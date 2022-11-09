A traditional stuffing that happens to be vegetarian

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

Bread stuffing is arguably the best canvas (or is it mashed potatoes?) for your gravy, turkey and cranberry sauce — it should be both comforting and flavorful. Lots of hardy wintertime herbs and loads of celery and onions give this sourdough bread stuffing flavor to spare. Any type of lean bread works here: sourdough, country white, sesame, even focaccia.

Get the recipe:

Sourdough and Herb Stuffing Time 2 hours Yields Serves 8 to 12