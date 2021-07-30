What’s on TV Friday: ‘Burden of Truth’ season premiere on the CW; Tokyo Olympics continue

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Secret Celebrity Renovation Singer-songwriter Eve returns to Philadelphia to help update the classic row house she grew up in and that her role-model mother still calls home. Nischelle Turner hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

Burden of Truth In the season premiere of this legal drama, a mining company opens a previously dormant mine outside town and attorneys Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) — now new parents — step in to save a woman’s home from demolition. 8 p.m. The CW

Gold Rush Tony Beets gambles millions to overhaul his operation in this new episode. 8 p.m. Discovery

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty As Dominique (Michael Michele) tries to launch her new fashion line, she and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) compete with each other, but nothing goes as planned for either of them. Sam and Culhane (Rafael de la Fuente, Robert C. Riley) run into an unusual roadblock as they continue their business partnership. Adam Huber and Elizabeth Gillies also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW



Icon: Music Through the Lens The evolution of album cover photography. 9 p.m. KOCE

Dino Hunters This documentary series about ranchers and cowboys searching for dinosaur fossils in the badlands of Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas returns for a second season. 9 p.m. Discovery

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

One Week to Sell This new home improvement show premieres with two episodes featuring interior designer Taylor Spellman, who transforms sad, stale real estate listings into red-hot properties. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

Classic Albums This new episode tells the story of the making of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album “Rumours,” which sold 15 million copies worldwide and was named album of the year at the 1978 Grammy Awards. 10 p.m. KOCE

SurrealEstate (N) 10 p.m. Syfy

Tokyo Olympics



Beach volleyball Men’s group play, including Gibb/Crabb (U.S.) versus Younousse Samba/Tijan (Qatar) (live) 6 a.m. NBCSP; women’s group play, including Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) versus Ana Patricia/Rebecca (Brazil) (live) 5 p.m. CNBC; women’s group play including Ross/Klineman (U.S.) versus Keizer/Meppelink (Netherlands) (tape) 6:45 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s volleyball Group B: Russia versus France (live) 7 a.m. NBCSP; Brazil versus U.S. 9 a.m. USA and 11 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s soccer Quarterfinals: Canada versus Brazil 7 a.m. USA; Sweden versus Japan 3 p.m. NBCSP and 8:45 p.m. NBCSP

Baseball U.S. versus Israel (tape) 7:30 a.m. NBCSP; South Korea versus U.S. (live) Saturday 3 a.m. NBCSP

Beach volleyball, swimming, water polo, rowing, cycling, diving Women’s beach volleyball, Ross/Klineman (U.S.) versus Keizer/Meppelink (Netherlands); swimming; women’s water polo (U.S. versus Russian Olympic Committee); rowing (finals); cycling BMX racing; diving (women’s springboard) (tape) 10 a.m. NBC

Men’s handball France versus Spain (tape) 10:30 a.m. NBCSP

Men’s golf Second round 11 a.m. Golf; third round (live) 3:30 p.m. and Saturday 4 a.m. Golf

Men’s beach volleyball Pool play: Poland (Fijalek/Bryl) versus Brazil (Evandro/Bruno Schmidt) (tape) 11 a.m. USA

Badminton The mixed doubles gold medal match (tape) 11:15 a.m. NBCSP

Canoe slalom Semifinal and final of men’s whitewater kayak slalom (K-1) (tape) 11:45 a.m. USA

Equestrian Eventing dressage team and individual events (tape) 12:15 p.m. NBCSP

Archery Women’s individual final (tape) 12:30 p.m. USA; men’s individual elimination rounds (tape) 8:45 p.m. USA; men’s individual final (live) 11:45 p.m. CNBC

Judo Repechage, semifinal and medal matches in women’s 78kg and men’s 100kg weight classes (tape) 1 p.m. USA

Women’s basketball U.S. versus Japan (tape) 1:15 and 5 p.m. NBCSP

Boxing Quarterfinal bouts in the women’s welter and men’s welter, light heavy and heavyweight divisions; women’s lightweight round of 16 (tape) 1:30 p.m. USA

Women’s rugby Quarterfinal match 2 p.m. USA; semifinal match (live) 9 p.m. CNBC; gold and bronze medal matches (live) 1:30 a.m. USA; 10:30 p.m. NBCSP

Table tennis Men’s singles final 2:30 p.m. USA

Triathlon Mixed team relay (live) 3:30 p.m. USA

Track and field, beach volleyball, swimming Track and field heats, including the women’s 400-meter hurdles; women’s beach volleyball- Claes/Sponcil (U.S) versus Ana Patricia/Rebecca (Brazil); swimming finals in men’s 100-meter butterfly, women’s 200-meter backstroke, and women’s 800-meter freestyle (live) 5 and 11:35 p.m. NBC and Saturday 3:05 a.m. NBC

