Essential Arts: Remembering L.A. Phil director Andre Previn — loved music, hated L.A.

Because Swed is relentless, he also caught David Lang’s “the loser” during its West Coast premiere by Los Angeles Opera — and it left him wanting more. “Without question, this production (a product of the Bang on a Can collective, of which Lang is a founder) is the most brilliant yet of L.A. Opera’s Off Grand series of new work,” he writes. “But only two performances over the weekend for an audience small enough to fit in the balcony is not nearly enough.” Los Angeles Times