangheta by way of its abused wives and daughters; Giuseppina Pesce (Valentina Bellè) and Maria Concetta Cacciola (Simona Distefano), who are among those wives and daughters; and teenager Denise Garofalo (Gaia Girace), virtually kidnapped after the disappearance — obviously, the murder — of her mother, who had incautiously taken them out of witness protection to contact her criminal ex-husband. The subject matter means that tension is unrelenting; it’s a difficult watch, but a rewarding one. —Robert Lloyd

Catch up

Everything you need to know about the film or TV series everyone’s talking about

Michelle Williams in “Showing Up.” (Allyson Riggs/A24)

“Showing Up,” Kelly Reichardt’s splendid new movie starring Michelle Williams as a Portland-based sculptor, opens in theaters this week; it also marks the latest chapter in one of the most sustained and quietly remarkable director-actor collaborations of the last 15 years. It began with “Wendy and Lucy” (multiple platforms), a piercingly sad 2008 drama starring Williams as a young drifter traveling with her dog through the Pacific Northwest — a region that few filmmakers have explored as vividly as Reichardt has. Their next film, the powerfully atmospheric 2010 period drama “Meek’s Cutoff” (multiple platforms), covers similar terrain in a period time frame: It’s an Oregon Trail western in which Williams’ tough, intrepid frontier woman does what it takes to ensure her and her fellow settlers’ survival.

Williams has only a small role in Reichardt’s 2016 movie, “Certain Women” (multiple platforms), an exquisite compilation of small-town stories drawn from the work of the author Maile Meloy. But Reichardt’s own body of work scarcely ends there: Viewers hoping to immerse themselves further in her brand of small-scaled indie realism could start with her 1995 debut feature, “River of Grass” (multiple platforms), or her gripping 2013 eco-thriller, “Night Moves” (multiple platforms), which showed that Reichardt’s patient, observational style could yield passages of extraordinary tension.

Her two finest movies, for me, are both portraits of male friendships, tender, fragile and true. The more recent one is her 2020 masterpiece, “First Cow” (multiple platforms), which was named best picture of that year by the New York Film Critics Circle, and which tells an absorbing story of crime, commerce and cakery in 19th century Oregon. The older one, equally unmissable, is “Old Joy” (multiple platforms), Reichardt’s achingly beautiful 2006 drama starring Daniel London and Will Oldham as old friends embarking on a weekend road trip. It’s the first Reichardt picture I ever saw, and I still haven’t shaken its spell. — Justin Chang

Guest spot

A weekly chat with actors, writers, directors and more about what they’re working on — and what they’re watching

“Dance 100” host Ally Love. (Netflix)

Ally Love’s career was already at full throttle when Netflix tapped her as the host for “Dance 100,” which premiered last month.

And the Peloton instructor/in-house announcer for the Brooklyn Nets/founder and CEO of Love Squad had absolutely “no idea” she had been hired.

“My agent called and said, ‘Netflix wants to have a meeting with you.’ We met the next week on a video call. And they were telling me about the show. And I said, ‘Wow, this sounds great.’ I’m thinking it’s an interview,” she said. “And they’re asking me my opinions about the show. And I was like, ‘Wow, they didn’t even offer me the job yet.’ And the next day, my agent was like, ‘Yeah, that wasn’t an interview. It was just them making sure that you were on board.’”

Now she’s gone from wrangling an NBA arena crowd to dealing with some of the best dancers in the world on the Netflix reality dance competition show — with a twist. Eschewing the traditional judges’ panel, “Dance 100” leaves the fate of its contestants in the hands of 100 dancers. Dancers work with and watch as choreographers compete over six episodes for a chance to win $100,000. In each round, more dancers join the remaining choreographers’ groups and the rehearsal space gets fuller for each performance.

“I know how much that $100,000 is and I know how it could change someone’s life, especially a dancer,” said Love, who is also a trained dancer. After finding a quiet place off the busy streets of New York City, the fast-moving Love found a little time to speak with The Times about getting into the spirit, some maybe shady business and becoming invested. —Dawn M. Burkes

My young dancer watched ‘Dance 100’ with me and couldn’t stop herself from getting up and dancing. As a formally trained dancer yourself, how do you stop yourself from joining in?

