What’s on TV Friday: Season finale of ‘Blue Bloods’; ‘Pride’ debuts on FX
SERIES
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Charmed The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) discover a letter from their mother that may well hold answers to some of their most burning questions. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank Two entrepreneurs from the City of Industry pitch an innovative system to create a custom pillow based on a customer’s sleep profile. Sharks include Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec. 8 p.m. ABC
Pride This new six-episode documentary miniseries recalls the history of the rise of the LGBTQ+ movement in the U.S. The first three episodes look at the progress — and lack of progress — in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. FX
Blue Bloods Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) discovers that his nephew Joe Hill (recurring guest star Will Hochman) is in danger of having his cover blown on an undercover assignment inside a gun-running operation, so the family bands together to ensure Joe isn’t killed in the line of duty as his father was. Annabella Sciorra and Gloria Reuben guest star in the season finale of the family police drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is caught off guard on her wedding day with Liam (Adam Huber) when Blake (Grant Show) sits her down for a father-daughter talk that is quite different from what she was expecting. Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Michael Michele and Sam Underwood also star. 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 Eighteen years after being convicted of his pregnant wife’s murder, Scott Peterson may be granted a new trial. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances “The Arts Interrupted” documents how the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a series of daunting challenges to professionals in the arts community. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Ready to Love Created by newlywed filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver, this documentary series returns for its fifth season of chronicling love stories of couples in the Black community, 9 p.m. OWN. The season premiere of “Black Love” follows at 10.
Van Helsing Violet and Ivory (Keeya King, Jennifer Cheon Garcia) go on the run in this new episode. Kelly Overton also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
The Queen Carries on: A Gayle King Special This new special chronicles the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, featuring interviews with former President Barack Obama; Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary McCartney; Tina Brown; Lady Anne Glenconner; and royal commentator Wesley Kerr. 8 p.m. CBS
We Are Family: Songs of Hope and Unity This concert by the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier, features uplifting songs from the American Songbook performed with a variety of guests and soloists including Laura Osnes, Morgan James and Nova Payton. For the finale Rayshun Lamarr (“The Voice”) performs with a virtual choir made up of groups from across the United States. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
Baseball The Kansas City Royals visit the Chicago White Sox, Noon MLB; the Angels visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Miami Marlins visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
College Softball SEC semifinals: 1 p.m. ESPN2; 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. BSSC; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Golden State Warriors, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Basketball The Dallas Wings visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Samira Nasr, Harper Bazaar’s first Black female editor-in-chief; chef Shereen Pavlides. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Max Minghella; Jack Johnson and Paula Fuga perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Denise Richards. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Denis Leary; Bob Schneider performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Joe Budden, Ashleigh Banfield and Nicole Rya. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Bridget Moynahan; Bitsie Tulloch; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Lost in Your Eyes”; Amy Adams; Alfonso Ribeiro; Brynn Cartelli performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Daniel Ponce de Leon, MLB; TikTok diagnosis; parenting a bully; prostate cancer warnings. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman doesn’t think she can forget or forgive the horrible things her mother has said. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Whitney Cummings; Madeline Brewer; guest host Chrissy Teigen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The new wave of carbonated drinks claiming health benefits; training the brain to boost happiness. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Jacob Latimore and Yolonda Ross. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from GOP House leadership; the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill: Eugene Daniels, Politico; Kasie Hunt, NBC; Susan Page, USA Today; Manu Raju, CNN. Moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Neil deGrasse Tyson; Max Brooks; Dan Carlin. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chance the Rapper; Fred Armisen; Alan Jackson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish; the Black Keys perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rosario Dawson; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Anitta performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Che; Richard Kind; Mario Duplantier. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Daisy Ridley; Caroline Polachek performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Brothers by Blood Writer-director Jérémie Guez adapted Pete Dexter’s 1991 novel “Brotherly Love” for this 2020 crime drama set in Philadelphia that follows a multigenerational vendetta that begins when a little girl is mowed down by a reckless driver. Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Kinnaman, Paul Schneider and Ryan Phillippe star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Life of Pi (2012) 8:40 a.m. HBO
Braveheart (1995) 9:11 a.m. Starz
Seabiscuit (2003) 9:15 a.m. AMC
Snatch (2000) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 10:05 a.m. Encore
Baby Driver (2017) 10:30 a.m. FXX
All the Way (2016) 10:50 a.m. HBO
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 11 a.m. FX
Arbitrage (2012) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
The Nutty Professor (1996) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 12:15 p.m. Epix
Arachnophobia (1990) 1 p.m. BBC America
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1 p.m. FXX
Stir Crazy (1980) 1:30 p.m. IFC
True Romance (1993) 1:36 p.m. Encore
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 2 p.m. Cinemax
Out of the Furnace (2013) 2 p.m. TMC
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 3 p.m. AMC
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 3 p.m. E!
The Bad News Bears (1976) 3:30 p.m. BBC America
The Honeymoon Machine (1961) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Flags of Our Fathers (2006) 3:35 p.m. HBO
The Karate Kid (2010) 4 p.m. VH1; 10:30 p.m. AMC
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 5 p.m. FX
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) 5 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:03 p.m. Syfy
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 6 p.m. BBC America
Rescue Dawn (2006) 7 p.m. Ovation
The Fortune Cookie (1966) 7 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Darkest Hour (2017) 7:50 p.m. HBO
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 8 p.m. KCET
The Goonies (1985) 8 p.m. AMC
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8 p.m. IFC
Big (1988) 8 p.m. POP
Amélie (2001) 8 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9 p.m. E!
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 9 p.m. Encore
Hopscotch (1980) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix
A Soldier’s Story (1984) 10 p.m. Ovation
Creed (2015) 10 p.m. VH1
