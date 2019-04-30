Tony Award nominations led by ‘Hadestown,’ ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ and ‘Tootsie’

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Tonys without a bit of star power. Jeff Daniels got a nod for “To Kill a Mockingbird,” as did Bryan Cranston for “Network.” Annette Bening was nominated for “All My Sons,” a revival of the Arthur Miller classic that got three nominations. Adam Driver got the nod for “Burn This,” the revival of Lanford Wilson’s intimate drama, also with three nominations. Laurie Metcalf was the sole nominee for “Hillary and Clinton,” Lucas Hnath’s imagining of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, as was Ruth Wilson for the gender-swapped staging of “King Lear.”