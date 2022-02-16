What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Resident Alien’ on Syfy; ‘Nova’ on PBS; ‘The Amazing Race’ on CBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Jeopardy! National College Championship Quarterfinals. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who both had the ‘Jeopardy!’ helm before now-ousted Mike Richards was named host, will swap weeks through year’s end.
I Can See Your Voice Robin Thicke and Raven Symone join Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton on the panel that picks one contestant to perform a duet with Rachel Platten. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode ”The Ocean’s Greatest Feast” documents South Africa’s annual summer sardine migration, where billions of the small fish travel up the coast. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Amazing Race Teams travel to Halkidiki, Greece, where they are tested on their spelling and memory skills in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
CBS’ world-travel competition series “The Amazing Race” has suspended production due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus. No racers or crew have the illness.
The Chase James Holzhauer returns in the first of two new episodes. Then, in the season finale, Ken Jennings returns. 9 and 10 p.m. ABC
Next Level Chef The seven remaining contestants prepare an elevated fusion dish. 9 p.m. Fox
Nova The new episode “Great Mammoth Mystery” shows how two amateur paleontologists/fossil collectors discovered a site in southwest England that held preserved traces of the extinct beasts that populated Britain more than 200,000 years ago. David Attenborough hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE
Sistas Andi (Kj Smith) looks at her current relationships and make some difficult choices. 9 p.m. BET
Worst Cooks in America The teams taste a dish and then describe it to chefs Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks, who try to replicate it without seeing or tasting it themselves, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Modern Marvels The documentary series returns with two new episodes. 9 p.m. History
Resident Alien Asta (Sara Tomko) fears that Harry (Alan Tudyk) is building another annihilation device and hopes to find out what he’s planning when they go camping on the reservation in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy
The Game (Premiere) (N) 10 p.m. BET
Astrid & Lilly Save the World Astrid and Lilly (Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin) feel excluded when everyone does a new viral dance, until they learn that the dance is a monster. 10 p.m. Syfy
WINTER OLYMPICS
Biathlon Women’s 4x6K relay in biathlon (tape) 8 a.m. USA
Freestyle skiing Final for the men’s aerials (tape) 9 a.m. USA; qualifying in women’s halfpipe (live) 5:30 p.m. USA; qualifying rounds in women’s ski cross (tape) 7:30 p.m. NBC and USA and (tape) 8:05 p.m. NBC; qualification round in men’s halfpipe (live) 8:30 p.m. USA; final of the women’s ski cross event in freestyle skiing (tape) 11 p.m. USA
Women’s hockey Bronze medal: Switzerland versus Finland (tape) 10 a.m. USA
Biathlon, cross-country Women’s 4x6K relay in biathlon; men’s and women’s team sprint finals in cross-country (tape) 11 a.m. NBC
Men’s curling Great Britain versus Russia (tape) Noon USA; Denmark versus U.S. (live) 5 p.m. CNBC
Women’s curling Japan versus U.S. (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC
Hockey game of the day (tape) 2 p.m. USA
Cross-country skiing Men’s and women’s team sprint finals, 4:30 p.m. USA
Freestyle skiing, short track, alpine skiing Women’s halfpipe qualifying round and men’s aerials final in freestyle skiing; short track; downhill runs in women’s combined event in alpine skiing (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and 2:05 a.m. NBC
Olympic coverage (tape) 7:10 p.m. USA
Alpine skiing The women’s combined competition concludes with the slalom segment (live) 10:10 p.m. USA
Nordic combined Men’s team large hill (live) 12 a.m. USA
Speed skating Women’s 1000-meter race (live) 12:40 a.m. USA
Figure skating Women’s free skate (live) 2 a.m. USA
A look at the different NBC platforms where you can find all the Winter Olympics sports and on what day.
SPORTS
College Basketball Gonzaga visits Pepperdine, 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, St. John’s visits Xavier, 3:30 p.m. CBSSN; Miami visits Louisville, 4 p.m. BSW; Mississippi State visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Georgia visits LSU, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Pittsburgh visits North Carolina, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; Seton Hall visits Connecticut, 5:30 p.m. CBSSN; Baylor visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Vanderbilt visits Auburn, 6 p.m. SEC-TV; Boise State visits Air Force, 7 p.m. FS1; UNLV visits Fresno State, 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN
NHL Hockey The Florida Panthers visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Ducks visit the Calgary Flames, 6:30 p.m. BSSC; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Winter Olympics; Ching He Huang. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Channing Tatum (“Dog”); Maxwell performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Channing Tatum; Olympic snowboarder Shaun White; guest co-host Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Lauren Wright guest co-hosts; race car driver Bubba Wallace. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tommy Davidson (“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”); guest hosts Bevy Smith and Terrence J. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”); Nina Parker. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Happier”; Adam Scott; Ryan Michelle Bathé; Harold Varner III; Anais Mitchell performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman left for dead during an attempted carjacking; a debate over violent crime. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Tina Knowles-Lawson (“Profiled: The Black Man”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jessica Kingdon; Willie O’Ree, NHL diversity ambassador. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Craig; Doris Kearns Goodwin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Robert Pattinson; Foo Fighters; Fire City Funk. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam McKay; Rebecca Hall. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 8:35 a.m. Showtime
The Hunger Games (2012) 8:40 a.m. Epix
The Revenant (2015) 9 a.m. FXX
The Savages (2007) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 10:44 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
Sex and the Single Girl (1964) 10:45 a.m. TCM
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 11:05 a.m. Epix
Tin Cup (1996) 11:26 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Haywire (2011) 11:35 a.m. Cinemax
Quartet (2012) 12:10 p.m. TMC
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 12:45 p.m. TCM
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1:30 p.m. FX
State of Play (2009) 1:36 p.m. Starz
Working Girl (1988) 1:42 p.m. Encore
The Spectacular Now (2013) 1:50 p.m. TMC
The Firm (1993) 1:58 p.m. BBC America
Saint Maud (2019) 3 p.m. Epix
Love & Mercy (2014) 3:26 p.m. HBO
Goosebumps (2015) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Bumblebee (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX
The Perfect Storm (2000) 5 p.m. AMC
Red River (1948) 5 p.m. TCM
Doctor Strange (2016) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Wild River (1960) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 8 p.m. Epix
Death Becomes Her (1992) 8 p.m. Ovation
The Station Agent (2003) 8 p.m. TMC
I Confess (1953) 9:30 p.m. TCM
American Honey (2016) 9:30 p.m. TMC
The Untouchables (1987) 9:47 p.m. Cinemax
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 10 p.m. TNT
Midsommar (2019) 10:30 p.m. Showtime
Fury (2014) 11 p.m. AMC
From Here to Eternity (1953) 11:15 p.m. TCM
What’s on TV This Week: Super Bowl LVI, Puppy Bowl XVIII, Sidney Poitier and more
TV highlights for Feb. 13-19 include Super Bowl LVI on NBC, ‘Puppy Bowl XVIII’ on Animal Planet and Discovery+ and a salute to Sidney Poitier on TCM
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Last Duel’ on HBO; ‘Casablanca’ on KCET; ‘Saving Private Ryan’
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Last Duel’ on HBO; ‘Casablanca’ on KCET; ‘Saving Private Ryan’ on Paramount; ‘Pulp Fiction’ on Showtime; ‘Glory’ on Epix
TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 13 - 19 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 13 - 19 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.