At the Nets’ arena, we have 18,000 fans, 41 home games, playoffs plus preseason. In the filming studio, it was actually a big stage and we had 500 people in the audience. So what you didn’t always get to see on camera is there are moments I was dropping it low or I try and move out in front of everyone, and I laugh it off because I’m in heels and maybe like a tight outfit.

Do you become really invested?

Making it successfully means you can support yourself from the beginning of your professional career. Dancers don’t have that luxury. You have to gig, you will have to get multiple jobs to be able to pay your rent, you want to make sure the jobs are consistent. $100,000 gives them not only some security, but it pretty much puts a stamp of approval of, “Wow, you’ve made it” or “All the hard work in the past when you were getting paid $500 for three days in three performances, it’s paying off.”

The elimination process on this show — 100 dancers literally have to stand behind their vote and the choreographer they voted for — feels like one of the shadiest I’ve seen. It’s such a visceral visual experience.

The funny thing is they don’t all get to see the vote. It’s a secret vote. So, your vote is established. And then in real time, you show up and you stand behind it. … The upside about it is it did create some tense moments. We uncovered the fact that dance is honest, and dancers are honest.

You have so many slashes in your title, and now it includes “host of ‘Dance 100.’” Have all of them combined to lead to you being able to take charge of a set that has this many moving pieces?

It wasn’t about me, I’m there to facilitate the conversation. And to make sure that the narrative is clear to the viewer and to the folks onstage and to the choreographers. ... But all the things that I currently do definitely led me to the position to be able to do that, to host the show by myself on Netflix. They’re not disconnected. I call the center of everything that I do “the three C’s”: It’s camera work, it’s rooted in conversation, and then it’s around cultivating community.

How did you find yourself host of this show?

Netflix and the production team had come to a Brooklyn Nets game, and they saw me hosting the Nets and they were like, “We need to have her energy.” ... Because the show would have that live element where you’re going to be four hours with 500 people in the audience.

What dance shows do you watch? Or would recommend to someone? Barring your own.

“So You Think You Can Dance” is one of the longest-running dance shows — I think that it unlocks the ability for dancers to get that exposure. And for them to show up as themselves. I think the diversification of dance styles are available on “So You Think You Can Dance.” So that’s great. I do think, for me, it’s not necessarily any other dance show. I just don’t think that any dance show has given the authority back to the dancers. Years ago, [“SYTYCD”] opened the door. It gave exposure for dancers like no other. But in this day and age, let’s give the power back to the people. And that’s what we do for “Dance 100.” So I still think we’re an outlier.

Since dance isn’t on your card, what else are you watching?

You know what I watch? I watch British murder mysteries. I literally sit there with a cup of black tea with a chocolate-covered biscuit. And you know why? It’s because I actually try to solve the murders in the beginning of the show. And then at the end, you get to know if you’re right or wrong. And I love that.

Mail bag

Recommendations from Screen Gab readers

Park Eun-bin in “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” on Netflix in South Korea. (Netflix Global)

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” is the most delightful series I have watched in a long time. It was produced by Netflix and is worth the time to watch all 16 episodes. I didn’t want it to end. Very few series these days have a feel-good component. We need more like this.

Linda Deutsch

What’s next

Listings coordinator Matt Cooper highlights the TV shows and streaming movies to keep an eye on

Fri., April 7

“Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” (Apple TV+): The German-born tennis great holds court in this new two-part documentary from Oscar winner Alex Gibney.

“Chupa” (Netflix): An American teen visiting relatives in Mexico befriends a legendary cryptid in this family friendly 2023 adventure. With Demián Bichir.

“Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed” (HBO Max): This new documentary follows the roots rocker through the recording of his acclaimed 2020 album “Reunions.”

“Jury Duty” (Freevee): When he finds out every other juror is actually an actor, he’s gonna be one angry man in this new hybrid comedy/reality show.

“On a Wing and a Prayer” (Prime Video): A family on a charter flight better fasten their seat belts in this fact-based 2023 thriller. With Dennis Quaid.

“Praise This” (Peacock): Young gospel singers make a joyful noise on their way to a national competition in this 2023 comedy-drama. Chlöe Bailey stars.

“Transatlantic” (Netflix): An American journalist and his compatriots help refugees escape France during World War II in this new fact-based miniseries. With Cory Michael Smith and “Community’s” Gillian Jacobs.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu): Advice columnist, heal thyself! Kathryn Hahn stars in this new comedy drama based on the Cheryl Strayed bestseller.

