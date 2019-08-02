Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
You like lists? We’ve got a list of them for you

Los Angeles’ bowls runneth over with birria.
(Flavio Morais / For The Times)
By Peter Meehan Food Editor 
Aug. 3, 2019
6 AM
Bill Addison is eating his way through Lebanon right now and doing things like touring the cellar at Chateau Musar (his Instagram is very jealousy-inducing, but you should follow along anyway) and will be back at the controls of this newsletter next week.

Before he left, he reflected back on the seven best places he’s reviewed this year. It’s brisk reading and a worthwhile reminder of restaurants that should be on your to-eat-at list.

Don’t forget to pile up on questions for Bill to welcome him back. Email him for our Ask the Critics feature.

TOP STORIES

Zacatecas-style birria de res makes a rare appearance at Zacatecas Restaurant in Hawthorne.(
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
  • Because life cannot be lived by lists alone, we ran a meaty profile of four of the women who helped redefine the role and status of pastry chefs in California and created a template that has inspired cooks around the world.
  • And to cook? A recipe for vegan chilaquiles — including an umami-boosted salsa verde — from chef and caterer Jocelyn Ramirez via Cooking Editor Genevieve Ko. Or, if vegetables aren’t your thing, you could make this outstanding duck-fat pie crust.

Get on the list: Labor Day weekend is one month away, which means our annual Taste food festival is right around the corner. The event, held over three nights beginning Aug. 30, will return to the Paramount Pictures backlot. Tickets start at $115, which gets you unlimited food and alcohol.

Peter Meehan
Peter Meehan is the editor of the Food section. He previously edited Lucky Peach and wrote for the New York Times. He has co-written a number of cookbooks and produced shows for public television and Netflix. He likes tacos and is a graduate of Oak Park River Forest High School.
