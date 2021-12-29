What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Earth Emergency’ on PBS, ‘Restaurant Hustle 2021’ on Food Network

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Ghost Adventures This new episode visits Sacramento and West Haven, Utah. 8 p.m. Travel

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (N) 10 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Restaurant Hustle 2021: Back in Business In this follow-up to “Restaurant Hustle 2020,” chefs Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni and Marcus Samuelsson turn the cameras back on to document the highs and lows of navigating the reemerging restaurant industry as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. 7 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

Earth Emergency Richard Gere narrates this new documentary in which top climate scientists explain how human activity causes dangerous “feedback loops” that can push global warming to a point of no return and discuss what can be done to prevent that. Climate activist Greta Thunberg, Jane Fonda and the Dalai Lama are also featured. 8 p.m. KOCE

Politics Column: The climate is still warming, but world leaders have a chance to fix that Public opinion has moved, partly because more people now have first-hand experience with the effects of climate change. A poll this month found that a record 76% of Americans think global warming is real; only 12% think it isn’t.

SPORTS

College Football Wasabi Fenway Bowl: SMU versus Virginia, 8 a.m. ESPN; New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland versus Virginia Tech, 11:15 a.m. ESPN; Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson versus Iowa State, 2:45 p.m. ESPN; Valero Alamo Bowl: Oregon versus Oklahoma, 6:15 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball DePaul visits Butler, 2 p.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Syracuse, 4 p.m. BSW; Virginia Tech visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Providence, 4 p.m. FS1; Tennessee visits Alabama, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Temple visits Villanova, 6 p.m. FS1; Nevada visits San Jose State, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; the Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Dallas Stars visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. TNT; the Vancouver Canucks visit the Ducks, 7:30 p.m. BSW

High School Basketball Classical Academy at Damien, 8:30 p.m. KDOC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Supply chain shortages; China’s Napa Valley. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ciara; Katy Perry; Janina Gavankar. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Gabrielle Union (“You Got Anything Stronger?”); John Leguizamo (“PhenomX”); Addison Rae. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael B. Jordan; Chanté Adams; Dana Canedy. 10 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A new internet sensation; 2022 food trends list. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Chef Pilar Valdes. 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Dave Grohl; David Chang and Priya Krishna; Abigail Breslin performs. 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:37 a.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cary Elwes (“A Castle for Christmas”); Tori Kelly. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ariana Grande; Adrien Brody; Blxst and Ty Dolla Sign. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Porter; Annaleigh Ashford. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Riz Ahmed; Nicole Byer; Norah Jones performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Andie MacDowell; Rudi Dharmalingam; Calum Scott performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Javier Bardem; Kimberly Williams-Paisley; Ashley Williams; Nikki Glaspie performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Bull Durham (1988) 8 a.m. Paramount; 6 p.m. MLB

Captain Fantastic (2016) 8:28 a.m. Starz

Walk the Line (2005) 8:30 a.m. E!

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Matchstick Men (2003) 9:25 a.m. HBO

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 9:45 a.m. Epix

A League of Their Own (1992) 10 a.m. AMC

Reign Over Me (2007) 10 a.m. TMC

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Field of Dreams (1989) 10:30 a.m. Paramount

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

Designing Woman (1957) 11 a.m. TCM

Star Trek Beyond (2016) Noon Epix

Joker (2019) Noon TNT

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 12:13 p.m. Starz

Coming to America (1988) 12:30 and 8 p.m. VH1

Back to School (1986) 12:45 p.m. IFC

Minari (2020) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

Moneyball (2011) 1 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

It Happened One Night (1934) 1 p.m. TCM

Clueless (1995) 1:05 p.m. HBO

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Meet the Parents (2000) 2 p.m. E!

The Abyss (1989) 2:43 p.m. Starz

The Way, Way Back (2013) 2:45 p.m. HBO

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

The Philadelphia Story (1940) 3 p.m. TCM

Roxanne (1987) 3:30 p.m. Encore

Downton Abbey (2019) 3:50 p.m. KOCE

Jeremiah Johnson (1972) 4 and 8:30 p.m. REELZ

Murder on the Orient Express (1974) 5 p.m. TCM

State of Play (2009) 5:06 p.m. Starz

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 5:20 p.m. Encore

The Terminator (1984) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The Train Robbers (1973) 6:30 p.m. REELZ

The Croods (2013) 7:30 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Wall Street (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Italian Job (2003) 8:05 p.m. HBO

Cactus Flower (1969) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Scary Movie (2000) 9:40 p.m. TMC

World War Z (2013) 10 p.m. Epix

Boogie Nights (1997) 10 p.m. Showtime

Fatal Attraction (1987) 10:07 p.m. Cinemax

This Is the End (2013) 10:44 p.m. Starz

From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler (1973) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Movies on TV the week of Dec. 26 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Dec. 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Dec. 26 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 26 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing