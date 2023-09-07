Advertisement
This will be a Food Bowl for the ages: Meet the hottest chefs shaping Los Angeles today

By Danielle DorseyAssistant Food Editor 
We are more than certain that this year’s edition of the L.A. Times Food Bowl presented by City National Bank will be one to remember. The seventh annual event promises a month of exclusive gatherings highlighting the chefs and restaurants that are unequivocally shaping L.A.’s expansive and diverse food scene.

As we count down to Night Market, three back-to-back events held on Paramount Studios’ backlot from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24, savor these detailed profiles that highlight some of the lauded chefs who are cooking right around the corner or flying in for the events; cherished recipes from their award-winning restaurants; and food guides to the far-off destinations that some of these chefs call home.

There are still tickets available for Night Market events, as well as Outstanding in the Field dinners. Grab yours before they sell out.

A collection of illustrated faces of next-generation L.A. chefs

The kids of L.A.’s immigrant cooks are growing up to become chefs. How they’re shaping the food scene

Generation Los Angeles: How the sons and daughters of Los Angeles immigrant restaurant families are taking over and influencing how we eat.
The Kitchen Motion Thumbnail - Mini Kabob

Armen Martirosyan’s big plans for Mini Kabob and the return of Mid East Tacos

Glendale’s tiny but beloved Mini Kabob is expanding and co-owner Armen Martirosyan is reviving his popular Mid East Tacos pop-up as a full restaurant. But do Mom and Dad approve?
Mini Kabob’s Pan-Seared Chicken Cutlets

These are the juicy chicken cutlets that Ovakim Martirosyan, one of the owners of Armenian restaurant Mini Kabob in Glendale, eats himself — for a meal served with basmati rice, sumac-laced onions and charred tomato and jalapeño.

He was a fry cook with few restaurant ambitions. Then he smelled the lobster stock

Charles Namba’s road to Tsubaki, L.A.’s beloved izakaya, and Ototo sake bar began with a dead-end pizza job, an escape from L.A. to NYC and a return to the food of his childhood.
Charles Namba's Yaki-Gyoza

Charles Namba’s Gyoza Two Ways

Charles Namba makes his mom’s gyoza recipe — with a filling of pork, finely minced cabbage and ginger, garlic, chives and sesame oil — and serves them with his “boss sauce.”

LA galbi doesn’t mean ‘L.A.,’ says Jenee Kim of Park’s BBQ. She has a magic sauce for you too

The owner of Koreatown’s Park’s BBQ, winner of the L.A. Times 2023 Gold Award, teaches her son how to use her ‘magic sauce’ marinade to make bulgogi, japchae and LA galbi.
Park's BBQ Magic Sauce Bulgogi

Park’s BBQ ‘Magic Sauce’ Marinade and Bulgogi

Jenee Kim of Park’s BBQ, Los Angeles Times’ Gold Award winner for 2023, makes this marinade, which she calls “magic sauce,” for meat, chicken, seafood or japchae noodles.

The Kitchen Motion Thumbnail - Tacos 1986

The taquero hero’s journey that led Jorge ‘Joy’ Alvarez-Tostado to create Tacos 1986

At 21, Joy Alvarez-Tostado trekked 2,700 miles from Tijuana to Tulum, trying every taqueria he could. That was just the beginning of the Taco 1986’s founder to become the greatest taquero of all time.

Make Tacos 1986 salsa macha at home. It’s the gateway to the best tacos

Salsa macha combines dried chiles and garlic with olive oil, and this Tacos 1986 recipe includes sesame seeds for a nutty richness and orange juice for brightness.
The Kitchen Motion Thumbnail - Kato

Is Kato the future of Taiwanese cooking in L.A.?

Chef Jon Yao of Kato in downtown’s Arts District is creating Taiwanese food through a Los Angeles lens. Why his approach might earn him a second Michelin star.

Mushrooms star in this easy recipe from Tacos 1986

Tacos 1986 makes the best vegan mushroom tacos. Chef and founder Jorge Alvarez-Tostado shares the easy recipe for the seared mushroom filling and salsa macha.
The Kitchen Motion Thumbnail - Singapore

Meet the chef capturing slow-paced Peranakan cuisine from fast-paced Singapore

For years, chef Malcolm Lee’s restaurant Candlenut struggled. At one point, he wondered if he’d made a mistake, but he doubled down on Peranakan cooking and a cuisine he saw disappearing.
Malcolm Lee’s Chicken Curry

Lemongrass, shallots, galangal, garlic, turmeric, coriander and ground fennel seed are the base of this intensely flavorful Peranakan stew.
10 must-try restaurants, hawker stalls and bars to visit in Singapore

From fine dining to hawker centers, here’s a guide for where to eat and drink in Singapore, including unconventional Middle Eastern cuisine, a hidden speakeasy and carrot cake.
The Kitchen Motion Thumbnail - Le Du

A Bangkok chef took a radical approach to Thai cooking. Now the world’s on notice

Chef Ton’s cooking career was already an act of defiance, and then he doubled down by using local ingredients at a time when fine dining was Eurocentric. It landed him at the top of Asia’s 50 best list.
Grilled pork skewers from Rod Dee Det in Bangkok.

6 stops for a whirlwind street food and bar crawl through Bangkok

A short list of where to eat and drink in Bangkok if you’ve got a long layover or a weekend trip.
Grilled Prawns With Tom Yum Sauce

These gigantic prawns are slathered with an intensely flavorful sauce made with lemongrass, makrut lime, galangal and Thai chile paste.
Watch: How to cook the most beloved signature dishes of L.A., according to the city’s top chefs

In this video series, learn from L.A.’s top chefs as they show us how to make their favorite dishes, and find out how you can meet them this fall at the L.A. Food Bowl.

Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is the assistant editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

