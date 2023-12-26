The best dishes of 2023, according to our food writers
It’s impossible to summarize Los Angeles’ dining scene. For one, you’ll never get people to agree on its boundaries: L.A. County sprawls through the dense forests of the Angeles Mountains, the frayed hills of Santa Clarita and the beachside boardwalks that stretch from Santa Monica to Torrance. And that’s not counting the neighborhoods that sit just outside of those borders, whose residents often commute to and from the city and no doubt influence its eating habits.
Plus, L.A. is always evolving, gaining transplants from out of state and internationally who share new culinary perspectives and approaches. Even well-established institutions keep diners guessing by introducing different chefs and shifting their menus with the seasons. Pop-ups are one way to become familiar with restaurateurs on the rise, though established chefs also use the format to experiment with fresh dishes before adding them to their menus.
As we reflect on our most memorable meals of 2023, it’s hard to pinpoint a singular trend that dominated the year. Spots like Kato and Hayato continue to top The Times’ 101 best restaurants in L.A. list, impressing us with consistency and seemingly endless amounts of creativity. Celebrated chefs such as Evan Funke and Shenarri Freeman of New York City’s Cadence launched new outposts to immediate fanfare, while others like Anajak Thai and Heritage BBQ kept us guessing in the best way possible with special, one-night-only meals. And of course, there are the places that we pray never change, like a sourdough-focused bakery in Culver City and a Chinese seafood restaurant in Reseda. Weekend road trips are similarly revelatory, sating us with Santa Maria-style smoked meats and a luxury take on the Philly cheesesteak.
At first glance this list of favorite dishes might feel random, but that’s just par for the course when eating in L.A., where Sunday might bring Armenian-style barbecue to your plate and Taco Tuesday might involve fried catfish and purple slaw. These are the best dishes our food writers ate in 2023, and are hoping will manifest again in the new year:
Lobster mapo tofu at Anajak Thai
Plin dell’ alta langa at Antico Nuovo
Shawarma fries at Avi Cue
House special chicken at A&W Seafood Restaurant
Naem at Budonoki
Agedashi tofu at Daichan
Swordfish poc chuc at Damian
Dry crispy chili beef noodles at DongTing Noodle
Meringata at Funke
Baby sea bream at Hayato
Seko gani from Hayato
Zaab crispy pork from Heng Heng Chicken and Rice
Rajas and Mayocoba beans taco at Heritage Barbecue
Grilled swordfish at III Mas Barbecue
Siti's Original at Jerusalem Chicken
Dessert course at Kato
Cheesesteak Wit at La Copine
But I couldn’t resist when I saw Cheesesteak Wit listed on the menu. Shaved Wagyu, griddled onions, fancy cheese sauce and a piquant cherry pepper relish spilled out of a toasted long roll. Each ingredient resonated on its own: the delicate and fatty meat, the crunchy bread, sweet caramelized onions and oozing cheese sauce. It was the best sandwich I’ve had in recent memory, and even though I couldn’t finish it in one sitting, I took the remainder in a to-go carton and nibbled on it throughout the day.
Little more than a month after visiting, Cheesesteak Wit is no longer available, but a similar sandwich stands out as a contender. The steak sando features the same shaved Wagyu with tonkatsu demi-glace, horseradish cream and salted cabbage on toasted sandwich bread. Get the crispy papas for the table to share.
Cobb salad at Lodge Bread Co.
Salamino from Lorenzo California
Khao soi noodles at Manaao Thai Comfort Food
Red wine caramelized venison filet at Marché Moderne
The Special at Moom Maam
Oxtail tacos at My 2 Cents
Veal tongue pastrami at Otium
Spicy black cod at Park's BBQ
Croque Matthieu from Pasjoli
Miến gà at Pho Kadao
Sea scallop and arepas at Selva
Tri-tip plate at Shaw's Steakhouse and Tavern
Oxtail Bourguignon at Shirley Brasserie
Birria taco and beans at Tuétano
Jollof arancini at Ubuntu
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.