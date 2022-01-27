What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform; ‘BattleBots’ on Discovery; ‘Pivoting’ on Fox
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
BattleBots (N) 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Discovery
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) makes friends with his dorm neighbors in this new episode of the comedy. Also, George Sr. (Lance Barber) learns his job is in jeopardy. Zoe Perry also stars. 8 p.m. CBS
The actress had recently stopped dyeing her hair -- it’s part of being true to who she is, and to who Sheldon’s Meemaw is.
Walker Dan (guest star Dave Annable) asks Liam (Keegan Allen) for help after he learns that Serano (guest star Henderson Wade) has been released on bail. Jared Padalecki, Odette Annable and Kale Culley star in this new episode of the rebooted action series. 8 p.m. The CW
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine finds the Breakfast Place in San Jose struggling to stay open in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network
United States of Al Riley (Parker Young) learns that while he was deployed Freddy (Brian Thomas Smith) taught Hazel (Farrah Mackenzie) how to ride a bike. Ariana (Azita Ghanizada) invites Al (Adhir Kalyan) to a fundraiser involving spin bikes. 8:30 p.m. CBS
After a “United States of Al” trailer draws criticism for casting and content, executive producer Reza Aslan steps up to defend the postwar sitcom.
B Positive All the seniors at Valley Hills compete for a fancy upgraded room in the first of two new episodes. In the second, Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) struggles with being both a boss and a friend to Gabby and Gideon (Kether Donohue, Darryl Stephens) while Jerry (David Anthony Higgins) learns he’s healthy enough to leave. Thomas Middleditch also stars. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
Call Me Kat As Kat (Mayim Bialik) is turning 40, her boyfriend (Christopher Rivas) arranges multiple surprises to make her milestone birthday special, including meeting his mother (Rose Abdoo), in the new episode. Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz, Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt also star with guest stars Daisha Graf and Tom Plumley. 9 p.m. Fox
“The Big Bang Theory’s” Mayim Bialik returns to TV in Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” an appealingly conventional sitcom about an unconventional woman.
Project Runway Four designers compete for the three spots in the season finale. 9 p.m. Bravo
Pivoting Sarah (Maggie Q) gets help from Amy and Jodie (Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin) in vetting someone on a dating app in the new episode. Marcello Reyes, JT Neal and Tommy Dewey also star with guest stars Connie Jackson and Colton Dunn. (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish Aaron (Trevor Jackson) knows he’ll be held accountable for what he did at the Luau and Zoey (Yara Shahidi) asks her grandparents (Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis) for advice as the spinoff comedy returns with new episodes. 10 p.m. Freeform
Fast Foodies “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford, plus “Iron Chef” champion Justin Sutherland, welcome celebrity guests who reveal their favorite fast-food dish. The chefs then compete to see which of them can perfectly re-create that dish, then skillfully reimagine it. Nikki Glaser is the guest in the season premiere. 10 p.m. TRU
Single Drunk Female Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) hatches a plan to score points with Brit (Sasha Compere) by offering to make amends at her birthday party, but she isn’t invited. Lily Mae Harrington and Ally Sheedy also star. 10:30 p.m. Freeform
SPECIALS
Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster This documentary special takes viewers inside the Gambino mob family through a new interview with Sammy “The Bull” Gravano. 8 p.m. ABC
Salvatore Gravano Is FBI’s Favorite ‘Songbird’ : Mafia: Mobster goes from the Gambinos’ No. 2 man to the federal government’s No. 1 informer. In return, the most he will serve is 20 years, or about 54 weeks for each person he admits killing or arranging to kill. Maybe less.
Nineteen murders as a mobster, 14 convictions as a star witness.
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball Syracuse visits Notre Dame, 3 p.m. ACC-TV; Ole Miss visits South Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN; Missouri visits Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Miami visits Wake Forest, 4 p.m. BSW; Florida State visits Louisville, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; LSU visits Arkansas, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying United States versus El Salvador, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; Jamaica versus Mexico, 4 p.m. CBSSN
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Montreal Canadiens, 4 p.m. BSSC
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT
College Basketball California visits UCLA, 6 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12; Loyola Marymount visits Gonzaga, 8 p.m. CBSSN; Stanford visits USC, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Ohio State visits Minnesota, 5 p.m. ESPN; Alabama-Birmingham visits Western Kentucky, 6 p.m. CBSSN; East Carolina visits Memphis, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Purdue visits Iowa, 6 p.m. FS1; Colorado visits Washington, 8 p.m. PAC-12
Australian Open Tennis Men’s first semifinal, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; men’s second semifinal, 12:30 a.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Author Nedra Glover Tawwab. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Healthful meals with Gaby Dalkin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Halle Berry; Ellen Pompeo; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tom Selleck (“Blue Bloods”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Lisa Ling guest co-hosts; International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Aida Rodriguez (“Fighting Words”); guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Young adult authors Jason Reynolds, Chloe Gong, Tahereh Mafi and Ayana Gray. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Kate Hudson; podcast host Jay Shetty (“On Purpose”); author Kimberly Snyder. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Julie Bowen; Colman Domingo; Warren Zeiders performs; guest host Jay Leno. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman wonders if her rocky divorce drove her son to use drugs. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Paris Hilton (“Paris in Love”); Vontae Johnson and Angel Rice (“Cheer”); Lizzy McAlpine performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Janet Jackson and Yvette Nicole Brown (“Janet Jackson”); W. Kamau Bell; guest co-host DC Young Fly. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin James; Ilana Glazer; chef Jacques Pépin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kate and Oliver Hudson; St. Paul and the Broken Bones. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Johnny Knoxville; Meredith Hagner; the Walters perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jared Leto; David Cross. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Tom Riley; Elena Bonomo with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The End of the Tour (2015) 8:05 a.m. TMC
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 9:28 a.m. and 4:57 p.m. Encore
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 11 a.m. Syfy
Wild Boys of the Road (1933) 11 a.m. TCM
Unstoppable (2010) 1 p.m. Syfy
Scary Movie (2000) 1:15 p.m. Showtime
Boys’ Night Out (1962) 1:30 p.m. TCM
This Is the End (2013) 1:37 and 9 p.m. Encore
G-Men (1935) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Training Day (2001) 4 p.m. BET
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
A Place in the Sun (1951) 5 p.m. TCM
Conan the Barbarian (1982) 6:50 p.m. Encore
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount
Knives Out (2019) 7 and 11:05 p.m. Syfy
Elysium (2013) 7:07 p.m. Starz
Double Indemnity (1944) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Gladiator (2000) 7:45 p.m. Showtime
Men in Black (1997) 8 p.m. BBC America
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix
Doc Hollywood (1991) 9 p.m. Ovation
The King’s Speech (2010) 9 p.m. Starz
The Phenix City Story (1955) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix
The Fugitive (1993) 10 p.m. Paramount
No Country for Old Men (2007) 10:05 p.m. HBO
Megan Leavey (2017) 10:51 p.m. Encore
Enemy of the State (1998) 11 p.m. AMC
Selena (1997) 11 p.m. Bravo
I Want to Live! (1958) 11 p.m. TCM
TV highlights for Jan. 23-29 include a second season of “Resident Alien” on Syfy and a two-night documentary about Janet Jackson on Lifetime and A&E
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Dark Knight’ on Paramount; ‘Ghandi’ on TCM; ‘Rocky’ on Cinemax
Movies on TV this week: January 23: ‘The Dark Knight’ on Paramount; ‘Ghandi’ on TCM; ‘Rocky’ on Cinemax; ‘Terms of Endearment’ on KCOP
Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 23 - 29 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.