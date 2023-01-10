How to watch the Golden Globes red carpet and awards ceremony

After a one-year hiatus from television amid a public-relations crisis, the Golden Globes return Tuesday, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. Presenters include Mo Brings Plenty, Jennifer Coolidge, Jamie Lee Curtis, Claire Danes, Jay Ellis, Henry Golding, Harvey Guillén, Regina Hall, Cole Hauser, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Hudson, Jenna Ortega, Natasha Lyonne, Tracy Morgan, Glen Powell, Quentin Tarantino and Hilary Swank.

Ryan Murphy (“American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story”) will receive the Carol Burnett Award for career achievement in television and Eddie Murphy the Cecil B. deMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” leads all motion picture nominees with eight, followed by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with six. “Abbott Elementary” leads all TV series with four nominations.

Before the ceremony, coverage of the Golden Globes red carpet arrivals at the Beverly Hilton Hotel will be co-hosted by Laverne Cox and Loni Love. Zanna Roberts Rassi and Naz Perez will provide commentary on celebrity fashion.

Here’s how to watch:

‘Live From E! Golden Globes Red Carpet’

E! red carpet hosts Laverne Cox, left, and Loni Love. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)

Where: E!

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Streaming: Peacock, any time starting at Tuesday, 3 p.m., and E! News channel on YouTube

80th Golden Globe Awards

Where: NBC

When: 5 and 8 p.m. Tuesday

Streaming: Peacock, any time starting at Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Rating: TV-PG (may be unsuitable for young children)