A traditional stuffing that happens to be vegetarian

By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.

Bread stuffing is arguably the best canvas (or is it mashed potatoes?) for your gravy, turkey and cranberry sauce — it should be both comforting and flavorful. Lots of hardy wintertime herbs and loads of celery and onions give this sourdough bread stuffing flavor to spare. Any type of lean bread works here: sourdough, country white, sesame, even focaccia.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 1, 2022: Sourdough stuffing prepared by cooking columnist Ben Mims on November 1, 2022 in the LA Times test kitchen. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Sourdough and Herb Stuffing

2 hours
Serves 8 to 12
Ben Mims