Track and field Women’s 400-meter hurdles, women’s 100-meter hurdles, men’s 800-meter heats, men’s pole vault, women’s discus qualifying and more (live) 5 p.m. USA

BMX freestyle Women’s qualifying (live) 6 p.m. CNBC; seeding runs (live) 8 p.m. USA

Women’s volleyball Group B: U.S. versus Russia (live) 7:10 p.m. CNBC

Women’s water polo Group B: U.S. versus Russia (tape) 7:45 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s archery Individual round of 16 (tape) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Triathlon, cycling BMX freestyle Triathlon mixed relay; cycling BMX freestyle qualifying (tape) 9:05 p.m. NBC

Fencing Women’s team sabre quarterfinals and semifinals (live) 9:45 p.m. CNBC

Men’s water polo Group A: U.S. versus Hungary (live) 10 p.m. USA

Trampoline gymnastics Men’s final compulsory and voluntary routines (live) 10:30 p.m. CNBC

Diving Women’s 3-meter springboard semifinal (live) 11:10 p.m. USA

Shooting Mixed trap final (tape) 11:15 p.m. CNBC

Women’s handball Russia versus France (tape) 12:30 a.m. USA

Men’s soccer Quarterfinals (live) 1 a.m. NBCSP; (tape) Saturday 2:30 a.m. USA; (tape) Saturday 4 a.m. USA

Archery, water polo, volleyball, basketball, tennis Men’s individual archery final; group stage games for water polo; volleyball; men’s basketball; women’s tennis final and more. (live) Saturday 5 a.m. NBC

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

MLS Soccer The Atlanta United FC visit the Orlando City SC, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Timbers visit the LA Galaxy, 7 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Dr. Taraneh Shirazian. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Japanese mascots and the women behind them. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Old Dominion performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jay Pharoah (“Resort to Love”); guest co-host Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Molly Ringwald; Whitney Cummings. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Matthew Rhys; James Purefoy; Dove Cameron; Daymond John. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Washington Week The Jan. 6 insurrection hearings; the infrastructure bill; CDC mask mandate and rise in COVID cases: Kelly O’Donnell, NBC; Ryan J. Reilly, Huffington Post; Rachel Scott, ABC; Dan Diamond, the Washington Post. Moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Candidate for Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.) (via satellite). Panel Joshua Green, Bloomberg; Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joy Reid; Alessia Cara performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Phoebe Robinson; Chelsea Handler; Chris Bosh; Moneybagg Yo performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Forest Whitaker; Kane Brown performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Looper (2012) 8:13 a.m. Starz

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 8:35 a.m. TMC

Hell or High Water (2016) 9 a.m. AMC

Braveheart (1995) 10:15 a.m. Starz

Slow West (2015) 10:30 a.m. TMC

I, Tonya (2017) 10:45 a.m. and 9 p.m. Showtime

The Lost Boys (1987) 11 a.m. AMC

American Pie (1999) Noon and 6 p.m. E!

Kung Fu Panda (2008) Noon Freeform

The Peanuts Movie (2015) Noon FXX

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

13 Going on 30 (2004) 12:40 p.m. HBO

Brokeback Mountain (2005) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

Confidential Agent (1945) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Blades of Glory (2007) 12:57 p.m. Cinemax

Crocodile Dundee (1986) 1 p.m. AMC

The Missing (2003) 1:04 p.m. Encore

Raising Arizona (1987) 1:30 p.m. IFC

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 2 p.m. Freeform

Rio (2011) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Spy (2015) 3 p.m. FX

The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 3:30 p.m. TMC

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX

Pale Rider (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 4 p.m. Syfy

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) 5 p.m. TCM

Eastern Promises (2007) 5:01 p.m. Starz

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Wonder Boys (2000) 6:07 p.m. Cinemax

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 6:25 p.m. Disney

Tenet (2020) 6:25 p.m. HBO

Dances With Wolves (1990) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Die Hard 2 (1990) 7 p.m. Paramount

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 7:05 p.m. Syfy

Mona Lisa (1986) 7:15 p.m. TCM

WarGames (1983) 8 p.m. KCET

Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. AMC

Trance (2013) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

The Help (2011) 8 p.m. POP

Wonder Woman (2017) 8 p.m. TNT

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8:15 p.m. IFC

Pretty Woman (1990) 9 p.m. Bravo

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 9 p.m. Encore

Hitch (2005) 9 p.m. VH1

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Seven Psychopaths (2012) 9:35 p.m. TMC

No Way Out (1987) 10 p.m. KCET

Pacific Rim (2013) 10:10 p.m. TBS

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 11 p.m. Syfy

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 11:03 p.m. Encore

