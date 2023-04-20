16 of the best vegetarian options at Disneyland and California Adventure
Once upon a time, the lack of plant-based options at Disneyland would have had herbivore diners ready to walk the plank at Pirates of the Caribbean. Today, in keeping with widespread updates to the parks, finding an above-average meat-free meal is easier than ever.
Craft an epic visit to Disneyland and California Adventure with our comprehensive guide.
It’s full of expert tips and fresh perspectives.
We recently ate our way through Disneyland Anaheim resort. To our surprise, we continually found the vegetarian options more impressive than their meaty counterparts, using surprising, fresh ingredients while still remaining substantial and filling. Most restaurants are even equipped with allergy-friendly menus for those who require gluten-, nut-, or soy-free options — just ask.
From towering burgers to cheesy enchiladas, bread bowl stews and fruity soft serve, you’ll find at least one vegetarian option at just about every food spot at Disneyland and California Adventure. Here are 16 of our favorites.
Note that menus at Disneyland food establishments change frequently. Ask about additional vegetarian or vegan options if one isn’t available when you visit.
Genie+, Magic Band+ and other add-ons have introduced a new feeling at the Happiest Place on Earth: the sense that you could be having more fun if you shelled out more cash.
Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats
Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta
Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill
Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
Fruit carts
Galactic Grill
Harbour Galley
Lamplight Lounge Boardwalk Dining
Lucky Fortune Cookery
Milk Stand
Pacific Wharf Cafe
Pym Test Kitchen
Rancho del Zocalo
Ronto Roasters
Smokejumpers Grill
Stage Door Cafe
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.