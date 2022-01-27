Advertisement
Television

What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform; ‘BattleBots’ on Discovery; ‘Pivoting’ on Fox

Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis in "Grown-ish" on Freeform.
Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis in a new episode of the spinoff comedy “Grown-ish” on Freeform.
(Tiffany Roohani/Freeform)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

BattleBots (N) 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Discovery

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) makes friends with his dorm neighbors in this new episode of the comedy. Also, George Sr. (Lance Barber) learns his job is in jeopardy. Zoe Perry also stars. 8 p.m. CBS

Awards

Walker Dan (guest star Dave Annable) asks Liam (Keegan Allen) for help after he learns that Serano (guest star Henderson Wade) has been released on bail. Jared Padalecki, Odette Annable and Kale Culley star in this new episode of the rebooted action series. 8 p.m. The CW

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine finds the Breakfast Place in San Jose struggling to stay open in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

United States of Al Riley (Parker Young) learns that while he was deployed Freddy (Brian Thomas Smith) taught Hazel (Farrah Mackenzie) how to ride a bike. Ariana (Azita Ghanizada) invites Al (Adhir Kalyan) to a fundraiser involving spin bikes. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Television

B Positive All the seniors at Valley Hills compete for a fancy upgraded room in the first of two new episodes. In the second, Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) struggles with being both a boss and a friend to Gabby and Gideon (Kether Donohue, Darryl Stephens) while Jerry (David Anthony Higgins) learns he’s healthy enough to leave. Thomas Middleditch also stars. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS

Call Me Kat As Kat (Mayim Bialik) is turning 40, her boyfriend (Christopher Rivas) arranges multiple surprises to make her milestone birthday special, including meeting his mother (Rose Abdoo), in the new episode. Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz, Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt also star with guest stars Daisha Graf and Tom Plumley. 9 p.m. Fox

Television

Project Runway Four designers compete for the three spots in the season finale. 9 p.m. Bravo

Pivoting Sarah (Maggie Q) gets help from Amy and Jodie (Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin) in vetting someone on a dating app in the new episode. Marcello Reyes, JT Neal and Tommy Dewey also star with guest stars Connie Jackson and Colton Dunn. (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish Aaron (Trevor Jackson) knows he’ll be held accountable for what he did at the Luau and Zoey (Yara Shahidi) asks her grandparents (Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis) for advice as the spinoff comedy returns with new episodes. 10 p.m. Freeform

Fast Foodies “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford, plus “Iron Chef” champion Justin Sutherland, welcome celebrity guests who reveal their favorite fast-food dish. The chefs then compete to see which of them can perfectly re-create that dish, then skillfully reimagine it. Nikki Glaser is the guest in the season premiere. 10 p.m. TRU

Single Drunk Female Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) hatches a plan to score points with Brit (Sasha Compere) by offering to make amends at her birthday party, but she isn’t invited. Lily Mae Harrington and Ally Sheedy also star. 10:30 p.m. Freeform

SPECIALS

Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster This documentary special takes viewers inside the Gambino mob family through a new interview with Sammy “The Bull” Gravano. 8 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball Syracuse visits Notre Dame, 3 p.m. ACC-TV; Ole Miss visits South Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN; Missouri visits Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Miami visits Wake Forest, 4 p.m. BSW; Florida State visits Louisville, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; LSU visits Arkansas, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying United States versus El Salvador, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; Jamaica versus Mexico, 4 p.m. CBSSN

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Montreal Canadiens, 4 p.m. BSSC

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT

College Basketball California visits UCLA, 6 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12; Loyola Marymount visits Gonzaga, 8 p.m. CBSSN; Stanford visits USC, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Ohio State visits Minnesota, 5 p.m. ESPN; Alabama-Birmingham visits Western Kentucky, 6 p.m. CBSSN; East Carolina visits Memphis, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Purdue visits Iowa, 6 p.m. FS1; Colorado visits Washington, 8 p.m. PAC-12

Australian Open Tennis Men’s first semifinal, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; men’s second semifinal, 12:30 a.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Author Nedra Glover Tawwab. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Healthful meals with Gaby Dalkin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Halle Berry; Ellen Pompeo; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tom Selleck (“Blue Bloods”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Lisa Ling guest co-hosts; International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Aida Rodriguez (“Fighting Words”); guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Young adult authors Jason Reynolds, Chloe Gong, Tahereh Mafi and Ayana Gray. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Kate Hudson; podcast host Jay Shetty (“On Purpose”); author Kimberly Snyder. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Julie Bowen; Colman Domingo; Warren Zeiders performs; guest host Jay Leno. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman wonders if her rocky divorce drove her son to use drugs. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Paris Hilton (“Paris in Love”); Vontae Johnson and Angel Rice (“Cheer”); Lizzy McAlpine performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Janet Jackson and Yvette Nicole Brown (“Janet Jackson”); W. Kamau Bell; guest co-host DC Young Fly. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin James; Ilana Glazer; chef Jacques Pépin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kate and Oliver Hudson; St. Paul and the Broken Bones. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Johnny Knoxville; Meredith Hagner; the Walters perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jared Leto; David Cross. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Tom Riley; Elena Bonomo with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The End of the Tour (2015) 8:05 a.m. TMC

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 9:28 a.m. and 4:57 p.m. Encore

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 11 a.m. Syfy

Wild Boys of the Road (1933) 11 a.m. TCM

Unstoppable (2010) 1 p.m. Syfy

Scary Movie (2000) 1:15 p.m. Showtime

Boys’ Night Out (1962) 1:30 p.m. TCM

This Is the End (2013) 1:37 and 9 p.m. Encore

G-Men (1935) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Training Day (2001) 4 p.m. BET

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

A Place in the Sun (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 6:50 p.m. Encore

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount

Knives Out (2019) 7 and 11:05 p.m. Syfy

Elysium (2013) 7:07 p.m. Starz

Double Indemnity (1944) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Gladiator (2000) 7:45 p.m. Showtime

Men in Black (1997) 8 p.m. BBC America

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix

Doc Hollywood (1991) 9 p.m. Ovation

The King’s Speech (2010) 9 p.m. Starz

The Phenix City Story (1955) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix

The Fugitive (1993) 10 p.m. Paramount

No Country for Old Men (2007) 10:05 p.m. HBO

Megan Leavey (2017) 10:51 p.m. Encore

Enemy of the State (1998) 11 p.m. AMC

Selena (1997) 11 p.m. Bravo

I Want to Live! (1958) 11 p.m. TCM

Entertainment & Arts

Television

Television

Television
