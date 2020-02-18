Coachella 2020: Roy Choi, Jon Yao, Daniele Uditi and more L.A. chefs will cook at the festival

Coachella, which over time has become almost as much about the food as it is about the music, is once again convening A-list Los Angeles chefs to cook at the annual festival, which takes place over two consecutive weekends in Indio starting April 10.

Kogi BBQ chef Roy Choi will bring a version of his new Las Vegas Korean restaurant Best Friend. The Coachella edition will resemble the Las Vegas original with a bar area and restaurant flush with greenery and colorful murals.

The festival is also bringing back event company Outstanding in the Field to host one of its premium dining offerings — meaning you’ll need to spend an additional $225, on top of the cost of a general admission ticket, to go to the dinners, which take place at long tables covered in white tablecloths in the Rose Garden VIP area.

This year’s Outstanding in the Field lineup includes dinners by Jon Yao, whose Taiwanese-inspired Sawtelle restaurant, Kato, nabbed the top spot on The Times’ 101 best restaurants list last year, and Sabel Braganza of West Hollywood restaurant E.P. & L.P. on April 10.

Advertisement

Daniele Uditi of Pizzana and TV chef Cat Cora will cook together for the second Outstanding in the Field dinner on April 11, followed by Eric Greenspan and Slab BBQ’s Burt Bakman on April 12.

The next weekend, Lincoln Carson of Bon Temps will cook alongside Tony Messina of UNI in Boston on April 17. An all-vegan Outstanding in the Field dinner is scheduled for the following night with Steven Fretz of Nic’s on Beverly and Matthew Kenney of Plant Food + Wine. On the festival’s final night, April 19, Brooke Williamson of Playa Provisions and recent “Top Chef” contestant Melissa King will host and cook the last dinner.

In addition to the Outstanding in the Field events, there’s a large food hall under a massive tent with stands serving everything from coffee to vegan dumplings and burgers. Last year, L.A. restaurants including Tacos 1986, Fuku, Freedman’s, Cassell’s, Hawkin’s House of Burgers and Ms. Chi served food during the festival.

Visit coachella.com/eat-drink for more information.