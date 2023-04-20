Vegetarian and vegan offerings at Disneyland include vegan Impossible banh mi sandwich, left, at Pacific Warf’s Lucky Fortune Cookery; “Star Wars” blue and green milk at the Galaxy’s Edge Milk Stand; and the Garden Wrap at Ronto’s Wrap.

16 of the best vegetarian options at Disneyland and California Adventure

Once upon a time, the lack of plant-based options at Disneyland would have had herbivore diners ready to walk the plank at Pirates of the Caribbean. Today, in keeping with widespread updates to the parks, finding an above-average meat-free meal is easier than ever.

We recently ate our way through Disneyland Anaheim resort. To our surprise, we continually found the vegetarian options more impressive than their meaty counterparts, using surprising, fresh ingredients while still remaining substantial and filling. Most restaurants are even equipped with allergy-friendly menus for those who require gluten-, nut-, or soy-free options — just ask.

From towering burgers to cheesy enchiladas, bread bowl stews and fruity soft serve, you’ll find at least one vegetarian option at just about every food spot at Disneyland and California Adventure. Here are 16 of our favorites.

Note that menus at Disneyland food establishments change frequently. Ask about additional vegetarian or vegan options if one isn’t available when you visit.

