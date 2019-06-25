World’s 50 Best names two California restaurants to its 2019 list

Atelier Crenn, Dominique Crenn’s French tasting menu restaurant in San Francisco, was named No. 35 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list at an event in Singapore earlier this morning. It was one of two California restaurants recognized on the list this year.
Corey Lee’s Benu in San Francisco was named No. 47.
The No. 1 title this year went to Mirazur, Mauro Colagreco’s restaurant on the French Riviera.
Crenn’s Atelier Crenn claimed the No. 83 spot in 2017, and dropped off the list last year. She was also awarded the title of Best Female Chef in 2016, drawing criticism from many about gendering the term “chef.”
The list, which debuted in 2002, actually includes 100 restaurants (and, for a tie-in with a sponsor, 120 this year); the top 50 are given most of the praise. Restaurants are chosen by more than 900 members of a worldwide restaurant group. Over the years, the awards have favored European restaurants, have mostly ignored female-run kitchens and much like the recent Michelin Guide, have failed to recognize restaurants in Los Angeles.
The only other California restaurant on the full list this year was Saison, chef Laurent Gras’ San Francisco restaurant, which was named No. 70.
If you’re wondering where former No. 1s Eleven Madison Park, the French Laundry and Osteria Francescana are on this year’s list, you’ll need to find the new Best of the Best list. because of a new rule that was implemented earlier this year, no restaurant that has topped the list will be eligible for the list again. Instead, they will be placed on the Best of the Best list.
You can view the full top 50 below:
1. Mirazur (Menton, France)
2. Noma (Copenhagen)
3. Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Spain)
4. Gaggan (Bangkok, Thailand)
5. Geranium (Copenhagen)
6. Central (Lima, Peru)
7. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)
8. Arpège (Paris)
9. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)
10. Maido (Lima, Peru)
11. Den (Tokyo)
12. Pujol (Mexico City)
13. White Rabbit (Moscow)
14. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)
15. Septime (Paris)
16. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athenee (Paris)
17. Steirereck (Vienna)
18. Odette (Singapore)
19. Twins Garden (Moscow)
20. Tickets (Barcelona, Spain)
21. Frantzén (Stockholm)
22. Narisawa (Tokyo)
23. Cosme (New York)
24. Quintonil (Mexico City)
25. Alleno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris)
26. Borago (Santiago, Chile)
27. The Clove Club (London)
28. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, N.Y.)
29. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)
30. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)
31. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)
32. Nerua (Bilbao, Spain)
33. Lyle’s (London)
34. Don Julio (Buenos Aires)
35. Atelier Crenn (San Francisco)
36. Le Bernadin (New York)
37. Alinea (Chicago)
38. Hisa Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)
39. A Casa do Porco (Sao Paulo, Brazil)
40. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin)
41. The Chairman (Hong Kong)
42. Belcanto (Lisbon)
43. Hof Van Cleve (Kruisem, Belgium)
44. The Test Kitchen (Cape Town, South Africa)
45. Suhring (Bangkok, Thailand)
46. De Librije (Zwolle, The Netherlands)
47. Benu (San Francisco)
48. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai)
49. Leo (Bogata, Colombia)
50. Schloss Schauenstein (Furstenau, Switzerland)
