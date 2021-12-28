What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Raid the Fridge’ on Food Network; ‘That’s My Jam’ on Bravo
SERIES
In Their Own Words This new episode profiles Angela Merkel and her rise through male-dominated political ranks to become the first female chancellor of Germany. 8 p.m. KOCE
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution The final members of XOMG POP! are selected and will open for JoJo in the season finale. 9 p.m. E!
Chopped This new episode features four chefs who are passionate about pasta. 9 p.m. Food Network
I Am Jazz The rally Jazz is planning for Black Trans Lives is in jeopardy after the main speaker drops out in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC
That’s My Jam Host Jimmy Fallon invites “The Voice” coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend to play musical games in this new episode. 10 p.m. Bravo
Raid the Fridge Food writer Dan Ahdoot hosts this new culinary competition in which chefs may use only the ingredients they find in a “mystery refrigerator.” 10 p.m. Food Network
Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman This new episode examines how petty thief and lifetime criminal James Earl Ray managed to escape prison multiple times. It was during one of those “unexcused absences” from incarceration that Ray assassinated civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Morgan Freeman hosts. 10 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Popstar’s Best of 2021 Elizabeth Stanton looks back at 2021, counting down some of the year’s most memorable moments (for good or bad) and trends. 8 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
College Football San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: UCLA versus NC State, 5 p.m. Fox. Also, Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl: Houston versus Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN; Servpro First Responder Bowl: Air Force versus Louisville, 12:15 p.m. ESPN; AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State versus Texas Tech, 3:45 p.m. ESPN; Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia versus Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. ESPN
College Hockey Holiday Faceoff Providence versus Bowling Green, 2 p.m. BSW; Wisconsin versus Yale, 5:30 p.m. BSSC
College Basketball Connecticut visits Xavier, 4 p.m. FS1; Cincinnati visits Houston, 5 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. SportsNet
NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Tire cleanup in Florida; cold, flu and COVID-19 information; 2021 taxes; Joanne Lee Molinaro. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Stacey Abrams; Billy Porter; Gotham Chopra; Sam Heughan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anderson Cooper; Dulé Hill (“The Wonder Years”); Finola Hughes. (N) 9 a.m. KABCC
The View Michael Eric Dyson; Padma Lakshmi. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Stanley Tucci (“Searching for Italy”). 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Winners of the Soap Hub Awards are announced. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A quiz to get to the root of what’s causing one’s stress; answering questions about laundry. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Heather Locklear; Barbara Corcoran. 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Hailee Steinfeld; Jamie Oliver; Matthias Schweighöfer; Jordan McGraw performs. 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:37 a.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show J.B. Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”); EJ Williams (“The Wonder Years”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Logan Browning (“Dear White People”); Cynthia Erivo (“Remember to Dream, Ebere”). 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Smith; Jack Whitehall; Nathaniel Rateliff. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Henry Cavill; Jonathan Groff. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! RuPaul; Drew Michael. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anya Taylor-Joy; Ben Schwartz; Leon Bridges performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Brian Cox; George Stephanopoulos; Wet Leg performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 8 a.m. Showtime
Once (2006) 8:11 a.m. Cinemax
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 8:30 a.m. Epix
Calamity Jane (1953) 9 a.m. TCM
Aliens (1986) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Super 8 (2011) 10:55 a.m. HBO
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 11 a.m. Freeform
The Town (2010) 11 a.m. Paramount
Kiss Me Kate (1953) 11 a.m. TCM
District 9 (2009) 12:02 and 7:04 p.m. Encore
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 12:20 p.m. Epix
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 12:58 p.m. Starz
The Rock (1996) 1 p.m. AMC
It Comes at Night (2017) 1 p.m. Showtime
Silk Stockings (1957) 1 p.m. TCM
Mid90s (2018) 1 p.m. TMC
The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 2 p.m. Syfy
Back to School (1986) 2:30 p.m. IFC
Damsels in Distress (2011) 2:30 p.m. TMC
Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
Les Girls (1957) 3 p.m. TCM
42 (2013) 3 p.m. TNT
Twister (1996) 3 and 10:08 p.m. USA
Baby Driver (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX
Moneyball (2011) 4 p.m. AMC
Paddington (2014) 4 p.m. Freeform
Winter’s Bone (2010) 4 p.m. Ovation
Much Ado About Nothing (1993) 4:22 p.m. Cinemax
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (2021) 4:35 p.m. HBO
Trouble in Paradise (1932) 5 p.m. TCM
Coach Carter (2005) 5:45 and 11 p.m. TNT
American Beauty (1999) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 6 p.m. Epix
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 8 p.m. Epix
Mary Poppins Returns (2018) 8 p.m. Freeform
Pleasantville (1998) 8 p.m. TMC
The Smiling Lieutenant (1931) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Captain Fantastic (2016) 8:57 p.m. Starz
Narc (2002) 9 p.m. Encore
The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 9 p.m. OWN
Platoon (1986) 9 p.m. Ovation
A League of Their Own (1992) 10 p.m. AMC
Scott Pilgrim Versus the World (2010) 10:05 p.m. TMC
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:15 p.m. Epix
One Hour With You (1932) 10:15 p.m. TCM
The Merry Widow (1934) 11:45 p.m. TCM
