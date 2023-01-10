Golden Globe Awards returns to TV after a hiatus. Here’s what to know about the show

Stepping away from the brink of cancellation after two years of tumult, the rebooted Golden Globe Awards returns to the small screen Tuesday night.

The show was pushed out of the mainstream awards cycle last year after a Los Angeles Times investigation uncovered questionable self-dealing, ethical lapses and a lack of diversity among members of its parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.

What time is the show? How can I watch it?

The 80th Golden Globe Awards, which honors projects across film and television and typically kicks off the awards season, will air at 5 p.m. PT Tuesday on NBC and will be streamed on the network’s premium Peacock service. The show will take place at its usual haunt, the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

In September, NBC and the HFPA announced the Globes’ return to its longtime broadcast television home in time for the awards show’s 80th anniversary.

Entertainment & Arts How did we let the Golden Globes back in? Every year people complain about the awards show surplus. We finally got rid of the most absurd and corrupt of them — and now the Globes are back? Why?

Why is this year a big deal?

NBC dropped the 2022 Globes broadcast after a contingent of powerful publicists boycotted the organization and some studios — including Netflix and WarnerMedia — cut ties after The Times’ investigation.

The 2022 ceremony ended up being a “private event” without any celebrities, nominees or even a livestream, and the winners were announced via social media.

NBC, which previously had a multiyear agreement with the HFPA to air the Golden Globes, agreed to only a one-year deal, in part to ensure that the organization remains committed to the reforms it has undertaken. (In August, after amending its bylaws, the association added 103 international, nonmember voters to its ranks, both expanding and diversifying the organization’s composition.)

Additionally, the previously nonprofit international journalists’ group in July announced plans to transform into a for-profit venture under billionaire owner Todd Boehly, chairman of private equity firm Eldridge Industries, the parent company of longtime Golden Globes producer Dick Clark Productions.

Who’s hosting?

The ceremony — previously billed as the party of the year — will be hosted for the first time by Emmy Award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who follows in the footsteps of longtime co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and repeat host Ricky Gervais. But Carmichael has remained mum on his plans as emcee.

What’s nominated?

Announcing the nominees last month, the HFPA recognized the films “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and TV series “Abbott Elementary” and “The White Lotus,” among others.

Below are the projects that have been tapped in the major categories, taken from the complete list of 2023 nominees:

Best motion picture — drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Television series — drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Television series — musical or comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

Who’s going to be there?

Given Hollywood’s aloof response to the nominations, it’s almost surprising how many stars have agreed to come out for the glittery affair. The HFPA has announced a substantial list of presenters, many of whom are nominated, ramping up the star power for the telecast.

Meanwhile, actor and comedian Eddie Murphy will be given the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment and producer Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award honoring outstanding achievement in television. Pianist Chloe Flower is set to perform.

Here are the presenters who have been announced (so far):

Moses Brings Plenty

Nicole Byer

Jennifer Coolidge

Jamie Lee Curtis

Claire Danes

Ana de Armas

Colman Domingo

Jay Ellis

Ana Gasteyer

Henry Golding

Harvey Guillén

Regina Hall

Cole Hauser

Salma Hayek

Jennifer Hudson

Natasha Lyonne

Tracy Morgan

Niecy Nash-Betts

Jenny Ortega

Billy Porter

Glen Powell

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Hilary Swank

Quentin Tarantino

Letitia Wright



Times staff writers Stacy Perman and Josh Rottenberg contributed to this report.