This will be a Food Bowl for the ages: Meet the hottest chefs shaping Los Angeles today

The kids of L.A.’s immigrant cooks are growing up to become chefs. How they’re shaping the food scene
Generation Los Angeles: How the sons and daughters of Los Angeles immigrant restaurant families are taking over and influencing how we eat.
Glendale’s tiny but beloved Mini Kabob is expanding and co-owner Armen Martirosyan is reviving his popular Mid East Tacos pop-up as a full restaurant. But do Mom and Dad approve?
These are the juicy chicken cutlets that Ovakim Martirosyan, one of the owners of Armenian restaurant Mini Kabob in Glendale, eats himself — for a meal served with basmati rice, sumac-laced onions and charred tomato and jalapeño.
Charles Namba’s road to Tsubaki, L.A.’s beloved izakaya, and Ototo sake bar began with a dead-end pizza job, an escape from L.A. to NYC and a return to the food of his childhood.
Charles Namba makes his mom’s gyoza recipe — with a filling of pork, finely minced cabbage and ginger, garlic, chives and sesame oil — and serves them with his “boss sauce.”
The owner of Koreatown’s Park’s BBQ, winner of the L.A. Times 2023 Gold Award, teaches her son how to use her ‘magic sauce’ marinade to make bulgogi, japchae and LA galbi.
Jenee Kim of Park’s BBQ, Los Angeles Times’ Gold Award winner for 2023, makes this marinade, which she calls “magic sauce,” for meat, chicken, seafood or japchae noodles.
At 21, Joy Alvarez-Tostado trekked 2,700 miles from Tijuana to Tulum, trying every taqueria he could. That was just the beginning of the Taco 1986’s founder to become the greatest taquero of all time.
Salsa macha combines dried chiles and garlic with olive oil, and this Tacos 1986 recipe includes sesame seeds for a nutty richness and orange juice for brightness.
Chef Jon Yao of Kato in downtown’s Arts District is creating Taiwanese food through a Los Angeles lens. Why his approach might earn him a second Michelin star.
Tacos 1986 makes the best vegan mushroom tacos. Chef and founder Jorge Alvarez-Tostado shares the easy recipe for the seared mushroom filling and salsa macha.
For years, chef Malcolm Lee’s restaurant Candlenut struggled. At one point, he wondered if he’d made a mistake, but he doubled down on Peranakan cooking and a cuisine he saw disappearing.
Lemongrass, shallots, galangal, garlic, turmeric, coriander and ground fennel seed are the base of this intensely flavorful Peranakan stew.
From fine dining to hawker centers, here’s a guide for where to eat and drink in Singapore, including unconventional Middle Eastern cuisine, a hidden speakeasy and carrot cake.
Chef Ton’s cooking career was already an act of defiance, and then he doubled down by using local ingredients at a time when fine dining was Eurocentric. It landed him at the top of Asia’s 50 best list.
A short list of where to eat and drink in Bangkok if you’ve got a long layover or a weekend trip.
These gigantic prawns are slathered with an intensely flavorful sauce made with lemongrass, makrut lime, galangal and Thai chile paste.
