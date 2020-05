Here’s a toast to the first stage of reopening California — and, of course, to moms on Mother’s Day. After you curbside-pickup some flowers or books or clothes for her, you can deliver her gifts with a mimosa or four.

To make this recipe truly bottomless, you’ll need to get a case of Champagne and a huge bag of oranges on Saturday; in my house, the quantities below suffice in creating the feeling of an endless, luxurious, tipsy brunch.