You can share a Mother’s Day meal with your mom whether or not you’re quarantining together.

If you are in the same home, start her day with one or more of these Mother’s Day breakfast dishes:

Ultimate Overnight Waffles Time 45 minutes Yields Makes 1 to 2 dozen.

Egg and Cheese Skillet Pancake Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 6

Hot and Fluffy Pancakes Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 2

Omelet Time 15 minutes Yields Serves 1

Spring Onion Home Fry Tacos Time 25 minutes Yields Serves 4

If she lives within driving distance, drop off these sweet and savory Mother’s Day brunch treats:

More-Berries-Than-Batter Blueberry Muffins Time 40 minutes Yields Makes 12

Smoked Salmon Sando Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4.

Fried Blood Orange Cake Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 10

Blueberry Biscuits with Rhubarb Compote Time 30 minutes Yields Makes 2 dozen

For moms a flight or more away, pack up and mail these homemade Mother’s Day desserts:

Classic Pound Cake Time 1 hour 30 minutes, plus cooling Yields Makes one 10-inch cake

Orange Shortbread Hearts Time 2 hours Yields Makes about 40

Black Sesame Butter Toffee with Hazelnuts Time 1 hour Yields Makes one 12- by 17-inch sheet