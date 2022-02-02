What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Wonder Years’ on ABC; Winter Olympics on USA; ’Nova’ on PBS
SERIES
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Julie Chen Moonves returns as host for a new season of the celebrity-driven edition of the unscripted series. Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Todd Bridges, Lamar Odom and figure skater Mirai Nagasu are in the cast. 8 p.m. CBS
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The Legends hatch a scheme to break a fixed point and draw the attention of the Evil Waverider in this new episode of the science fiction series. Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekhman, Olivia Swann and Amy Pemberton star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs As Adam and Brea (Sean Giambrone, Sadie Stanley) try to stay just friends after their breakup, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) tries to protect Adam from more heartbreak in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
I Can See Your Voice Loni Love, Jodie Sweetin, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton are guests and one contestant gets to sing a duet with Macy Gray in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
South Park The raunchy animated comedy returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Comedy Central
The Wonder Years Dean (Elisha Williams) plans to ask Keisa (Milan Ray) to the Valentine’s Day dance but another boy asks her out first. Also, Kim’s (Laura Kariuki) college application is soft on extracurricular activities, so Bill and Lillian (Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh) make their daughter sign up for a Big Sister program in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Amazing Race Racers travel by private jet to Corsica, France, where they go canyoneering through a beautiful landscape of natural rock slides, waterfalls and rivers in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Batwoman Some of Gotham’s nastiest villains team up, and Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is once again in danger of being exposed. Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang, Meagan Tandy, Robin Givens and Camrus Johnson, who also directed this episode, co-star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners Mark (Ames McNamara) returns to public school and finds it hard to fit in, then Darlene (Sara Gilbert) finds out what Mark is doing to make extra cash for college. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Alicia Goranson also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Next Level Chef Contestants prepare a seafood dish, and two contestants are eliminated in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Nova For several years, people living in a remote section of the Arctic have been finding gaping holes in the ground, one of them deep enough to swallow a 15-story building. In the season premiere of this documentary science series, scientists travel to Alaska, Canada and Siberia in search of insights into this bizarre phenomenon and the implications it may have for the planet. 9 p.m. KOCE
Worst Cooks in America Boot camp is transformed into a Mad Hatter-style tea party, and Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks send contestants down an “Alice in Wonderland” rabbit hole of desserts and pastries. 9 p.m. Food Network
Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller This new episode documents the billion-dollar underworld of illegal fishing. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
Good Sam (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The Chase (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Growing Belushi Jim Belushi’s friends gather to celebrate his birthday before a disaster threatens the future of the farm in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10:03 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
College Football Reese’s Senior Bowl practice, noon ESPN2
College Basketball Notre Dame visits Miami, 4 p.m. BSSC; Butler visits Xavier, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Pittsburgh visits Wake Forest, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Vanderbilt visits Kentucky, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Dayton visits VCU, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Syracuse visits NC State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Florida visits Missouri, 6 p.m. SEC-TV; Villanova visits Marquette, 7 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. TNT; the Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. BSW; the Minnesota Wild visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 6:30 p.m. TNT
NBA Basketball The Memphis Grizzlies visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Utah Jazz, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. Sportsnet
WINTER OLYMPICS
Mixed Doubles Curling Australia vs. U.S., (tape) 3 p.m. USA; U.S. vs. Italy, (tape) 5 p.m. USA; U.S. vs. Norway, (tape) 10:30 p.m. USA; Italy vs. Switzerland, (tape) midnight USA; U.S. vs. Norway, Thursday (tape) 2:45 a.m. USA
Alpine Skiing Men’s downhill training, (tape) 7 p.m. USA
Women’s Hockey Preliminary: Switzerland vs. Canada, (tape) 8:10 p.m. USA; Finland vs. U.S. (live), Thursday 5:10 a.m. USA
Freestyle Skiing Women’s moguls qualifying in freestyle skiing, (tape) 2 a.m. USA; 3:45 a.m. Thursday USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings NFL coach Ron Rivera, the Washington Football Team. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today A Washington Football Team announcement; celebrating Black history; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Gugu Mbatha-Raw; Melissa Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Laura Linney (“Ozark”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Tara Setmayer; Mark Cuban; Christian Siriano. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Antonia Lofaso (“Top Chef”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Jay Pharoah; guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lacey Chabert. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Bridget Everett (“Somebody Somewhere”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Johnny Knoxville; Rachel Wolfson; Abigail Cowen; guest host Jay Leno. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Ex-University of Michigan athletes say the team’s doctor, Robert Anderson, sexually assaulted them. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Spade (podcast “Fly on the Wall”); Coldplay performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Karrueche Tran and Judy Reyes (“Claws”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maluma; Julia Garner; Kamasi Washington performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tim McGraw; Martha Stewart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Andy Cohen; Slash; Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Annette Bening; Dave Franco; the Linda Lindas perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Charlie Day; Sam Richardson; Hayley Brownell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Matthew Broderick stars in this 1986 comedy as a popular teen who cons his parents, torments his obnoxious principal, takes a joy ride in a Ferrari and leads a parade. Alan Ruck, Jennifer Grey and Mia Sara also star, with Ben Stein as a weary economics teacher. 7:15 p.m. Showtime
Footloose Kevin Bacon stars in this 1984 musical drama as a rebellious teenager with a passion for dancing who moves from Chicago to a small Midwestern town where dancing is prohibited, primarily by a clergyman (John Lithgow). Lori Singer, Dianne Wiest and Sarah Jessica Parker also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Aliens (1986) 8 a.m. Showtime
Super 8 (2011) 8:45 a.m. HBO
Face/Off (1997) 9 a.m. AMC
Ad Astra (2019) 9:30 a.m. FX
Dirty Dancing (1987) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Some Came Running (1958) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Final Analysis (1992) 10:50 a.m. Cinemax
The Usual Suspects (1995) Noon AMC
The Lobster (2015) 1 p.m. TMC
The First Wives Club (1996) 1:12 p.m. Encore
The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (1962) 1:15 p.m. TCM
World War Z (2013) 1:40 p.m. Epix
Serpico (1973) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
Air Force One (1997) 2 p.m. BBC America
Bumblebee (2018) 2 p.m. FX
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
Steel Magnolias (1989) 2:58 p.m. Encore
Running on Empty (1988) 3 p.m. TCM
The Birdcage (1996) 3:07 p.m. Cinemax
Clueless (1995) 4:15 p.m. HBO
A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB
My Sister Eileen (1942) 5 p.m. TCM
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 5:20 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 5:55 p.m. HBO
Groundhog Day (1993) 7, 8:45 and 10:30 p.m. Encore
Moon Over Miami (1941) 7 p.m. TCM
Life of Pi (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Arrival (2016) 8 p.m. Epix
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 8 p.m. FX
Strike Up the Band (1940) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Royal Wedding (1951) 9:27 p.m. KVCR
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 10 p.m. Epix
War Horse (2011) 10:09 p.m. Cinemax
The Professional (1994) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 11 p.m. AMC
The Fifth Element (1997) 11 p.m. Syfy
Ball of Fire (1941) 11 p.m. TCM
