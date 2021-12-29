What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Earth Emergency’ on PBS, ‘Restaurant Hustle 2021’ on Food Network
SERIES
Ghost Adventures This new episode visits Sacramento and West Haven, Utah. 8 p.m. Travel
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (N) 10 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Restaurant Hustle 2021: Back in Business In this follow-up to “Restaurant Hustle 2020,” chefs Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni and Marcus Samuelsson turn the cameras back on to document the highs and lows of navigating the reemerging restaurant industry as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. 7 p.m. Food Network
Even once restrictions are lifted, chefs are betting that many diners are unlikely to feel comfortable in a crowded or enclosed space.
Earth Emergency Richard Gere narrates this new documentary in which top climate scientists explain how human activity causes dangerous “feedback loops” that can push global warming to a point of no return and discuss what can be done to prevent that. Climate activist Greta Thunberg, Jane Fonda and the Dalai Lama are also featured. 8 p.m. KOCE
Public opinion has moved, partly because more people now have first-hand experience with the effects of climate change. A poll this month found that a record 76% of Americans think global warming is real; only 12% think it isn’t.
SPORTS
College Football Wasabi Fenway Bowl: SMU versus Virginia, 8 a.m. ESPN; New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland versus Virginia Tech, 11:15 a.m. ESPN; Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson versus Iowa State, 2:45 p.m. ESPN; Valero Alamo Bowl: Oregon versus Oklahoma, 6:15 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball DePaul visits Butler, 2 p.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Syracuse, 4 p.m. BSW; Virginia Tech visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Providence, 4 p.m. FS1; Tennessee visits Alabama, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Temple visits Villanova, 6 p.m. FS1; Nevada visits San Jose State, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; the Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. SportsNet
NHL Hockey The Dallas Stars visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. TNT; the Vancouver Canucks visit the Ducks, 7:30 p.m. BSW
High School Basketball Classical Academy at Damien, 8:30 p.m. KDOC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Supply chain shortages; China’s Napa Valley. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ciara; Katy Perry; Janina Gavankar. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Gabrielle Union (“You Got Anything Stronger?”); John Leguizamo (“PhenomX”); Addison Rae. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michael B. Jordan; Chanté Adams; Dana Canedy. 10 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A new internet sensation; 2022 food trends list. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Chef Pilar Valdes. 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Dave Grohl; David Chang and Priya Krishna; Abigail Breslin performs. 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:37 a.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cary Elwes (“A Castle for Christmas”); Tori Kelly. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ariana Grande; Adrien Brody; Blxst and Ty Dolla Sign. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Porter; Annaleigh Ashford. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Riz Ahmed; Nicole Byer; Norah Jones performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Andie MacDowell; Rudi Dharmalingam; Calum Scott performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Javier Bardem; Kimberly Williams-Paisley; Ashley Williams; Nikki Glaspie performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Bull Durham (1988) 8 a.m. Paramount; 6 p.m. MLB
Captain Fantastic (2016) 8:28 a.m. Starz
Walk the Line (2005) 8:30 a.m. E!
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Matchstick Men (2003) 9:25 a.m. HBO
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 9:45 a.m. Epix
A League of Their Own (1992) 10 a.m. AMC
Reign Over Me (2007) 10 a.m. TMC
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Field of Dreams (1989) 10:30 a.m. Paramount
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
Designing Woman (1957) 11 a.m. TCM
Star Trek Beyond (2016) Noon Epix
Joker (2019) Noon TNT
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 12:13 p.m. Starz
Coming to America (1988) 12:30 and 8 p.m. VH1
Back to School (1986) 12:45 p.m. IFC
Minari (2020) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
Moneyball (2011) 1 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
It Happened One Night (1934) 1 p.m. TCM
Clueless (1995) 1:05 p.m. HBO
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Meet the Parents (2000) 2 p.m. E!
The Abyss (1989) 2:43 p.m. Starz
The Way, Way Back (2013) 2:45 p.m. HBO
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
The Philadelphia Story (1940) 3 p.m. TCM
Roxanne (1987) 3:30 p.m. Encore
Downton Abbey (2019) 3:50 p.m. KOCE
Jeremiah Johnson (1972) 4 and 8:30 p.m. REELZ
Murder on the Orient Express (1974) 5 p.m. TCM
State of Play (2009) 5:06 p.m. Starz
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 5:20 p.m. Encore
The Terminator (1984) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The Train Robbers (1973) 6:30 p.m. REELZ
The Croods (2013) 7:30 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Wall Street (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Italian Job (2003) 8:05 p.m. HBO
Cactus Flower (1969) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Scary Movie (2000) 9:40 p.m. TMC
World War Z (2013) 10 p.m. Epix
Boogie Nights (1997) 10 p.m. Showtime
Fatal Attraction (1987) 10:07 p.m. Cinemax
This Is the End (2013) 10:44 p.m. Starz
From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler (1973) 11:15 p.m. TCM
