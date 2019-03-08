Fall and winter 2019 trends: Strong shoulders, bold colors and many a menswear motif

Demna Gvasalia’s latest collection for Balenciaga also tapped into the single most notable — and ubiquitous — trend to come out of the fall and winter 2019 shows: the strong shoulder. His versions, which included coat shoulders highlighted with extra ridges of fabric and suits with sleeves raised slightly above the shoulder, was inspired by the street style of everyday Parisians. Others arrived at the bold shoulder from vastly different starting points. At Givenchy, Clare Waight Keller cited “grandmother coats of the ’40s and ’50s” as the source of some of the strong, sculpted shoulders that defined her “winter of Eden” collection, and Owens credited his maniacally elevated shoulder shape (which he dubbed the “Bauhaus shoulder”) to Fritz Lang’s 1927 German expressionist sci-fi film “Metropolis.”