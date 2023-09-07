This will be a Food Bowl for the ages: Meet the hottest chefs shaping Los Angeles today

We are more than certain that this year’s edition of the L.A. Times Food Bowl presented by City National Bank will be one to remember. The seventh annual event promises a month of exclusive gatherings highlighting the chefs and restaurants that are unequivocally shaping L.A.’s expansive and diverse food scene.

As we count down to Night Market, three back-to-back events held on Paramount Studios’ backlot from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24, savor these detailed profiles that highlight some of the lauded chefs who are cooking right around the corner or flying in for the events; cherished recipes from their award-winning restaurants; and food guides to the far-off destinations that some of these chefs call home.

There are still tickets available for Night Market events, as well as Outstanding in the Field dinners. Grab yours before they sell out.

Meet the chef capturing slow-paced Peranakan cuisine from fast-paced Singapore For years, chef Malcolm Lee’s restaurant Candlenut struggled. At one point, he wondered if he’d made a mistake, but he doubled down on Peranakan cooking and a cuisine he saw disappearing.

Food A Bangkok chef took a radical approach to Thai cooking. Now the world’s on notice Chef Ton’s cooking career was already an act of defiance, and then he doubled down by using local ingredients at a time when fine dining was Eurocentric. It landed him at the top of Asia’s 50 best list.