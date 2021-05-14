What’s on TV Friday: Season finale of ‘Blue Bloods’; ‘Pride’ debuts on FX

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) discover a letter from their mother that may well hold answers to some of their most burning questions. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Shark Tank Two entrepreneurs from the City of Industry pitch an innovative system to create a custom pillow based on a customer’s sleep profile. Sharks include Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec. 8 p.m. ABC

Pride This new six-episode documentary miniseries recalls the history of the rise of the LGBTQ+ movement in the U.S. The first three episodes look at the progress — and lack of progress — in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. FX

Blue Bloods Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) discovers that his nephew Joe Hill (recurring guest star Will Hochman) is in danger of having his cover blown on an undercover assignment inside a gun-running operation, so the family bands together to ensure Joe isn’t killed in the line of duty as his father was. Annabella Sciorra and Gloria Reuben guest star in the season finale of the family police drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is caught off guard on her wedding day with Liam (Adam Huber) when Blake (Grant Show) sits her down for a father-daughter talk that is quite different from what she was expecting. Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Michael Michele and Sam Underwood also star. 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 Eighteen years after being convicted of his pregnant wife’s murder, Scott Peterson may be granted a new trial. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances “The Arts Interrupted” documents how the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a series of daunting challenges to professionals in the arts community. 9 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Ready to Love Created by newlywed filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver, this documentary series returns for its fifth season of chronicling love stories of couples in the Black community, 9 p.m. OWN. The season premiere of “Black Love” follows at 10.

Van Helsing Violet and Ivory (Keeya King, Jennifer Cheon Garcia) go on the run in this new episode. Kelly Overton also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

The Queen Carries on: A Gayle King Special This new special chronicles the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, featuring interviews with former President Barack Obama; Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary McCartney; Tina Brown; Lady Anne Glenconner; and royal commentator Wesley Kerr. 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

We Are Family: Songs of Hope and Unity This concert by the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier, features uplifting songs from the American Songbook performed with a variety of guests and soloists including Laura Osnes, Morgan James and Nova Payton. For the finale Rayshun Lamarr (“The Voice”) performs with a virtual choir made up of groups from across the United States. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

Baseball The Kansas City Royals visit the Chicago White Sox, Noon MLB; the Angels visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Miami Marlins visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

College Softball SEC semifinals: 1 p.m. ESPN2; 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Advertisement

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. BSSC; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Golden State Warriors, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Basketball The Dallas Wings visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today Samira Nasr, Harper Bazaar’s first Black female editor-in-chief; chef Shereen Pavlides. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Max Minghella; Jack Johnson and Paula Fuga perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Denise Richards. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Denis Leary; Bob Schneider performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Joe Budden, Ashleigh Banfield and Nicole Rya. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk Bridget Moynahan; Bitsie Tulloch; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Lost in Your Eyes”; Amy Adams; Alfonso Ribeiro; Brynn Cartelli performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Doctors Daniel Ponce de Leon, MLB; TikTok diagnosis; parenting a bully; prostate cancer warnings. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman doesn’t think she can forget or forgive the horrible things her mother has said. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Whitney Cummings; Madeline Brewer; guest host Chrissy Teigen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Dr. Oz Show The new wave of carbonated drinks claiming health benefits; training the brain to boost happiness. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Jacob Latimore and Yolonda Ross. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from GOP House leadership; the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill: Eugene Daniels, Politico; Kasie Hunt, NBC; Susan Page, USA Today; Manu Raju, CNN. Moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Neil deGrasse Tyson; Max Brooks; Dan Carlin. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chance the Rapper; Fred Armisen; Alan Jackson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish; the Black Keys perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rosario Dawson; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Anitta performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Che; Richard Kind; Mario Duplantier. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Daisy Ridley; Caroline Polachek performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Brothers by Blood Writer-director Jérémie Guez adapted Pete Dexter’s 1991 novel “Brotherly Love” for this 2020 crime drama set in Philadelphia that follows a multigenerational vendetta that begins when a little girl is mowed down by a reckless driver. Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Kinnaman, Paul Schneider and Ryan Phillippe star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Life of Pi (2012) 8:40 a.m. HBO

Braveheart (1995) 9:11 a.m. Starz

Advertisement

Seabiscuit (2003) 9:15 a.m. AMC

Snatch (2000) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 10:05 a.m. Encore

Baby Driver (2017) 10:30 a.m. FXX

Advertisement

All the Way (2016) 10:50 a.m. HBO

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 11 a.m. FX

Arbitrage (2012) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

The Nutty Professor (1996) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 12:15 p.m. Epix

Arachnophobia (1990) 1 p.m. BBC America

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1 p.m. FXX

Stir Crazy (1980) 1:30 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

True Romance (1993) 1:36 p.m. Encore

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 2 p.m. Cinemax

Out of the Furnace (2013) 2 p.m. TMC

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 3 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 3 p.m. E!

The Bad News Bears (1976) 3:30 p.m. BBC America

The Honeymoon Machine (1961) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Flags of Our Fathers (2006) 3:35 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (2010) 4 p.m. VH1; 10:30 p.m. AMC

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 5 p.m. FX

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) 5 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:03 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 6 p.m. BBC America

Rescue Dawn (2006) 7 p.m. Ovation

The Fortune Cookie (1966) 7 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Darkest Hour (2017) 7:50 p.m. HBO

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 8 p.m. KCET

The Goonies (1985) 8 p.m. AMC

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8 p.m. IFC

Big (1988) 8 p.m. POP

Amélie (2001) 8 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9 p.m. E!

Advertisement

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 9 p.m. Encore

Hopscotch (1980) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix

A Soldier’s Story (1984) 10 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Creed (2015) 10 p.m. VH1

Advertisement