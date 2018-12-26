‘Roseanne,’ ‘Black Panther’ Aretha Franklin and the entertainment briefs of 2018

Entertainment in 2018 was a celebration of the old (reboots like “Charmed” and “Magnum P.I.” and celebrating 100 years of the L.A. Philharmonic), the new (blockbusters featuring people of color like “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians”), the real (documentaries like “RBG” and “Three Identical Strangers”), calling out awards inequality (Grammys, Oscars) and allegations of sexual misconduct in Hollywood (Harvey Weinstein, James Toback).

Twists and turns for the Connor family

Greg Gayne / ABC Sara Gilbert, left, and Roseanne Barr in a scene from "Roseanne." Sara Gilbert, left, and Roseanne Barr in a scene from "Roseanne." (Greg Gayne / ABC)

Ratings juggernaut “Roseanne” died after star Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist comment about former Obama staffer Valerie Jarrett and was fired. The show was canceled too, then “The Conners” was born, with the Roseanne character dead of an opioid overdose. Though the spinoff has found an audience, the ratings aren’t quite as good as they were for the original.

Respect for ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Disney Lupita Nyong'o, left, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in a scene from "Black Panther." Lupita Nyong'o, left, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in a scene from "Black Panther." (Disney)

The wild success of “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians” showed Hollywood that people of color can carry superhero movies, rom-coms and mainstream audiences straight to the bank. Come awards season, both movies got added respect, with “Panther” bagging three Golden Globe nominations and “Asians” notching two — including best picture nods for both.

TV hopes we’re all feeling nostalgic

Karen Neal / CBS "Magnum P.I." is a modern take on the classic series starring Jay Hernandez as private investigator Thomas Magnum. "Magnum P.I." is a modern take on the classic series starring Jay Hernandez as private investigator Thomas Magnum. (Karen Neal / CBS)

Are streaming services demanding so much new content that we’ve run out of new ideas? After “Will & Grace” hit in late 2017, everything old was new again in 2018 as TV rebooted more series including “Roseanne,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Murphy Brown,” “Charmed” and a revived “Last Man Standing.” Which shows will get a second season is still up in the air.

After the Oscars, the world asks: What’s an ‘inclusion rider’?

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Frances McDormand from backstage at the 90th Academy Awards Frances McDormand from backstage at the 90th Academy Awards (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In her Oscar acceptance speech in March, best actress Frances McDormand left the audience wondering about two words: “inclusion rider.” Lots of people googled the term, but the ignorance didn’t last long, as underrepresented groups in the arts and entertainment rallied vocally for seats at the table, and jobs above and below the line. (And if you’ve forgotten, “The Shape of Water” won Oscars for best picture and best director.)

Is 2018 the Year of the Documentary?

John Beale Fred Rogers with Francois Scarborough Clemmons from his show "Mr. RogersNeighborhood" in the film "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" Fred Rogers with Francois Scarborough Clemmons from his show "Mr. RogersNeighborhood" in the film "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" (John Beale)

Documentaries like “RBG,” “Three Identical Strangers” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” drew interest and ticket sales throughout the year. It’s not every day that a Supreme Court Justice becomes a pop-culture icon.

L.A. County declines to prosecute James Toback

Tiziana Fabi / AFP/Getty Images Director James Toback attending the photocall of the movie "The Private Life of a Modern Woman." Director James Toback attending the photocall of the movie "The Private Life of a Modern Woman." (Tiziana Fabi / AFP/Getty Images)

Writer-director James Toback was accused of sexual misconduct — which he denied — by hundreds of women over his decades in Hollywood. But in April, the L.A. County district attorney’s office said Toback would not face criminal charges in five investigations into his conduct because the allegations are beyond the statute of limitations. The alleged victims in the five investigations conducted by the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments say they were abused in the period from 1978 to 2008.

A royal wedding for the 21st century

Ben Birchhall / AP Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. (Ben Birchhall / AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shook up the royal wedding world in a very modern way: The bride is biracial, American-born, divorced, and, until their romance became public, was perhaps best known for her role on “Suits.” The couple inspired more headlines when, five months after the May wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, the now-Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting a baby.

‘A Star is Born’ dazzles critics and movie-goers

Neal Preston / Warner Bros. Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from "A Star is Born." Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from "A Star is Born." (Neal Preston / Warner Bros.)

We didn’t know we needed another “A Star Is Born” until reviews for Bradley Cooper’s directing debut started glowing Oscar gold. We also didn’t know Cooper could sing. But the film, co-starring Lady Gaga, became a box-office mega-hit, launched a hit song — “Shallow” — and picked up five Golden Globe nominations and front-runner status for the Academy Awards.

Recording Academy embroiled in a firestorm of controversy

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times Neil Portnow, Recording Academy President/CEO, rehearses for the 60th Grammy Awards. Neil Portnow, Recording Academy President/CEO, rehearses for the 60th Grammy Awards. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The Grammys looked hopelessly behind the times this year. A study found that since 2013, just 9.3% of almost 900 nominations had gone to female musicians, producers, songwriters and engineers, and the male-dominated awards telecast in January fueled the #GrammySoMale controversy. Then Recording Academy President Neil Portnow drew fire for saying women had to “step up” if they wanted greater visibility. Later, he said his comment was taken out of context, but soon announced he’d step down in 2019.

Centennial celebration for the L.A. Phil