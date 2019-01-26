Essential Arts: Gustavo Dudamel’s Hollywood star, Betty Buckley’s ‘Dolly,’ Isabella Rossellini’s ‘Circus’

Los Angeles Philharmonic director Gustavo Dudamel got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week. But his comments at the event showed that his mind was on the political situation in Venezuela in advance of the election there. “Tomorrow is a crucial day in which the voice of the majority should be respected and heard,” Dudamel said in his remarks. Times classical music critic Mark Swed chatted with Dudamel after the ceremony. Los Angeles Times