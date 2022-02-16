What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Resident Alien’ on Syfy; ‘Nova’ on PBS; ‘The Amazing Race’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Jeopardy! National College Championship Quarterfinals. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

I Can See Your Voice Robin Thicke and Raven Symone join Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton on the panel that picks one contestant to perform a duet with Rachel Platten. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode ”The Ocean’s Greatest Feast” documents South Africa’s annual summer sardine migration, where billions of the small fish travel up the coast. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Amazing Race Teams travel to Halkidiki, Greece, where they are tested on their spelling and memory skills in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS



The Chase James Holzhauer returns in the first of two new episodes. Then, in the season finale, Ken Jennings returns. 9 and 10 p.m. ABC

Next Level Chef The seven remaining contestants prepare an elevated fusion dish. 9 p.m. Fox

Nova The new episode “Great Mammoth Mystery” shows how two amateur paleontologists/fossil collectors discovered a site in southwest England that held preserved traces of the extinct beasts that populated Britain more than 200,000 years ago. David Attenborough hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE

Sistas Andi (Kj Smith) looks at her current relationships and make some difficult choices. 9 p.m. BET

Worst Cooks in America The teams taste a dish and then describe it to chefs Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks, who try to replicate it without seeing or tasting it themselves, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Modern Marvels The documentary series returns with two new episodes. 9 p.m. History

Resident Alien Asta (Sara Tomko) fears that Harry (Alan Tudyk) is building another annihilation device and hopes to find out what he’s planning when they go camping on the reservation in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy

The Game (Premiere) (N) 10 p.m. BET

Astrid & Lilly Save the World Astrid and Lilly (Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin) feel excluded when everyone does a new viral dance, until they learn that the dance is a monster. 10 p.m. Syfy

Biathlon Women’s 4x6K relay in biathlon (tape) 8 a.m. USA

Freestyle skiing Final for the men’s aerials (tape) 9 a.m. USA; qualifying in women’s halfpipe (live) 5:30 p.m. USA; qualifying rounds in women’s ski cross (tape) 7:30 p.m. NBC and USA and (tape) 8:05 p.m. NBC; qualification round in men’s halfpipe (live) 8:30 p.m. USA; final of the women’s ski cross event in freestyle skiing (tape) 11 p.m. USA

Women’s hockey Bronze medal: Switzerland versus Finland (tape) 10 a.m. USA

Biathlon, cross-country Women’s 4x6K relay in biathlon; men’s and women’s team sprint finals in cross-country (tape) 11 a.m. NBC

Men’s curling Great Britain versus Russia (tape) Noon USA; Denmark versus U.S. (live) 5 p.m. CNBC

Women’s curling Japan versus U.S. (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC

Hockey game of the day (tape) 2 p.m. USA

Cross-country skiing Men’s and women’s team sprint finals, 4:30 p.m. USA

Freestyle skiing, short track, alpine skiing Women’s halfpipe qualifying round and men’s aerials final in freestyle skiing; short track; downhill runs in women’s combined event in alpine skiing (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and 2:05 a.m. NBC

Olympic coverage (tape) 7:10 p.m. USA

Alpine skiing The women’s combined competition concludes with the slalom segment (live) 10:10 p.m. USA

Nordic combined Men’s team large hill (live) 12 a.m. USA

Speed skating Women’s 1000-meter race (live) 12:40 a.m. USA

Figure skating Women’s free skate (live) 2 a.m. USA

SPORTS

College Basketball Gonzaga visits Pepperdine, 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, St. John’s visits Xavier, 3:30 p.m. CBSSN; Miami visits Louisville, 4 p.m. BSW; Mississippi State visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Georgia visits LSU, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Pittsburgh visits North Carolina, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; Seton Hall visits Connecticut, 5:30 p.m. CBSSN; Baylor visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Vanderbilt visits Auburn, 6 p.m. SEC-TV; Boise State visits Air Force, 7 p.m. FS1; UNLV visits Fresno State, 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN

NHL Hockey The Florida Panthers visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Ducks visit the Calgary Flames, 6:30 p.m. BSSC; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Winter Olympics; Ching He Huang. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Channing Tatum (“Dog”); Maxwell performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Channing Tatum; Olympic snowboarder Shaun White; guest co-host Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Lauren Wright guest co-hosts; race car driver Bubba Wallace. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Tommy Davidson (“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”); guest hosts Bevy Smith and Terrence J. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”); Nina Parker. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Happier”; Adam Scott; Ryan Michelle Bathé; Harold Varner III; Anais Mitchell performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman left for dead during an attempted carjacking; a debate over violent crime. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Tina Knowles-Lawson (“Profiled: The Black Man”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jessica Kingdon; Willie O’Ree, NHL diversity ambassador. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Craig; Doris Kearns Goodwin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Robert Pattinson; Foo Fighters; Fire City Funk. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam McKay; Rebecca Hall. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 8:35 a.m. Showtime

The Hunger Games (2012) 8:40 a.m. Epix

The Revenant (2015) 9 a.m. FXX

The Savages (2007) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 10:44 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

Sex and the Single Girl (1964) 10:45 a.m. TCM

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 11:05 a.m. Epix

Tin Cup (1996) 11:26 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Haywire (2011) 11:35 a.m. Cinemax

Quartet (2012) 12:10 p.m. TMC

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 12:45 p.m. TCM

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1:30 p.m. FX

State of Play (2009) 1:36 p.m. Starz

Working Girl (1988) 1:42 p.m. Encore

The Spectacular Now (2013) 1:50 p.m. TMC

The Firm (1993) 1:58 p.m. BBC America

Saint Maud (2019) 3 p.m. Epix

Love & Mercy (2014) 3:26 p.m. HBO

Goosebumps (2015) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Bumblebee (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX

The Perfect Storm (2000) 5 p.m. AMC

Red River (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

Doctor Strange (2016) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Wild River (1960) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 8 p.m. Epix

Death Becomes Her (1992) 8 p.m. Ovation

The Station Agent (2003) 8 p.m. TMC

I Confess (1953) 9:30 p.m. TCM

American Honey (2016) 9:30 p.m. TMC

The Untouchables (1987) 9:47 p.m. Cinemax

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 10 p.m. TNT

Midsommar (2019) 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Fury (2014) 11 p.m. AMC

From Here to Eternity (1953) 11:15 p.m. TCM

