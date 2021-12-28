What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Raid the Fridge’ on Food Network; ‘That’s My Jam’ on Bravo

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

In Their Own Words This new episode profiles Angela Merkel and her rise through male-dominated political ranks to become the first female chancellor of Germany. 8 p.m. KOCE

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution The final members of XOMG POP! are selected and will open for JoJo in the season finale. 9 p.m. E!

Chopped This new episode features four chefs who are passionate about pasta. 9 p.m. Food Network

I Am Jazz The rally Jazz is planning for Black Trans Lives is in jeopardy after the main speaker drops out in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC

That’s My Jam Host Jimmy Fallon invites “The Voice” coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend to play musical games in this new episode. 10 p.m. Bravo

Raid the Fridge Food writer Dan Ahdoot hosts this new culinary competition in which chefs may use only the ingredients they find in a “mystery refrigerator.” 10 p.m. Food Network

Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman This new episode examines how petty thief and lifetime criminal James Earl Ray managed to escape prison multiple times. It was during one of those “unexcused absences” from incarceration that Ray assassinated civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Morgan Freeman hosts. 10 p.m. History

SPECIALS

Popstar’s Best of 2021 Elizabeth Stanton looks back at 2021, counting down some of the year’s most memorable moments (for good or bad) and trends. 8 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

College Football San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: UCLA versus NC State, 5 p.m. Fox. Also, Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl: Houston versus Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN; Servpro First Responder Bowl: Air Force versus Louisville, 12:15 p.m. ESPN; AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State versus Texas Tech, 3:45 p.m. ESPN; Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia versus Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

College Hockey Holiday Faceoff Providence versus Bowling Green, 2 p.m. BSW; Wisconsin versus Yale, 5:30 p.m. BSSC

College Basketball Connecticut visits Xavier, 4 p.m. FS1; Cincinnati visits Houston, 5 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Tire cleanup in Florida; cold, flu and COVID-19 information; 2021 taxes; Joanne Lee Molinaro. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Stacey Abrams; Billy Porter; Gotham Chopra; Sam Heughan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anderson Cooper; Dulé Hill (“The Wonder Years”); Finola Hughes. (N) 9 a.m. KABCC

The View Michael Eric Dyson; Padma Lakshmi. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Stanley Tucci (“Searching for Italy”). 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Winners of the Soap Hub Awards are announced. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A quiz to get to the root of what’s causing one’s stress; answering questions about laundry. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Heather Locklear; Barbara Corcoran. 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Hailee Steinfeld; Jamie Oliver; Matthias Schweighöfer; Jordan McGraw performs. 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:37 a.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show J.B. Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”); EJ Williams (“The Wonder Years”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Logan Browning (“Dear White People”); Cynthia Erivo (“Remember to Dream, Ebere”). 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Smith; Jack Whitehall; Nathaniel Rateliff. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Henry Cavill; Jonathan Groff. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! RuPaul; Drew Michael. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anya Taylor-Joy; Ben Schwartz; Leon Bridges performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Brian Cox; George Stephanopoulos; Wet Leg performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 8 a.m. Showtime

Once (2006) 8:11 a.m. Cinemax

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 8:30 a.m. Epix

Calamity Jane (1953) 9 a.m. TCM

Aliens (1986) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Super 8 (2011) 10:55 a.m. HBO

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 11 a.m. Freeform

The Town (2010) 11 a.m. Paramount

Kiss Me Kate (1953) 11 a.m. TCM

District 9 (2009) 12:02 and 7:04 p.m. Encore

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 12:20 p.m. Epix

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 12:58 p.m. Starz

The Rock (1996) 1 p.m. AMC

It Comes at Night (2017) 1 p.m. Showtime

Silk Stockings (1957) 1 p.m. TCM

Mid90s (2018) 1 p.m. TMC

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 2 p.m. Syfy

Back to School (1986) 2:30 p.m. IFC

Damsels in Distress (2011) 2:30 p.m. TMC

Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Les Girls (1957) 3 p.m. TCM

42 (2013) 3 p.m. TNT

Twister (1996) 3 and 10:08 p.m. USA

Baby Driver (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX

Moneyball (2011) 4 p.m. AMC

Paddington (2014) 4 p.m. Freeform

Winter’s Bone (2010) 4 p.m. Ovation

Much Ado About Nothing (1993) 4:22 p.m. Cinemax

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (2021) 4:35 p.m. HBO

Trouble in Paradise (1932) 5 p.m. TCM

Coach Carter (2005) 5:45 and 11 p.m. TNT

American Beauty (1999) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 6 p.m. Epix

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 8 p.m. Epix

Mary Poppins Returns (2018) 8 p.m. Freeform

Pleasantville (1998) 8 p.m. TMC

The Smiling Lieutenant (1931) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Captain Fantastic (2016) 8:57 p.m. Starz

Narc (2002) 9 p.m. Encore

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 9 p.m. OWN

Platoon (1986) 9 p.m. Ovation

A League of Their Own (1992) 10 p.m. AMC

Scott Pilgrim Versus the World (2010) 10:05 p.m. TMC

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:15 p.m. Epix

One Hour With You (1932) 10:15 p.m. TCM

The Merry Widow (1934) 11:45 p.m. TCM

