What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Wonder Years’ on ABC; Winter Olympics on USA; ’Nova’ on PBS

SERIES

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Julie Chen Moonves returns as host for a new season of the celebrity-driven edition of the unscripted series. Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Todd Bridges, Lamar Odom and figure skater Mirai Nagasu are in the cast. 8 p.m. CBS

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The Legends hatch a scheme to break a fixed point and draw the attention of the Evil Waverider in this new episode of the science fiction series. Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekhman, Olivia Swann and Amy Pemberton star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs As Adam and Brea (Sean Giambrone, Sadie Stanley) try to stay just friends after their breakup, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) tries to protect Adam from more heartbreak in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

I Can See Your Voice Loni Love, Jodie Sweetin, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton are guests and one contestant gets to sing a duet with Macy Gray in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

South Park The raunchy animated comedy returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Comedy Central

The Wonder Years Dean (Elisha Williams) plans to ask Keisa (Milan Ray) to the Valentine’s Day dance but another boy asks her out first. Also, Kim’s (Laura Kariuki) college application is soft on extracurricular activities, so Bill and Lillian (Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh) make their daughter sign up for a Big Sister program in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC



The Amazing Race Racers travel by private jet to Corsica, France, where they go canyoneering through a beautiful landscape of natural rock slides, waterfalls and rivers in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Batwoman Some of Gotham’s nastiest villains team up, and Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is once again in danger of being exposed. Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang, Meagan Tandy, Robin Givens and Camrus Johnson, who also directed this episode, co-star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners Mark (Ames McNamara) returns to public school and finds it hard to fit in, then Darlene (Sara Gilbert) finds out what Mark is doing to make extra cash for college. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Alicia Goranson also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Next Level Chef Contestants prepare a seafood dish, and two contestants are eliminated in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Nova For several years, people living in a remote section of the Arctic have been finding gaping holes in the ground, one of them deep enough to swallow a 15-story building. In the season premiere of this documentary science series, scientists travel to Alaska, Canada and Siberia in search of insights into this bizarre phenomenon and the implications it may have for the planet. 9 p.m. KOCE

Worst Cooks in America Boot camp is transformed into a Mad Hatter-style tea party, and Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks send contestants down an “Alice in Wonderland” rabbit hole of desserts and pastries. 9 p.m. Food Network

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller This new episode documents the billion-dollar underworld of illegal fishing. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Growing Belushi Jim Belushi’s friends gather to celebrate his birthday before a disaster threatens the future of the farm in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10:03 p.m. Discovery

SPORTS

College Football Reese’s Senior Bowl practice, noon ESPN2

College Basketball Notre Dame visits Miami, 4 p.m. BSSC; Butler visits Xavier, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Pittsburgh visits Wake Forest, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Vanderbilt visits Kentucky, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Dayton visits VCU, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Syracuse visits NC State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Florida visits Missouri, 6 p.m. SEC-TV; Villanova visits Marquette, 7 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. TNT; the Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. BSW; the Minnesota Wild visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 6:30 p.m. TNT

NBA Basketball The Memphis Grizzlies visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Utah Jazz, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. Sportsnet

Mixed Doubles Curling Australia vs. U.S., (tape) 3 p.m. USA; U.S. vs. Italy, (tape) 5 p.m. USA; U.S. vs. Norway, (tape) 10:30 p.m. USA; Italy vs. Switzerland, (tape) midnight USA; U.S. vs. Norway, Thursday (tape) 2:45 a.m. USA

Alpine Skiing Men’s downhill training, (tape) 7 p.m. USA

Women’s Hockey Preliminary: Switzerland vs. Canada, (tape) 8:10 p.m. USA; Finland vs. U.S. (live), Thursday 5:10 a.m. USA

Freestyle Skiing Women’s moguls qualifying in freestyle skiing, (tape) 2 a.m. USA; 3:45 a.m. Thursday USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings NFL coach Ron Rivera, the Washington Football Team. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today A Washington Football Team announcement; celebrating Black history; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Gugu Mbatha-Raw; Melissa Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Laura Linney (“Ozark”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tara Setmayer; Mark Cuban; Christian Siriano. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Antonia Lofaso (“Top Chef”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Jay Pharoah; guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lacey Chabert. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Bridget Everett (“Somebody Somewhere”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Johnny Knoxville; Rachel Wolfson; Abigail Cowen; guest host Jay Leno. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Ex-University of Michigan athletes say the team’s doctor, Robert Anderson, sexually assaulted them. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Spade (podcast “Fly on the Wall”); Coldplay performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Karrueche Tran and Judy Reyes (“Claws”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maluma; Julia Garner; Kamasi Washington performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tim McGraw; Martha Stewart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Andy Cohen; Slash; Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Annette Bening; Dave Franco; the Linda Lindas perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Charlie Day; Sam Richardson; Hayley Brownell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Matthew Broderick stars in this 1986 comedy as a popular teen who cons his parents, torments his obnoxious principal, takes a joy ride in a Ferrari and leads a parade. Alan Ruck, Jennifer Grey and Mia Sara also star, with Ben Stein as a weary economics teacher. 7:15 p.m. Showtime

Footloose Kevin Bacon stars in this 1984 musical drama as a rebellious teenager with a passion for dancing who moves from Chicago to a small Midwestern town where dancing is prohibited, primarily by a clergyman (John Lithgow). Lori Singer, Dianne Wiest and Sarah Jessica Parker also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Aliens (1986) 8 a.m. Showtime

Super 8 (2011) 8:45 a.m. HBO

Face/Off (1997) 9 a.m. AMC

Ad Astra (2019) 9:30 a.m. FX

Dirty Dancing (1987) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Some Came Running (1958) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Final Analysis (1992) 10:50 a.m. Cinemax

The Usual Suspects (1995) Noon AMC

The Lobster (2015) 1 p.m. TMC

The First Wives Club (1996) 1:12 p.m. Encore

The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (1962) 1:15 p.m. TCM

World War Z (2013) 1:40 p.m. Epix

Serpico (1973) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

Air Force One (1997) 2 p.m. BBC America

Bumblebee (2018) 2 p.m. FX

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

Steel Magnolias (1989) 2:58 p.m. Encore

Running on Empty (1988) 3 p.m. TCM

The Birdcage (1996) 3:07 p.m. Cinemax

Clueless (1995) 4:15 p.m. HBO

A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB

My Sister Eileen (1942) 5 p.m. TCM

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 5:20 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 5:55 p.m. HBO

Groundhog Day (1993) 7, 8:45 and 10:30 p.m. Encore

Moon Over Miami (1941) 7 p.m. TCM

Life of Pi (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Arrival (2016) 8 p.m. Epix

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 8 p.m. FX

Strike Up the Band (1940) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Royal Wedding (1951) 9:27 p.m. KVCR

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 10 p.m. Epix

War Horse (2011) 10:09 p.m. Cinemax

The Professional (1994) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 11 p.m. AMC

The Fifth Element (1997) 11 p.m. Syfy

Ball of Fire (1941) 11 p.m. TCM