“Infidelity Can Be Fatal” (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): A female private investigator meets Mr. Wrong in this new thriller.

“Great Performances: Now Hear This” (KOCE, 9 p.m.): It takes two: Host Scott Woo enlists flutist Alice Dade to help explore Argentine tango in this new episode.

“Art in the Twenty-First Century” (KOCE, 10 p.m.): Amy Sherald, who painted former First Lady Michelle Obama’s official portrait, is among the artists featured in this new episode.

“The New York Times Presents” (10 p.m.): The new episode “The Legacy of J Dilla” remembers the influential hip-hop producer who died in 2006.

Sat., April 8

“The Professional Bridesmaid” (Hallmark, 8 p.m.): She might just find her permanent plus one in this new TV movie. With Hunter King.

“Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): A reality TV star’s past is about to catch up with her in this new TV movie. With R&B singer Stephanie Mills.

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC, 8:29 and 11:29 p.m.): Former cast member Molly Shannon hosts and the Jonas Brothers perform.

“Totally Weird and Funny” (The CW, 9 and 9:30 p.m.): Kooky clips and viral videos are the stuff of this new competition series.

Sun., April 9

“A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys” (CBS, 8 p.m.): Hawthorne’s finest are feted by Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, et al. in this new star-studded special.

“Raven’s Home” (Disney, 8 p.m.): Raven-Symoné settles in for a sixth season of her eponymous sitcom.

“Giving Hope: The Ni’Cola Mitchell Story” (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): Tatyana Ali portrays the author, entrepreneur and motivational speaker in this new TV movie.

“Catching Lightning” (Showtime, 8 p.m.): This new four-part docuseries tells the twisted tale of British MMA fighter-turned-criminal mastermind “Lightning” Lee Murray.

Mon., April 10

“The Neighborhood” (CBS, 8 p.m.): The suburban sitcom starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield hits the 100-episode mark.

“Below Deck Sailing Yacht” (Bravo, 8 p.m.): Permission to come aboard? Granted, as the reality franchise entry sails in for another season.

“Darcey & Stacey” (TLC, 9 p.m.): Those twisted twin sisters from the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise are back in new episodes of their spinoff series.

Tue., April 11

“Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman” (Netflix): Wife, mother, comedian, she’s all that and more in this new stand-up special.

“The Wall” (NBC, 9 p.m.): All in all, it’s just another season of this high-stakes game show. Chris Hardwick hosts.

“My Grandparents’ War” (KOCE, 9 p.m.): Kit Harington knows nothin’ about his forebears’ lives during World War II, but he’s game to learn in the history series’ Season 2 premiere.

“Neighborhood Wars” and “Road Wars” (A&E, 9, 9:30 p.m., 10 and 10:30 p.m.): These reality series about neighbors and drivers behaving badly each return with back-to-back new episodes.

“Frontline” (KOCE, 10 p.m.): The two-part episode “America and the Taliban,” examining the United States’ role in the 2001-21 war in Afghanistan, concludes.

Wed., April 12

“American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing” (Netflix): This new three-part docuseries recalls law enforcement’s efforts to apprehend the two brothers responsible for that deadly 2013 terrorist attack.

“34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards” (Hulu): Christina Aguilera and Bad Bunny are singled out for special honors at the ceremony celebrating positive portrayals of the LGBTQ community. Margaret Cho hosts.

“Rennervations” (Disney+): “The Avengers’” Jeremy Renner rolls up his sleeves to rehab and repurpose large vehicles for communities in need in this new unscripted series.

“Nature” (KOCE, 8 p.m.): The new episode “The Hummingbird Effect” explores the part our fine feathered friends play in promoting biodiversity in Costa Rica.

“Nova” (KOCE, 9 p.m.): Scientists, activists and everyday citizens try to forestall the effects of climate change in the new episode “Weathering the Future.”

“Single Drunk Female” (Freeform, 10 and 10:30 p.m.): The sitcom starring Sofia Black-D’Elia as a newly sober 20-something is back for its sophomore season.

Thu., April 13

“Florida Man” (Netflix): An ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez) is tasked with retrieving a gangster’s wayward moll from the Sunshine State in this new noir-ish crime drama.

“Obsession” (Netflix): A London surgeon (Richard Armitage) gets hot and heavy with his son’s fiancée in this steamy new limited series. Indira Varma also stars.