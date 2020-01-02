What time are the 2020 Golden Globe Awards?

It’s almost party time: The 77th Golden Globes are happening this Sunday, officially kicking off Hollywood’s televised awards season.

What time is the show? And on what channel or streaming service?

Taking place at its usual haunt, the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the three-hour telecast will air live from coast to coast on NBC at 5 p.m. Pacific time. The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. and is viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide.

The ceremony can also be viewed on NBC.com, but users will need to provide cable or satellite login info to stream it.

The official red carpet pre-show, “HFPA Presents Globes Red Carpet Live,” will stream live from the Beverly Hilton on Facebook Watch from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time. E!'s red-carpet countdown begins at 1 p.m., and its main red-carpet event begins at 3 p.m.

Who is hosting?

The HFPA, the international body of journalists who vote on the nominees and winners, has invited acerbic comedian Ricky Gervais back to host the boozy shindig for a record fifth time.

Advertisement

He says it will be his last time hosting and “could make for a fun evening,” which is putting it lightly for a brash comic who’s been criticized for sometimes going too hard on Tinseltown and even the HFPA itself. Let the insults, celebrity roasts and expletives fly, even in these sensitive times.

“I write jokes, and they’re considered and I make sure they’re bulletproof,” Gervais told the Hollywood Reporter. “Nowadays, you’ve got to make sure they’re bulletproof in 10 years’ time, with people going through saying, ‘He said this once, 10 years [ago].’ Kevin Hart [lost] his job [as Oscars host] for 10-year-old tweets that he said he was sorry about and deleted at the time. So there’s more pressure on making [the jokes bulletproof]. It’s the world [watching]. This isn’t me in a comedy club.”

He added: “I’m happy to play by the rules. It’s just that the 200 million people watching have different rules. That’s the plight. When people say, ‘He crossed the line,’ I say, ‘I didn’t draw a line; you did.’ It’s relative. It’s subjective.”

Who are the nominees?

Awards will be doled out across 25 categories spanning motion pictures, television and even some music.

Advertisement

Streaming giant Netflix dominated in both film and TV when the nominations were announced last month, but there was a dearth of female representation in the nominees. The top nominees include Netflix’s break-up drama “Marriage Story,” which leads the film nominees with six nods. On the TV side, HBO’s disaster series “Chernobyl,” Netflix’s period drama “The Crown” and crime drama “Unbelievable” tied with four nominations each.

The HFPA has already announced a few heavy-hitters set to make appearances at the 2020 ceremony: TV host Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award, and actor Tom Hanks will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

Here’s a breakdown of the nominees in the marquee categories:

FILM

Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Drama

“1917"

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

TELEVISION

Drama series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show

“Succession”

Advertisement

Comedy series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Miniseries or television film

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Who’s going to be there?

Presenters at the 2020 Globes will include, from top left, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Octavia Spencer, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara and Kerry Washington. (Associated Press)

The HFPA loves its stars, and that love isn’t limited to those currently up for awards. The organization has also invited a bevy of A-listers, past and present winners and nominees to present at this year’s ceremony. Here’s a list of who’s going to be taking the stage (so far), with a few more popping up closer to showtime:

Tim Allen, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, Rami Malek, Kate McKinnon, Amy Poehler, Margot Robbie, Octavia Spencer, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington and Pierce Brosnan, whose kids are Golden Globe ambassadors.

Want more?

Keep up with The Times’ coverage of the Globes at latimes.com/globes.